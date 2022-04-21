LLOYD Greenup County coach Greg Logan likes to test his team in different locations and clubs they wouldn’t normally compete against otherwise.
Lawrence County skipper Travis Feltner is fired up to see the Bulldogs three wins from a state-level championship — and against schools relatively similar in size to his own.
The Musketeers and Bulldogs venture into unfamiliar territory tonight in the inaugural Kentucky 2A state tournament.
Greenup County defeated Mason County, 5-0, in Maysville on April 5 to win the the Section 5 Tournament and advance to play Franklin-Simpson (11-8) on the 2A state stage in Owensboro today at 2 p.m.
“It’s a great opportunity for the schools in the A and 2A classes,” Logan said. “We’ve opened up with St. Xavier (in a previous year at the the state tournament) and they have 2,000 to 3,000 boys. It’s a David and Goliath story. We don’t always feel good about that. You have to put on a pretty face.
“This event here gives a sense of hope for the schools with 700, 800 students, which is where we are,” he added. “It gives a sense of pride for your school.”
Lawrence County (12-5) defeated Rowan County in the Section 8 Tournament final, 11-1, on Friday and will meet Bell County, the winner of Section 7, tonight at 8 p.m.
The Musketeers and Bulldogs are on opposite sides of the bracket and could meet in the title game, which is slated for Saturday night.
Feltner, long a proponent of classification by enrollment size, was in on the ground floor of planning for the Kentucky 2A and remains on its board of directors. The baseball portion of the event had trouble getting off the ground due to the pandemic, but it’s here and Feltner’s Bulldogs are participating in it.
“This is a huge deal for us and our program,” Feltner said. “We are coming out here to compete for an opportunity to win a state championship. If we are fortunate enough to win it — that’s how we will recognize it.
“I’m not looking at it as some chance to prepare for the end of the year, postseason. Obviously that’s a premium for us as well, and when that time comes, I feel like our kids will be ready to make a run there as well.”
Greenup County (13-6) makes it a habit to travel to different events every season. The team just returned from Harrison County’s weekend showcase and makes a trek to the Fayette County Invitational each year. And the Musketeers host the Peoples Bank Classic to provide another outlet to get a taste of quality competition.
Logan finds the nature of this scheduling to be beneficial down the road and thanked athletic director Matt Thompson for facilitating 2A participation.
“I think those environments that you can put our team in, it’s big for us,” Logan said. “They put you in a different type of atmosphere. It’s definitely going to pay off.”
The Kentucky 2A state tournament falls during an important part of the season slate. Greenup County is scheduled to play all six of its 63rd District seeding games in a span of three weeks, beginning Tuesday. The Musketeers defeated Lewis County twice on Tuesday and Wednesday and will play Russell on consecutive days when they return home from the 2A state tournament.
It makes navigating the pitching rotation a challenge. Junior Carson Wireman will get the ball against the Wildcats tonight. He sports a 5-1 record with 56 strikeouts and a 2.41 ERA.
The rest of the pitching staff has elevated its game, Logan said. Jonah Gibson and Cohen Underwood also have ERAs under three and Cam Carroll has 28 punchouts in five appearances.
With three games in two days at Owensboro, Logan and veteran pitching coach/brother Steve Logan expect another player or two to step up on the mound.
“It’s good because sometimes it gets too difficult, and that’s where you find pitcher No. 4 and No. 5,” Greg Logan said. “We see if kids are maturing or not and have we spent enough time with them? Matthew Boggs pitched six innings against Lewis County. Dakota Tuel and Elijah Hankins have pitched several innings.”
Franklin-Simpson, the Section 2 Tournament champs, were a Fourth Region Tournament finalist a season ago. The Wildcats enter tonight’s game with a three-game winning streak after defeating Bowling Green, 12-5, on Monday.
Dalton Fiveash leads the way for Franklin-Simpson at the plate and on the mound. He’s hitting .447 with four home runs. The senior has 68 strikeouts to just five walks and holds a 1.99 ERA in 38.2 innings.
“We know they have a couple of big studs,” Logan said. “Typically, the Bowling Green area puts out some really good ball teams. I’m sure that we will have to play our best. We want to win three, but you are going to have to show up three times. I don’t think there are many weak links when you get to this point. We will go with our best and see how it goes.”
Four of Lawrence County’s defeats happened on its spring break trip. The Bulldogs and their pitching staff have given up just 63 runs so far this season.
Thirty-eight of those tallies came at Myrtle Beach, where the Bulldogs beat Greenup County’s first-round 2A State opponent, Franklin-Simpson, 7-3.
The Bobcats have lost seven of their last 10 games. Cole Hoskins holds a 3-1 record and 42 strikeouts, according to KHSAA statistics.
Lawrence County hasn’t found much information on Bell County, Feltner said, so the Bulldogs have sharpened their focus on handling their own business.
“Our intent is to come out here and win this thing, as I’m sure all eight schools are doing,” Feltner said, “so we will approach each game with that mindset.”
Feltner called it “mind-blowing” that the KHSAA remains a holdout from classifying and values what the Kentucky 2A is doing standing in that gap.
“It’s an honor to be a part of the early onset of the Kentucky 2A Championships,” Feltner said. “We feel it has the opportunity to grow — just as the All ‘A’ has done through the years. There’s a lot of good people involved in this and many are to be commended for their efforts.”
(606) 326-2654 |
(606) 326-2658 |