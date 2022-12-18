ASHLAND Fleming County found itself with a 52-47 lead midway through the third quarter over host Ashland Saturday night at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
Tomcat senior guard Rheyce Deboard then suggested to interim coach Ryan Bonner to get him some ball screens. The result was 11 straight points from Deboard that ignited a 45-18 run to end the game and give the Tomcats a 92-70 win over the Panthers. Deboard scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half.
“He had a moment where he came up to me during a free throw and said, ‘Get me a ball screen and I will make something happen,’” Bonner said of Deboard. “When he gets hot, you can go to him several possessions in a row. He wants to make the big baskets for us. On top of that, he had nine assists for us as well.”
The first half was basically a track meet. The young Panthers, using backdoor cuts and crisp passing, used a 12-3 run to take an 18-11 lead on a putback by Isaac Frye at the 3:00 mark of the opening quarter.
Ashland’s Tucker Conway drained three treys to keep the Tomcats close as Fleming County led 25-21 after one quarter.
Conway continued his torrid shooting with three more bombs in the next eight minutes to finish with 20 points at the half. His fifth 3 ended a 17-6 Tomcat run for a 31-27 edge at the 4:32 mark of the second quarter.
Sophomores Seth Hickerson and Adam Hargett kept the Panthers close with 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the half. A late basket by Frye cut the Tomcat lead to 43-42 at halftime.
“I was very pleased with our play, especially in the first quarter,” Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs said. “We were only down one at the half. We got them out of the man-to-man. I thought when they went to zone, we would handle it better. We just didn’t execute well enough and make enough shots against it. Coach Bonner did a good job sticking with it the remainder of the game.”
Zander Carter gave the Tomcats a short-lived 46-44 lead as Frye scored three quick baskets for a Panthers lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter. Deboard then went on his personal 11-point run, followed by two buckets from Carter and a basket by 6-foot-10 reserve James Mayor to end the third quarter on a 21-6 run for a 68-58 lead.
The Ashland 3-point barrage continued in the fourth quarter. Five different Tomcats notched a 3-pointer, with Tristin Davis leading the way with two and Asher Adkins, Carter, Deboard and Conway with one apiece.
The Tomcat zone held the Panthers to only 12 points in the final quarter while scoring 24 of their own. The Tomcats’ biggest lead was 92-70 – the game’s final score.
Bonner felt Conway’s hot first-half shooting opened scoring opportunities for his teammates in the second half.
“When a team face-guards Tucker like that, it is not necessarily a bad thing for us,” he said. “It gives us good spacing. When you have guys like Rheyce and Zander that are so good at getting downhill, it allows them to get to the rim. Tucker did a great job of getting himself set for 3s on the back end of their 2-2-1.”
Biggs knows his team has to get more players to be able to guard opponents’ top options.
“We have to develop multiple guys who can guard the other team’s multiple guys,” he said. “We made a choice to take away Conway because he had almost half of their points in the first half. We held him to three, but we did not do a good job on Deboard and Carter. That is a credit to those guys. They are both really good players.
“It is funny, we outrebounded them, had nine more assists, and only had seven turnovers, and lost by 22. They just dominated the game from beyond the arc, outscoring us 51-9.”
Bonner, who played under and coached with Biggs at Ashland, came away impressed with the Panthers.
“I know how well Buddy preps going into games,” Bonner said. “He has a very good basketball team. I feel like they are a top-three team in the region. They have a three-headed monster with Hickerson, Hargett and (Lucas) Jolly. We couldn’t contain Jolly off the bounce, so we had to go zone. They also exploited our transition defense, and as the game progressed, we did a better job of sprinting back on defense.”
The Tomcats’ three-headed monster of Carter, Deboard and Conway accounted for 74 of their 92 points.
Carter, only a sophomore, led the Tomcats with 26 points and collected his 1000th career point along the way. Deboard and Conway had 25 and 23, respectively.
Davis added 11 points for the Tomcats (4-3). Ashland hit 17 of 40 3-point shots on the night.
The Panthers placed four players in double figures, led by Hickerson with 22 and Hargett with 19. Frye recorded a double-double with 15 points and 19 rebounds while Jolly chipped in 14 points and nine assists from his point guard position.
Both teams return to action with holiday tournament play Tuesday. Fleming County will play Butler in the Mason County Invitational Tournament and Ashland takes on Harlan at the Pikeville Invitational Tournament.
FLEMING CO. FG FT REB TP
Jolly 5-10 4-4 4 14
Hickerson 10-18 0-0 3 22
Hargett 9-18 0-0 2 18
Frye 7-9 1-4 19 15
Roberts 0-3 0-0 2 0
James 0-0 0-0 0 0
Faris 0-0 0-0 0 0
Knarr 0-0 0-0 2 0
TEAM 1
TOTALS 31-58 5-8 33 70
FG Pct: 53.4. FT Pct: 62.5. 3-pointers: 3-15 (Hickerson 2-7, Hargett 1-6,Roberts 0-2). PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Adkins 1-6 0-0 2 3
Carter 8-14 7-9 9 26
Conway 8-13 0-0 3 23
Davis 4-7 1-2 0 11
Deboard 10-16 1-1 4 25
Freize 0-2 0-0 3 0
Mayor 2-3 0-0 3 4
TEAM 2
TOTALS 33-61 9-12 26 92
FG Pct: 54.1. FT Pct: 75.0. 3-ponters: 17-40 (Conway 7-12, Deboard 4-9, Carter 3-8, Davis 2-4, Adkins 1-5, Freize 0-2). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 5.