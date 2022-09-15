Paintsville is back in the All “A” Classic state volleyball tournament for the first time in five years.
And though the Tigers are pleased and proud to be headed to Eastern Kentucky University this weekend, they also hope to have a shot at the big hardware.
“We are blessed with a really talented roster,” Paintsville coach Dawn Kinner said. “Our upperclassmen have spent years training for these moments. This year’s team has something to prove. Their goals are bigger than just showing up to the state tournament. We are excited to get to Richmond.”
Paintsville (18-2) knocked off Betsy Layne, 2-0 (25-12, 25-23) in the 15th Region All “A” final on Sept. 7 at Prestonsburg to claim the region’s small-school crown for the first time since 2017.
The Tigers completed their run in dominant fashion. The final set against the Bobcats was Paintsville’s only one in the tournament decided by fewer than 10 points, and it involved a convincing victory against a familiar metaphorical thorn in the Tigers’ side.
Paintsville, which had lost to Pikeville in the final or semifinals of the last four All “A” region tournaments, throttled the Panthers, 2-0 (25-14, 25-15), in the semifinals. The Tigers also swept Martin County, 2-0 (25-5, 25-9), in the quarterfinals.
Paintsville begins All “A” state pool play tonight in Richmond at 6 p.m. against Wolfe County. The Tigers are in Pool B with the 14th Region small-school champion Wolves (10-3), Seventh Region titleist Presentation (9-6 ahead of a Thursday match with Portland Christian) and Williamsburg (7-7 entering a match Thursday night at Corbin), representing the 13th Region.
Paintsville is scheduled to meet the Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers take on the Toppers on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The championship bracket semifinals are slated for 1 and 2 p.m., with the title match at 3.
The 15th Region representative has made the All “A” state semifinals or deeper five times in the tournament’s previous 13 years. Paintsville reached the final four in 2017. Allen Central was responsible for the other four, including a state runner-up finish in 2013. The Rebels have since merged into what is now Floyd Central.
Bulldogs bound for Owensboro
Lawrence County’s girls soccer team is back in the Kentucky 2A state semifinals for the second time in as many years.
The Bulldogs (6-4) meet Bardstown (7-2-3) today at noon Central time at Kentucky Wesleyan University.
“This is a great experience for our kids, to get to the 2A semifinal,” Lawrence County coach Heath Webb said. “It’s a weekend where they get to play the game they love and bond with teammates.”
Lawrence County topped Belfry, 4-1, in the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament final on Sept. 3. The Bulldogs beat Perry County Central, 3-2, on Sept. 8 in 2A state sectional play to advance to Owensboro.
Lawrence County dropped its season opener to Boyd County, 6-0, and started the year by splitting its first six games. Growing pains were expected, Webb said, but success in 2A play to this point has helped the Bulldogs along.
“Coming into this season, we knew we would have our games where we would struggle finding our way,” Webb said. “We lost seven starters from last year’s team, but picked up four players to help fill the void. Those players, along with our returning players, have stepped up and have gotten better every time they take the field.”
The Bulldogs and the Tigers, champions of Section 3, have never met.
Defending 2A state champion Lexington Catholic and Calloway County meet at 10 a.m. local time today in the other semifinal. The championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Knights (13-1) beat Section 6 champion Fleming County, 14-1, on Sept. 8 in sectional play in Flemingsburg.
Boys 2A state play also begins today in Owensboro. Boyle County and Warren Central play at 2 p.m., followed by Corbin versus Christian Academy of Louisville.
The Rebels beat Section 6 winner Rowan County, 4-2, on Sept. 7 in Morehead in the state sectional round. The Vikings beat Fleming County, 2-1, on Aug. 31 in the Section 6 Tournament final.
2A golf completed
Section 6’s northeastern Kentucky representatives to the Kentucky 2A state golf tournament acquitted themselves well on Monday at Owensboro Country Club.
Fleming County’s Adam Hargett tied for 13th in the boys tournament with a 7-over-par 79.
Cadence Caskey of Rowan County was 12th in girls play, carding a 15-over-par 87.
Lawrence County sent two individual qualifiers from Section 8. JD Montgomery was 47th in the boys tournament with a 92. Kailey Price came in 42nd with a 119.