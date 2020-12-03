Karsten Poe has been a staple of the Paintsville passing attack during his career. He’s been involved in nearly a couple thousand snaps of the football.
He’d just never received one. That changed two games ago with the Tigers’ season on the line.
After Jake Hyden had to miss time at a position he has occupied for four seasons due to a knee injury, Paintsville turned to another senior to command the offense at the start of another postseason run.
Poe accepted his new role as the starting quarterback even though he had never played the position before on the varsity level.
“I’ve never taken a snap in high school,” Poe said. “I was excited about it, but I was nervous. Jake Hyden is my cousin, and he is an amazing quarterback. I played with him all my life. I knew that I would have some big shoes to fill. I was up for the challenge. Thankfully, my coaches put me in the right spots to make plays.”
Tigers coach Joe Chirico said Poe is the type of player that will do whatever it takes to win. The receiver’s versatility and experience helped the coaches ultimately decide on the senior.
“When Jake went down, we had to make a decision,” Chirico said. “(Poe) was never a backup quarterback. We had some guys that we thought could do it, but he was the guy that we chose.”
“It’s his willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team,” he added. “Karsten has always been that kind of kid. He’s always willing to put the team first. That’s why we chose Karsten to do the job.”
Poe has already learned a quarterback must have a short memory. He will always have a desire to make plays, but he also wants to be a quality game manager. It starts with being calm in the pocket.
“I know that I’m not going to make every play perfect,” Poe said. “I beat myself up a lot trying to be perfect, but starting a new position that I’ve never played before, I just want to keep my cool when I’m trying to lead the offense.”
The new philosophy came into play on his first snap against Betsy Layne in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. The football didn’t go where he expected, but he soon found his rhythm.
“It was actually a bad snap,” Poe said. “It hit me in the ankle. My first-ever snap at quarterback and Harris Phelps had to pick it up and run with it off the ground. After that, all the snaps were good. The more I played throughout that game, the more comfortable I got.”
Paintsville opened the playoffs with a 55-8 win over Betsy Layne. The matchup allowed Poe to get accustomed to the speed of the game. He found it much different than most Friday nights as a wide receiver.
“As a quarterback, the game is pretty fast,” Poe said. “But the more I play quarterback, it’s kind of slowed down for me and I can read it better.”
Chirico said the offensive game plan remained similar, with a few tweaks so Poe could get acclimated to his new role.
“Coach (Daniel) Pugh did a great job of tailoring the offense around Karsten,” Chirico said. “They made some plays for him. They tried to be creative. We kept it inside the framework of what we are trying to do but still do what we feel Karsten is good at.”
Poe has tallied 57 catches, 994 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns catches during his career. He has become a distributor, connecting on 16 of his 22 pass attempts in his first two games under center.
Poe believes his time at wide receiver has enhanced his comfort level at quarterback. He already has extensive knowledge of the offense and where every receiver should be.
He has complete faith, he said, that his teammates will make the play when he hurls the ball in their direction.
“Having been a receiver on the team, I know every route combination,” Poe said. “It has helped me a lot. It has been a smooth transition.
“Our receiving corps are great. We are all great friends. I trust every single one of them. I know if I get them the ball, they’re going to do their best to catch it. It’s really a great feeling to have those guys out there.”
Even Poe’s mentality in pregame warm-ups is different as a QB, but his objective remains the same.
“Before most games, I’m up and I’m talking to everybody,” Poe said. “Before that first game as quarterback, I was laser-focused while I was reading over my cards. I wanted to make sure I knew everything, and I tried to prepare for every scenario that could happen.”
Poe knew that he also had to enhance his leadership style as the signal caller.
“As a senior, I’ve had to take a leadership role,” Poe said. “I’ve been the guy that lifts people up and pushes them along the way. As a quarterback, I need to pull everybody together in the right direction.”
Poe led the Tigers to their biggest victory of the season after his three-touchdown performance guided Paintsville to a 28-21 overtime victory at Raceland to earn Paintsville a district championship. The new quarterback showed off his wheels with the trio of scores coming on the ground.
The contest showed the senior what he is capable of in his new role.
“The game against Raceland showed me that I have ability as a quarterback,” Poe said. “I know how it feels to run with our offensive line. They are the best in Class A. It’s nice to have them to run behind.”
Chirico wasn’t surprised by Poe’s offensive outburst. Whatever Poe was feeling before the game, his coach doesn’t see any nerves during the pressure-packed moments.
“He’s a calm and cool-headed guy that doesn’t get too high or too low,” Chirico said. “He’s just like Jake. They are family. Karsten is a level-headed kid that seems to handle the pressure really well.”
Poe and Hyden have played football together since they were little. Poe still leans on his cousin’s expertise in big games.
“I’ve seen Jake do great things on the football field from the time we were 8 and 9 years old,” Poe said. “When I watch him and study his film, it has helped me grow as a player and now as a quarterback.”
“It’s very helpful to have him on the sideline,” he added. “He really knows the position and he’s played in big games. He’s always standing with me, talking me through things and telling me what I should do. It’s been a great help for me.”
Paintsville welcomes Hazard back to Memorial Field tonight with a berth in the state semifinals to the victor.
Chirico said Hyden has not been ruled out for the season and could return if Paintsville keeps advancing.
“I don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Chirico said. “We are just playing it day by day and we will see how it works out.”
