PORTSMOUTH Like every other team in Ohio, football players had an extended wait to start the season.
Ironton wasted no time displaying its potent offense in its season opener. The Fighting Tigers put several dents in the scoreboard on Friday night as they left quite an impression at the newly renovated and palatial Trojan Coliseum.
Ironton found the end zone every time it touched the ball in the first half, quickly pulling away for a convincing 50-9 win over rival Portsmouth.
Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said the team was just happy to back on the field after their season was delayed.
“It was different, but I think they were definitely excited,” Pendleton said. “We’ve got to sharpen up and we have got to clean up some things. We have to do a lot of things better.”
New quarterback Tayden Carpenter hooked up with Trent Hacker on a quick bubble screen early in the first quarter. The senior took it the rest of the way for a 37-yard touchdown just five plays into the Fighting Tigers opening possession. The snap was muffed on ensuing point after, but Kyle Howell scooped up the pigskin and raced inside the pylon to give Ironton an 8-0 lead.
Reid Carrico found the end zone four minutes later. The Ohio State commit found a wall of defenders up the middle before he changed direction and sped past his pursuers for a 29-yard TD scamper.
The Fighting Tigers defense held the Trojans to 107 total yards and just one first down in the opening half. Portsmouth was forced to put with three minutes remaining in the first period. The kick was short and the football bounced off an Ironton helmet and was recovered by the kicking team. Joel Bowling put the Trojans on the board with a 41-yard boot through the uprights.
“We had a pretty tough opponent in Ironton tonight,” Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb said. “They have one of the best players in the state of Ohio in their backfield and at linebacker. The one thing we focused on this week was making sure our kids were in position to make plays. We had a lot of kids out there for the first time. A lot of young kids gained some valuable varsity experience.”
Pendleton said his team showed some rust in their first game of the year.
“We missed some assignments and did things that we shouldn’t be doing,” Pendleton said. “It’s very uncharacteristic for us. I think we responded well and we kept battling. We got ourselves into some bad situations with a long kickoff return and a punt hitting us. These are things that can’t happen. We have to clean up the unforced errors. We are a resilient bunch and they just keep fighting.”
Carrico, the reigning Division V Defensive Player of the Year, showed his offense muscle, racking up three touchdowns with his physicality in the opening 24 minutes. He finished with 10 rushes for 95 yards. Sophomore Trevor Carter tallied 78 yards and a score.
“Trevor played well,” Pendleton said. “He was a little hesitant early on. He had a little rough start but ultimately he really settled in and the jitters went away. You saw what he could be.”
The left-handed Carpenter found Will York in the corner of the end zone and the senior responded with a diving catch for a TD four minutes into the second stanza. The two had been the leading candidates to fill the quarterback position after the graduation of Gage Salyers. York can make an impact anywhere on the field and Carpenter has been solid under center.
“Both of them are playing very well,” Pendleton said. “Will is a guy that can play multiple positions and can do a lot of good things for us. Tayden was playing really consistent football and making a lot of good reads. He wows with his decision making and gives these guys opportunities to make plays after the catch.”
Cameron Deere added a short TD run early in the second quarter.
The two teams played with a running clock in the second half. The Trojans added a late touchdown after Drew Roe made a quick toss to Reade Pennington, who outran the defense to the end zone.
“I was proud of our kids effort tonight,” Kalb said. “They didn’t quit in the face of adversity. They didn’t hang their heads. They didn’t sulk and they kept fighting until the end.”
“When I talked to the players and coaches (at halftime), I said that we have got to keep our heads in this,” he added. “Facing adversity, it’s easy to hang your head. It’s easy to point your fingers. Not these kids. Their attitude and effort was right where we wanted it to be. That is all I can ask for.”
Ironton improves to 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The overall record will reflect the same as teams in Ohio will only play conference opponents this season. The Fighting Tigers will entertain Gallia Academy on Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
IRONTON 22 28 0 0 — 50
PORTSMOUTH 3 0 0 6 — 9
FIRST QUARTER
I — Trent Hacker 37 pass from Trayden Carpenter (Kyle Howell run) 9:06
I — Reid Carrico 29 run (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick) 4:49
P — Joel Bowling 41 FG 2:36
I — Carrico 3 run (Mahlmeister kick) 2:12
SECOND QUARTER
I —Cameron Deere 8 run (Mahlmeister kick) 11:56
I — Will York 25 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick) 9:49
I — Carrico 5 run (Mahlmeister kick) 7:21
I — Trevor Carter 36 run (Mahlmeister kick) 2:40
FOURTH QUARTER
P — Reade Pendleton 27 pass from Drew Roe (kick failed) 9:49
I P
First Downs 20 4
Rushes-Yards 36-342 20-22
Comp-Att-Int 6-7-0 8-23-0
Passing Yards 110 85
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Punts-Avg 0-0 5-26.6
Penalties-Yards 6-60 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ironton rushing: Carrico 10-95, Carter 6-78, Deere 1-8, Masters 2-24, Keyes 7-43, Meadows 4-18, Linn 1-13, Weekly 1-34, Henderson 2-22, Wylie 2-7.
Portsmouth rushing: Roe 14-2, Carr 1-1, Johnson 4-14, Poxes 1-5.
Ironton passing: Carpenter 6 of 7 for 110 yards.
Portsmouth passing: Roe 8 of 23 for 85 yards.
Ironton receiving: Hacker 1-37, Carrico 1-5, Duncan 1-21, Barnes 1-8, York 1-25, Howell 1-14.