ASHLAND Teams should think twice before putting Ashland in the corner.
In only the game’s third minute of action Tuesday night against the defending 16th Region champion East Carter., Ashland earned a corner kick and instantly had the visitors on their heels the rest of the way.
Amelia Lucas lifted the ball toward the goal on the first corner of the night and Kenleigh Woods smashed a header into the back of the net for the first of her three goals to lift Ashland to a 3-1 win.
“Amelia dropped a beautiful ball to Kenleigh and she timed it just perfect,” Ashland coach John Cook said.
Of the three Ashland goals, two came off corner kicks with the other coming off a ball sent into the box from the corner.
“When we started working on that in the first of the year, we weren’t hitting anything,” Cook said. “There was one game that we had 13-14 corners and got nothing out of it. So, we have been working and working and the girls have really bought into it.”
Ashland and Woods struck again in the 22nd minute of play after a ball found its way to her feet but her only play was to the opposite side of the ball. Calmly, Woods did a pirouette and connected with her left foot for a dart into the net and a 2-0 lead.
East Carter rallied with an answer in the 30th minute after Emersyn Elliott settled a ball from the right corner to her left foot and drove a laser past the LadyCats goal keeper to trim the deficit to 2-1. But Ashland responded with another Woods’ goal in the 39th minute as she collected the hat trick off another Ashland corner kick that rattled off a pair of players in front of the goal before she sailed it past the Raiders keeper.
“We had a little confidence about us and then they score another one which shuts us down again,” East Carter coach Tyler Walker said. “I think when you gain confidence it’s easier to lose it and after scoring that goal and getting scored on again, you think it was worthless. Playing in big games like regionals and playing against big teams, you have to be able to be scored on and get over it. We’re going to get scored on so, we have to do a better job mentally of just staying in the game.”
Cook believed the goal before the break took the Raiders off their game and squashed any potential comeback effort they may have in store.
“You could see a little bit of air go out (of East Carter) when that happened,” Cook said. “Kenleigh had the hat trick and just beautiful play from her. Milei (Baker) controlled the middle and MB (Mary Bolen) was a maestro in the back. That’s as good as a defensive game that I have seen in a long time.”
Walker credited Ashland with winning every aspect of the game, most notably effort.
“Effort wise, they killed us,” he said. “From the first whistle to the last whistle—I thought we picked up in the second half a little bit—they never slowed down. They got to every goal kick, every punt, every loose ball and that killed us. When you don’t have the ball most of the time, you aren’t going to win. Them getting to every ball killed us every time.”
Walker consistently pleaded with his squad to beat Ashland to any ball possible only to see the ball land on the feet of a player in maroon, something Cook had been pushing his team to become better with their attack.
“We have been getting called for foul after foul and the girls have been saying it was because of the refs,” Cook said. “I told them it’s not that, its they are getting there too late. So, we have to start getting there earlier and instead of being physical, let’s get physical.”
East Carter saw a pair of scoring chances draw iron off the facing of the goal in the second half only to clang away from a potential score. Ellie Thomas launched a shot toward the goal in the 49th minute that drew iron from the right corner upright. Elliott pounded a shot off the left upright in the 57th minute.
“There were some things that didn’t go our way in all aspects of the game, but they outplayed us,” Walker said. “They deserved to win this game. We did not and in some aspects of it, I’m kind of glad we didn’t. I think sometimes we just skirt by and win games that we shouldn’t need to. (Ashland) showed us what we need to work on.”
When the horn sounded at the conclusion of the contest, Ashland’s players raced onto the field to celebrate their first win over East Carter since 2019, while Cook took note of who the opponent represented in the winning effort.
“These are the defending 16th Region champs,” Cook said. “This is a great team and well coached by Tyler. I told the girls, these are the region champs, come out and show them who we are. That’s the best game we’ve played all year. No doubt.”
Ashland plays host to Boyd County Thursday night at 6 p.m. East Carter plays host to Bath County Thursday at 6 p.m.