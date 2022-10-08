ASHLAND East Carter picked up where it left off against Ashland in last year’s playoffs on Friday, marching right down the field to score on its opening drive.
The Tomcats defense then said, no more.
Ashland forced the Raiders into three-and-outs on their next four possessions and a turnover on downs to conclude the first half, holding East Carter down long enough to get a lead.
The Tomcats then pushed their cushion to a couple of touchdowns on their first possession of the second half and answered every Raiders rally with a touchdown of their own en route to a 35-21 victory in both teams’ Class 3A, District 7 opener on Friday night at Putnam Stadium.
East Carter drove 64 yards on nine plays, culminating in Isaac Boggs’s 3-yard scoring run, on its first trip.
The Raiders gained just nine yards over their next four drives. Ashland corrected defensive positioning issues against East Carter’s run game, coach Chad Tackett said.
“Our angle was bad on that first drive on the edge there, and we weren’t setting the edge like we were supposed to,” Tackett said. “The three drives after that, we were setting the edge correctly and able to spill the ball back to the sideline.”
Penalties, field position and the clock didn’t help East Carter, either. The Raiders spent two offensive drives unsuccessfully trying to chunk themselves away from their own goal line, and their final possession of the half ended on downs on an incompletion as time expired.
“Numerous times, we shot ourselves in the foot, and then giving up the big play and not being able to execute on offense at times just really killed the momentum and killed our drives,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said. “When you play good football teams, you can’t do those things.”
Ashland’s Brandon Houston’s punt pinned the Raiders at their own 5-yard line the second time they got the ball. The Tomcats (4-4, 1-0 district) held them deep for the next two possessions.
After the second one, East Carter had to punt from its own 5. Ashland’s Tay Thomas blocked it and Colin Howard fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
“Ashland did a really good job of, when they saw us go under center, they pinned their ears back and came flying,” Champlin said. “In those situations, you gotta find a way to get out. You gotta find a way to get those tough, 4 or 5 yards and get them back-to-back and give yourself some breathing room and open things up a little bit. We weren’t able to do that.”
East Carter (5-2, 0-1 district) flipped field position on its ensuing possession with a punt to the Tomcats 25, but the big-play combination of LaBryant Strader and Houston hooked up on a 53-yard touchdown four plays later, putting Ashland ahead to stay.
Still leading 14-7, the Tomcats doubled that margin on their first trip of the third quarter on Terell Jordan’s gritty 6-yard scoring reception from Strader – he slipped free from a Raider’s handful of cloth and eluded two more would-be tacklers.
East Carter twice got back within one score, but Ashland had an answer each time – the last one on Braxton Jennings’s 1-yard run with 2:46 to play.
Houston caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He hauled in a 41-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter in addition to his second-quarter TD.
“It helped the team a lot,” Houston said of his success over the top. “It opened up a lot of big plays for us.”
Houston entered the game tied for eighth in Class 3A in receiving yards per game with 61. He nearly doubled that output Friday.
“I told him before the game tonight, I think Brandon Houston’s the best player on the field every time we take the field,” Tackett said. “That’s no disrespect to anybody else, but we feel like he’s the best player, and we gotta do a good job of trying to get the ball to him.
“He’s a playmaker, and he can do anything. He kicks off, he punts for us, he could probably play running back, he plays defensive back for us, he’s our backup quarterback. He’s a jack of all trades. When he’s on our sideline every Friday night, I feel good.”
Strader completed nine of 14 passes for 153 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also recovered a fourth-quarter East Carter onside kick as part of the front line on Ashland’s hands team. Jennings ran 46 yards to the Raiders 1 on the first play of the ensuing drive, and he then punched in the TD from there.
Jennings rushed for 137 yards and a score on 16 totes.
Jake Sexton was perfect on five extra-point tries in what looks to be his final game of the season. He has surgery scheduled this week to fix a torn labrum, Tackett said.
Boggs ran 22 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders. Evan Goodman caught seven passes for 112 yards and a third-quarter score.
Eli Estepp completed 10 of 21 passes for 149 yards, a TD and no picks.
Finding some success through the air is beneficial for East Carter going forward, Champlin said, “and gave us an option outside of just handing the ball to Boggs at times.”
Ashland is back to .500 and won its district opener for the 12th consecutive season, moving on from its slowest start to the season since the Tomcats lost their first five games in 2007.
Tackett, though, would have liked to see Ashland’s offense play better in the first half and its defense hold the line better in the second.
“We’re still growing and learning and trying to reach our potential, and I don’t think we did it tonight,” he said. “I think there’s some food we left on the table. We’re just really approaching it one week at a time and focusing on us.”
East Carter dropped its 16th district lidlifter in a row as Ashland improved to 15-1 all-time in the series. The lone Raiders win was in last year’s district title game.
Ashland celebrated homecoming as well as a pink-out for breast cancer awareness.
E. CARTER 7 0 7 7 — 21
ASHLAND 0 14 7 14 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
EC – Isaac Boggs 3 run (Ryan Carter kick), 6:56
SECOND QUARTER
A – Colin Howard blocked punt recovery in the end zone (Jake Sexton kick), 7:14
A – Brandon Houston 53 pass from LaBryant Strader (Sexton kick), 4:28
THIRD QUARTER
A – Terell Jordan 6 pass from Strader (Sexton kick), 6:50
EC – Evan Goodman 20 pass from Eli Estepp (Carter kick), 3:10
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Houston 41 pass from Strader (Sexton kick), 11:52
EC – Boggs 6 run (Carter kick), 3:36
A – Braxton Jennings 1 run (Sexton kick), 2:46
EC A
First Downs 12 15
Rushes-Yards 34-115 35-168
Comp-Att-Int 10-21-0 9-14-0
Passing Yards 149 153
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 5-27.0 2-37.0
Penalties-Yards 8-51 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Boggs 22-113, Goodman 3-13, Holbrook 2-3, Bellew 2-3, Team 2-(-6), Estepp 3-(-11).
Ashland rushing: Jennings 16-137, Strader 8-22, Thomas 4-11, A. Adkins 1-6, Houston 1-5, Jordan 1-0, Nicholas 1-0, Team 3-(-13).
East Carter passing: Estepp 10 of 21 for 149 yards.
Ashland passing: Strader 9 of 14 for 153 yards.
East Carter receiving: Goodman 7-112, Adams 1-19, M. Hall 2-18.
Ashland receiving: Houston 5-116, Jordan 2-18, A. Adkins 1-15, Jennings 1-14.