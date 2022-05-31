Clarence Thompson's phone has been perpetually lit up in recent days with 606 area code numbers -- a handful of which he didn't even recognize.
"My phone's rung off the hook, and I don't even know how some people got my number," he said.
They'd gotten wind one of the top Fairview basketball players of all time is coming home.
Thompson, a 1986 Fairview alumnus who rode a high-scoring Eagles career to a Division I stint at Oral Roberts and time in semi-professional and pro-am leagues, is Fairview's new boys basketball coach.
Thompson received several calls advising him the Fairview coaching position was open, he said, and with his daughter, Carissa, entering the legal field as a medical malpractice attorney and moving, "it was just time" to find a new challenge.
"Basically, I said, you know what, if I'm ever gonna do it, this could be the time," he said. "I gave it some very harsh thinking and consideration, and then just came to a conclusion and prayed about it and realized that you know what, if it's meant to happen, I'll go ahead and apply; if not, it's OK, because I've got 100 other things I'm doing on the East Coast, so I'm good, you know?"
Thompson did get that job and relishes the idea of helping the Eagles get going.
"I love challenges," he said. "I love when people say, 'No, it can't be turned around; can't do this, can't do that.' I got news for them. I can turn it around."
Thompson's background includes being drafted into the Continental Basketball Association out of college and membership on the 1991 Junior Olympic Team, according to a release from Fairview. And he has been part of championship teams in the Jersey Shore Basketball League and the Eastern Basketball Alliance as a coach, player and owner, the release said.
Thompson aims to use those experiences to inspire this generation of Westwood youth.
"A lot of people want to be where I was at one time, and I know what it takes to get there," he said. "So I know I'll have the hard work and dedication from the athletes because of that reason.
"That's my goal, to show these kids, you know what, you can achieve your goals and aspirations outside of Ashland. But it takes a lot of hard work. I know what it takes to get there, and that's kindly my goal."
That has resonated with Fairview superintendent Jackie-Risden Smith.
"Coach Thompson naturally shares the vision we have in Fairview," she said. "It’s all about giving kids our best. He will give his all to help our kids succeed. That’s exactly what we need where we are right now."
Thompson had no trouble distilling his coaching philosophy.
"My style of play is the following: get it and go," he said. "You score more points than the other team, you win."
He has plans for more than just on the floor, though.
"I'm the type of guy, I get out and I do things in the community," Thompson said. "I want everybody to be a team. It's not about Clarence Thompson; it's about turning the program around just from an existing program to a winning program."
Fairview is looking for its first winning season since 2014-15 and the Eagles' first trip to the 16th Region Tournament since 2016.
Thompson said Hunter Adams will be Fairview's top assistant.
Thompson, 53, is single. Carissa is his only child.
Fairview will host a meet-and-greet for Thompson on June 17 at 5:30 p.m., he said.
