WESTWOOD Paintsville junior Harris Phelps made his presence felt from the Tigers first play from scrimmage Friday night.
He took a handoff and sprinted down the right sideline for the first of his four touchdowns in his team’s 46-0 win over district foe Fairview on Friday night.
The Tigers rolled to a commanding 39-0 halftime lead behind dominant performances from their offensive line and a stingy defense.
Both coaches were impressed with the play of Phelps and the Tigers offensive line.
“We did a much better job tonight," first-year Paintsville coach Trevor Hoskins said. "Harris is a special talent. We have a lot of potential up front. We have continued to grow throughout the season. I think the offensive line took a big step in the right direction tonight."
Fairview coach Daniel Armstrong agreed.
“Phelps runs really hard," Armstrong said. "He has a strong offensive line to run behind and we couldn’t contain him.”
Following Phelps's initial touchdown run, the Eagles got a spark from freshman Xavien Kouns. He returned a short kickoff for 50 yards to set his squad up at the Paintsville 18-yard line. The Eagles fumbled on their second play and the Tiger onslaught began.
The Tigers marched 84 yards in 10 plays capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback AJ James. The two team traded punts to end the quarter with Paintsville on top, 13-0.
Phelps struck paydirt again with 10;30 to play in the half. He galloped 55 yards to give the Tigers a 19-0 lead. Following a three-and-out by the Eagle offense, the Tigers scored quickly again. Phelps scored from 9 yards out to cap a three-play, 45-yard drive for a 25-0 lead.
The Tigers' special teams unit then made a big play. They recovered an onside kick to give the offense great field position. Austin Allen went 41 yards for another Paintsville touchdown and following Carson Holbrook’s PAT, the lead ballooned to 32-0 with 7:23 to play in the first half.
Fairview mounted its best drive of the half when Cameron Harper hooked up with Jeremy Harper for a 22-yard pass down the right sideline. The drive stalled after seven plays, ending at the Paintsville 30.
The Tigers closed out the first-half scoring with a four-play, 56-yard drive highlighted by a 23-yard pass from James to Allen. Phelps made it four touchdowns in the first half by scampering seven yards for the Tigers. Holbrook’s PAT gave the defending Class A state champions a 39-0 halftime cushion.
Fairview possessed the ball 16 of the 20 plays in the second half but could not dent the scoreboard. The Eagles drove to the Paintsville 18, only to have a strip-sack turn into a 75-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Tigers' Blayden Sexton to end the scoring at 46-0.
Phelps ended the evening with 177 yards on 11 carries. The Tigers rolled up 346 yards of total offense, compared to only 55 for the boys from Westwood.
Hoskins is pleased with his Tigers (3-4) after a bumpy start against a tough schedule. “Tonight kind of started a new season for us," Hoskins said. "We have taken some lumps throughout the season and we have continued to grow. We are now 1-0. We achieved our goal tonight. We will enjoy it, and then get to work for Betsy Layne.”
Armstrong feels his winless team continues to play hard despite injuries that have plagued his team.
“We fight and claw to the end," Armstrong said. "We have a lot of kids beat up and bruised, but they continue to fight. I thought Camron Mitchell continues to be very consistent with his play on both sides of the ball.”
District continues for both teams next week. Paintsville will host Betsy Layne, while the Eagles travel to play rival Raceland.
Paintsville 13 26 7 0 — 46
Fairview 0 0 0 0 — 0
1st Quarter
PHS 11:42 Harris Phelps 51 run (Holbrook Kick) 7-0
PHS 5:13 James Frederick 1 run (Kick Failed) 13-0)
2nd Quarter
PHS 10:38 Phelps 55 run (Pass failed) 19-0
PHS 8:24 Phelps 9 run (Kick Failed) 25-0
PHS 7:23 Austin Allen 41 run (Holbrook Kick) 32-0
PHS 3:43 Phelps 7 run (Holbrook Kick) 39-0
3rd Quarter
PHS 1:28 Blayden Sexton 75 Fumble Return (Holbrook Kick) 46-0
Team PHS FHS
Rushing 28-306 21-29
Passing 2-4-40 8-14-26
Total 346 55
Penalties 5-45 3-35
Turnovers 0 3
Paintsville Rushing: Phelps 11-177, Allen 3-68, James 3-38, Sexton 5-34, Porter 1-25, Jenkins 2-(-24).
Fairview Rushing: Thomas 5-15, C. Harper 7-9, Caldwell 8-1, J. Harper 1-(-2)
Paintsville Passing: James 2-4 40.
Fairview Passing: C. Harper 8-14 26.