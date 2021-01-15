ASHLAND Fairview had a game plan in mind Friday night against a Rose Hill team saddled with only five available players on its roster.
The only problem for the Lady Eagles, the Lady Royals had the same plan in mind and executed it to perfection in the first half while creating 19 turnovers and holding the visiting Lady Eagles to only four points at the break. Meanwhile, Rose Hill took advantage of a hot first half to cruise to a 47-22 district win over Fairview.
“I was worried at first to do it because we only have five girls,” Rose Hill coach Nick Karle said. “Playing ball pressure, sometimes we get lazy and reach. So, I took a risk and a gamble and it paid off. Based on film, we can put a lot of ball pressure on them. I just told my girls to play smart, don’t reach and slide your feet.”
The district win marks the first for Rose Hill since defeating Fairview 45-42 on Feb. 9, 2008.
Fairview coach Mo Mullins admitted the Lady Royals stole his intended game plan from the first possession in the game.
“We had a game plan and it was kind of funny because the very game plan we had on paper, in our hearts and in our minds, was the same game plan (Rose Hill) threw on us to be honest with you,” Mullins said. “We wanted to pressure them. We wanted to take the ball to them on the drive to cause some fouls and to try and get somebody in foul trouble quick considering they only had five players. My team’s heart just wasn’t in it tonight and that’s the thing I’m struggling with.”
Rose Hill capitalized on 19 Fairview first half turnovers behind 14 Lady Royals steals for a 26-4 lead at the break that would be much needed to start the second half after it appeared the visiting Lady Eagles had found some momentum. Fairview tallied more points in the third frame that it did in the remaining three quarters combined but could not overcome the massive first half deficit it faced.
“We haven’t been a third quarter team all year long,” Karle said. “It’s been our Achilles heel. We haven’t put a whole complete game together yet. We’ve been a first half team all year long.”
Rose Hill started fast with a 12-0 lead and held Fairview scoreless until 1:48 to play in the opening stanza when Kiera Loving made the Lady Eagles first field goal of the game. The only downside would be it would also be the only one they converted in the half on 12 attempts.
“The stuff that happens to the inexperienced team is the turnovers and the no confidence, not being sure of yourself and not executing everything,” Mullins said. “As far as a group, I’ll take their heart any day of the week.
“The three games we’ve played so far this year, they have battled and showed heart. They’ve given everything they could give to me and left it all on the floor, but they just didn’t have it that first half. They came out in the second half with some fire and some spark, but the bottom line is, regardless of your inexperience, your youth—because we are a young ball team, man. Other than Josey, our senior, the entire team combined for 1.3 points last season and minute wise they averaged 4.3. We are just very young and inexperienced.”
Two Rose Hill players recorded double doubles in the win. Gabby Karle led the Lady Royals with 16 points while tallying 10 steals. Baylee Stephens netted 10 points and snagged a game-high 13 rebounds. Jewelia VanKeuren scored 14 points. Baylee Trimble added five while pulling down 10 boards.
Ashton Stidham led Fairview with nine points. Josey Nelson and Kiera Loving had 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Rose Hill travels to Ironton St. Joe today while Fairview welcomes Morgan County.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Newton 1-11 2-2 7 5
Caskey 0-0 0-0 0 0
Worthington 0-6 0-0 3 0
Nelson 2-17 0-4 11 4
Loving 2-6 0-4 10 4
Meade 0-0 0-0 1 0
Wallace 0-0 0-0 1 0
N. Tackett 0-0 0-0 0 0
Stidham 3-4 2-2 5 9
M. Tackett 0-2 0-0 0 0
Ruley 0-0 0-0 1 0
TOTAL 4-48 4-12 41 22
FG Pct.: 16.7. FT Pct.: 33.3. 3-pointers: 2-17 (Newton 1-4, Stidham 1-2, Worthington 0-4, Nelson 0-6, Loving 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: Nelson. Turnovers: 32.
ROSE HILL FG FT REB TP
Newell 1-0 0-0 3 2
Karle 6-21 3-6 6 16
VanKeuren 6-11 0-0 5 14
Stephens 3-14 4-8 13 10
Trimble 2-11 0-0 10 5
TOTAL 18-67 7-14 37 47
FG Pct.: 26.9. FT Pct.: 50.0. 3-pointers: 4-20 (Newell 0-1, Karle 1-5, VanKeuren 2-5, Stephens 0-3, Trimble 1-6). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
FAIRVIEW 2 2 12 6 — 22
ROSE HILL 18 8 11 10 — 47
Officials: Dan Sheridan, Kenny Huddleston, Jeff Fraley.