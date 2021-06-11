Derek Cooksey felt the decision was a blessing in disguise.
After 10 years on the Fairview sideline where he collected 117 wins and three trips to the region tournament, he decided it was time for a change.
Cooksey’ Westwood roots will always remain deep, but an opportunity a few miles away caught his eye. He applied for the open Russell coaching job two seasons ago and eventually ended up as the top assistant on Tom Barrick’s basketball staff.
The break from the top spot allowed Cooksey to gain more perspective and spend more time with his 7-year-old son Kaleb.
“When I left Fairview, I left on good terms,” Cooksey said. “It gave my brother (Brett) the opportunity to step in (at Fairview) and gain some experience, as well. I was just ready for a change from a professional standpoint. I am pursuing my administration degree.”
“I just so happened that I wanted the job that last time it was open,” he added. “When coach Barrick reached out to me and asked if I would be his head varsity assistant, it gave me an opportunity to step back. I was probably a little burnt out. I could devote more time towards other things in my life, especially my son. … I wanted to be more involved and be an active parent.”
The second time was the charm for Cooksey. He was named Russell’s new boys basketball coach on Friday after Barrick resigned last month.
Cooksey started his student-teaching at Russell and has enjoyed his time back in familiar territory.
“This is a job that I have thought long and hard about,” Cooksey said. “Russell has a great history with its athletics. I have a lot of friends that went to Russell. The last two years have been a great experience. I am a Westwood kid, but I grew up on Caroline Dr., which is right on the Russell-Westwood line. A lot of my childhood friends went to Russell. I thought it would be a great place to work and get the opportunity to coach. I am really looking forward to it.”
New Russell athletic director T.J. Maynard said the program is in good hands.
“(We’re) excited to have Derek as our new boys basketball coach,” Maynard said. “He brings head coaching experience and a familiarity with our program. Derek has a great rapport with our current players and will help bring stability to the program for many years.”
Russell won 24 games over the last two years and went to the 16th Region Tournament in 2020. Cooksey said Barrick instilled toughness in his players, and he will implement many of the principles of his predecessor in his own program. He also plans on picking up the pace.
“I wanted to keep things similar and keep that consistency,” Cooksey said. “As we start the summer, I’ve stressed to the team that we are going to play a more up-tempo style. They have bought into it. We are running the floor and will play more kids. I’m already familiar with the kids the last two years. We know what type of talent we have.”
The Red Devils graduated three seniors but bring back plenty of talent and leadership with Brady Bell and Griffin Downs. Bell led the team in scoring last year at 18.3 points a game.
“He is one of the best players in the region,” Cooksey said of Bell. “He is very versatile and will provide a lot of senior leadership through his experience, along with Griffin Downs. He is a coach’s dream. He plays all facets of the game really well. He doesn’t get enough attention for his defense. He a long and athletic kids.
The Cooksey family will reunite on the Russell bench. Brett and his father, Rex, will join the coaching staff. Derek coached under Rex, a staple in Fairview athletics for many years, for five seasons in Westwood. He has been his role model on and off the court.
“He knew two years ago that I wanted the job,” Derek Cooksey said. “He is a firm believer that things don’t work out the way that we want. He has been very supportive. I needed a break. He will assist us in some capacity. A lot of things that I do and implement came from him. To have that shoulder to lean on and point you in the right direction, it means a lot.”
