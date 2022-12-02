ASHLAND The Ashland Tomcats defeated the Ironton St. Joe Flyers, 67-37, at home Friday night in the first game of coach Ryan Bonner’s tenure as Ashland head coach following the dismissal of Jason Mays on Nov. 15.
The Tomcats looked ready to get to work from the opening tip, scoring the first 16 points of the game and never looking back from there.
The first half leaned heavily toward Ashland, as it led 21-4 at the end of the first quarter and 34-20 going into halftime.
Ashland senior Tristin Davis led both teams at the half with nine points. Flyers senior Erikai Jackson led his team at the break with seven, all from the second quarter.
St. Joe attempted only five shots in the first quarter, making just two.
Ashland continued to pour it on in the second half. The Tomcats outscored the Flyers, 21-7, in the third quarter, leading 55-27 going into the final frame.
After getting a running clock, the Tomcats closed things up with a 30-point win.
Ashland sophomore Zander Carter led both teams in scoring with 21 points, including three made 3s. Davis and senior Rheyce Deboard were just behind Carter with 13 points apiece.
The Flyers were led in scoring by Jackson, who finished the night with 11 points.
Ashland plays today against Great Crossing in Georgetown as part of the Jersey Mike’s Classic. The Tomcats’ next home game is Tuesday when they host Fairview.
