PAINTSVILLE This was an unexpected matchup.
After all, it is 2020.
On Thursday, Paintsville, the state’s top-ranked Class A team in the AP poll, and West Carter, the sixth-ranked team in Class 2A, found themselves in need of a game.
The result was a clash of two undefeated teams some 48 hours later.
And it lived up to all the hype – for three quarters.
Paintsville turned a one-score game into large lead in a hurry, converting two West Carter turnovers into 13 points in the final quarter to race away with a 34-12 win Saturday night at Memorial Field.
The Tigers (5-0), last year’s Class A runner-up, scored on the first play of the fourth quarter when senior quarterback Jake Hyden scrambled into the end zone from 2 yards out to make it 21-12. The score was set up by a fumble recovery from Paintsville’s Harris Phelps late in the third quarter.
Hyden played like a veteran, rushing for 99 yards on 11 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns. His second score sealed the victory with 3:27 remaining.
But it was sophomore AJ James’ 94-yard pick-six from West Carter quarterback Orry Perry that seemed to be a potential knockout blow in the final quarter. Perry’s interception came on a third-and-9 from the Paintsville 17-yard line.
“When you are playing teams of (Paintsville‘s) caliber, there is not much room for error,” said West Carter coach Daniel Barker. “This one was tough, but it was a learning experience. We know where we are at, and we know where we need to be. There has been a lot of talk about our record and such, but our kids have never over-celebrated that fact. We are focused on November and the playoffs, and this experience was good because it challenged us.”
West Carter (5-1) had a difficult time establishing its bruising ground attack against the Tigers. Senior running back Leetavious Cline, the leading rusher in Class 2A, ran for 103 yards on 29 carries. He came into the game averaging 198 yards per game.
Cline eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season on an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that gave the Comets a 6-0 lead.
Perry, a senior, completed 8 of 24 passes for 78 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Perry’s score came on a 4-yard strike to junior Jackson Bond in the second quarter that put the Comets within two at 14-12.
Hyden, the Tigers’ quarterback, completed 8 of 11 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown came in the second quarter on a fourth-and-27 on the West Carter 28-yard line when senior wide receiver Karsten Poe reeled in a remarkable touchdown grab.
“In games of this magnitude, you just make plays,” said Paintsville coach Joe Chirico. “Our kids have played in big games and they know that when we play against quality competition, the game often comes down to a few plays or mistakes. West Carter is a great team, and we needed a test like this.”
Coming into Saturday’s game both Paintsville and West Carter led their respective classifications in scoring, team defense and scoring margin. The Tigers had defeated their opponents by an average margin of 40.8 points, while the Comets did so by a 42.8 margin.
Despite the win, Chirico knows his team is not where it needs to be.
“It’s about the fundamentals,” he added. “I’m tickled to get this win, but I know our kids know we still have a ways to go to be the team we want to be.”
For Barker and his Comets, it is about learning and growing from this experience.
“We have a great group of players, and we know where we need to be,” he said. “We can’t and won’t let this experience define us.”
WEST CARTER6600 – 12
PAINTSVILLE78020 –34
First Quarter
WC – Cline 11 run (kick failed) 6:15
P – Phelps 2 run (Braydon Combs kick) 4:59
Second Quarter
P – Poe 28 pass from Hyden (Combs kick) 4:18
WC – Bond 4 pass from Perry (pass failed) :27.3
Fourth Quarter
P – Hyden 2 run (Combs kick) 11:56
P – James 94 interception return (run failed) 6:46
P – Hyden 2 run (Combs kick) 3:27