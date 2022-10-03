PAINTSVILLE An eye-catching matchup between northeastern Kentucky’s top two volleyball teams ended early Monday night when the defending All-Area Player of the Year sustained a head injury in a scary collision in the stands.
Boyd County’s Taylor Bartrum, tracking a high ball headed out of play in the third set of Monday’s match at Paintsville’s Bill Mike Runyon Court, went down in the bleachers and stayed there.
Minutes later, having been worked on, Bartrum got up sporting a large bandage on her forehead and while walking toward the exit held a thumbs-up in the direction of her teammates on the bench on the opposite side of the floor.
During the interim, Lions coach Katee Neltner informed the officials her team would forfeit the match. In addition to the cut, Neltner was concerned about the possibility of concussion.
“Unfortunately, to lose a player like Taylor, we could’ve come back, but I don’t feel like that does her any justice with her injury,” Neltner said. “I’m sure she’ll be ticked at me, but when someone rocks their head like that, I just don’t feel right going back and playing.”
It was a premature and unfortunate ending to a contest matching two northeastern Kentucky teams with a combined record of 54-5 – a high-powered tuneup for the presumed favorites in their respective regions near the end of the regular season, before a crowd that included Marshall University coach Ari Aganus and assistant Bijonae Jones.
At the time of the stoppage, Paintsville led the match two sets to none. The Tigers closed the first set on a 10-1 run to rally to a 25-23 win, and Paintsville dominated the second frame throughout, once leading by 13 points in a 25-16 victory.
Boyd County stormed back from six points down early in the third set to lead it, 21-18, at the time of Bartrum’s injury and the Lions’ subsequent forfeit.
Paintsville, the All “A” Classic state champion, improved to 29-2 with its 13th consecutive victory.
The Tigers, down 22-15 in the first set after Boyd County’s Carly Mullins’s kill, rattled off 10 of the next 11 points.
Paintsville’s Hailey Little started the surge with a kill and followed with an ace. Kara Ward and Kylie Kinner got involved with multiple points in the run, which Tigers libero Kynzi Slone concluded with a shot just inside the end line.
“These girls feed off of the energy,” Paintsville coach Dawn Kinner said. “When you get a big kill or you get that block, to be able to get one, that just triggers it, and for them to run with it, that’s their best game when they’re doing that, when they’re just hitting the ball.”
The Tigers got rolling in the second set behind the service of Kathleen Baldwin and the hitting of Little and Blair Ratliff.
Little registered five of her 11 kills in unofficial statistics in the second set.
Did Paintsville set out to run more offense for Little in the second frame?
“We were just trying to run an offense,” Kinner deadpanned. “We have so many good hitters, so being able to run an effective offense out of our serve-receive was a big goal for us tonight. And Hailey was phenomenal.”
Ratliff added four kills in the second set.
The third set began with more of the same – an 8-3 Tigers lead – before Boyd County (26-4) rallied.
Bartrum was a big part of that, scoring five points in the third set, including two on tips to open spots in the Paintsville defense. Emma Sparks rang up four consecutive aces.
“Obviously one of the best teams we’ve played all season,” Kinner said of the Lions, “so I love that we’re playing them at this time of the year, to get us ready for postseason.”
The decision ended Boyd County’s 16-match winning streak and its string of 36 victories in a row against northeastern Kentucky opponents, excluding a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit early in the 2021 season.
“That’s why we scheduled them, is we wanted something tough going into postseason,” Neltner said. “No one wants a cakewalk going into postseason, because you’ll just play down. That was the whole theory behind it, is to show up and play solid competition. (Paintsville has) been solid in the state all year.”
Statistics bear that out. The Tigers entered the match tied for tops in the state in sets won (69, with Whitesville Trinity) and with the fewest set losses in the commonwealth (seven).
Neltner wasn’t sure after the match on what exactly Bartrum had hit her head. Bleachers, stairs and a wall were all in the vicinity.
Kinner added prayers and hopes for Bartrum’s quick recovery.
Bartrum produced 10 kills, unofficially. Sparks added six kills, five blocks and four aces. Mullins chipped in five kills and two blocks.
Little delivered 11 kills and four aces. Ratliff notched seven kills and two blocks, Kylie Kinner dropped in seven kills and Ward netted seven kills. Baldwin served for five aces.
