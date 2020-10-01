LLOYD Matt Thompson is the new Greenup County athletic director effective immediately, the district said in a release.
Thompson is a special education teacher at Greenup County High School and a Musketeers assistant baseball coach.
Thompson is a 2008 Fairview graduate and an alumnus of the University of Charleston, where he played baseball before graduating in 2012. He has a master’s degree from the University of the Cumberlands.
He coached Fairview’s baseball team for two seasons before becoming a teacher at Greenup County.
“I look forward to taking a more active role in both the academic and athletic success of Greenup County students,” Thompson said. “I’d like to thank (Greenup County High School principal) Mr. (Jason) Smith and (district schools superintendent) Mrs. (Traysea) Moresea for the opportunity to do so.”
Sam Sparks, who has served as the Musketeers’ interim athletic director since the summer, plans to continue to work with Thompson through December, he said.