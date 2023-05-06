CANNONSBURG It only took three at-bats for Paintsville to score the winning run on Saturday.
The Tigers knocked off Boyd County in Game 1 of the Boyd County Derby Classic, 6-0.
The Lions struggled to find any rhythm in the game as Paintsville pitcher Connor Fugate kept Boyd County off-balance from start to finish.
“We struck out 12 times and we walked 10 hitters,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. “If you do that, you’re going to lose. We came into a big game situation not ready to play. And their guy looked ready to go.”
The first inning was the roughest for the Lions as it gave up four runs on four hits in 10 at-bats.
“I think it was a shell shock there in the first inning,” Paintsville coach Thomas McCormick said. “We put up four (with a) safety squeeze and had a couple of big hits there. That set the tone. And I felt pretty confident with my guy Connor Fugate on the mound.”
In addition to the four hits, Boyd County walked a pair of batters and beamed the lead-off batter.
The Tigers’ four runs came off the bats of AJ James, Ashton Miller, Grayson Peters, and Peyton Adams.
The bottom of the first frame was no kinder to the Lions after they were turned away in a 1-2-3 outing.
After starting the second inning with two straight walks, JK McKnight was pulled from the mound in favor of Cayden Butler.
The Lions avoided giving up any runs and ended the inning on a nice little 1-4-3 double play.
Boyd County couldn’t avoid another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the frame, keeping the score at 4-0 heading into the third inning.
The Lions' defense bent but didn’t break in the top of the third, letting the bases load but again keeping the Tigers scoreless in the frame.
Boyd County caught a break in the form of a sacrifice fly, turning into a two-out play after it was determined the third base runner left early on his pursuit of home plate.
The Lions finally got their first hit of the game via Butler’s first at-bat, but couldn’t capitalize from there.
Paintsville added another run to the board in the top of the fourth inning when a high-arching ball hit into center field by Peters was lost in the sun by the outfielders and resulted in an RBI double.
The bottom of the fourth was a repeat of the third with the Lions getting a lone hit, but leaving the frame with no runs to show for it.
Much like the second inning, Boyd County made a change at pitcher after walking the first two at-bats.
Butler was replaced by Parker Gibson.
The lefty struck out two batters but also walked a pair in the frame.
The Tigers scored another run following a passed ball strike three.
It was another quick outing for the Lions in the bottom of the fifth frame. Fugate fanned three of the four at-bats with the lone exception of a batter reaching on an error.
Fugate had 10 strikeouts to that point in the game.
“You get guys out there and they give their best efforts,” Conley said of the multiple pitching changes. “That’s what those guys did. There’s really no rhythm or flow that you can get into during the game. When you’re doing something like that you want to try to mix it up enough to keep the hitters off edge. We did good with that at times, but we dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of.”
The bottom of the sixth inning was another 1-2-3 affair for Boyd County, which sent the game into the final inning with the Tigers up 6-0.
Young pulled off a rare feat by striking out the first four batters in the Paintsville lineup.
The third strikeout resulted in a dropped pass by the catcher and the batter reached as a result, creating the opportunity for the anomalous four-punchout iinning.
Young managed a hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, but that’s all the Lions could muster, as Paintsville won the game.
Fugate retired 12 Boyd County batters on the day and gave up just three hits.
“He’s done it all year,” McCormick said of his pitcher. “He’s 7-0 now on the year. He’s a bulldog. He came off the mound after the sixth and said ‘I’m not coming off the mound.’ I told him, ‘This is yours man, go finish it.’ He’s a phenomenal kid, a competitor, and someone you want on your side no matter what you’re playing.”
Boyd County bounced back with a five-inning win in Game 3 of the Derby Classic against Wolfe County 12-2.
Paintsville lost its following game in the Derby Classic 10-0 to Cabell Midland.
PAINTSVILLE 400 110 0 — 6 10 2
BOYD CO. 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Fugate and James; McKnight, Butler (2), Gibson (5), Townes Young (6) and Jones. W - Fugate. L - McKnight. 2B - Peters (P).
