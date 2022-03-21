Marty Thomas is likely best known locally as the leading boys basketball scorer in Ashland history. But that wasn't the only statistic in which Thomas paced the Tomcats, he said.
"I also led my team in taking charges," Thomas said Monday. "No task too small. I like to think that I'd be the first one on the ball diving for it. That's my mentality as a player, as a person, as a dad, as a coach, as a member of the community."
Thomas is taking that mentality to his first high school head coaching job. He is the new leader of Raceland's girls, athletic director/principal Tom Collins said Monday.
Thomas's philosophy has already made an impression on his boss.
"When I speak to him on a personal level, he makes me want to go out and do a defensive slide drill," Collins cracked, "or, more importantly, be a better person, or example, for (Raceland-Worthington High School)."
Thomas has coached in the Raceland girls program for five years, including two as a varsity assistant to former Rams bench boss Ron Keeton. Thomas hadn't coached nor really thought much about it, he said, until Keeton got him involved at the youth level.
"I still remember when (Keeton) came up and asked me to be a fourth-grade girls basketball coach," Thomas said. "I embraced that opportunity, and I've embraced every opportunity to coach since then. It's something that's fueled my life with a purpose and a joy."
From that point, Thomas has put in "a lot of work," he said, translating the prodigious playing talent and understanding of the game he displayed at Ashland and at Eastern Kentucky University into coaching acumen.
"It's like being a student of the game on a different level of detail," Thomas said. "When I explain something in basketball, sometimes I have to sit back and think, how are you describing this to this person, because they're starting to look lost, right? And to slow your steps down some.
"In order to accomplish that, I've had to learn more. I've had to reach out, ask, research, and (use) trial and error (to find) what works and what doesn't."
Thomas takes over a Rams program that made its first appearances in the 63rd District Tournament title game and the 16th Region Tournament since 2012 this past season.
"That's a huge motivation for our program," Thomas said. "We're talking the first time in a decade that the Raceland girls program has been to Morehead to play. That's a huge impact. You have girls coming back that know what they accomplished last year."
Even more potentially exciting is the fact Raceland graduates only one senior from that club, and Thomas sees talent in every rising class.
"We are in good position to have solid players for years now," he said. "I think that the successes that have gotten us this far, many of them are the successes that we will be growing on."
Thomas said he "wouldn't expect too many style differences" for the Rams and that even if his prominence is for points, his passion is for preventing them.
"My coaching reflects how I like to play, and I really promote hard-nosed defense, and defense to me wins games," Thomas said. "Players should be tired from playing defense.
"That's been the mode for me for these young ladies I've been coaching for five years. Most of them have played for me on various levels, and they know that I'm a defense-first coach."
Collins called Thomas "a role model, leader and someone that inspires ... someone that all our students can look at and say, 'Wow, look at him and what he has accomplished -- on the floor and in life.'"
Thomas, 45, works for SunCoke Energy. He is married to Wendy. They have five kids: Chasity Thomas, Kiyara Thomas, Gabby Lawson, Tyler Evans and Whittney Evans.
Chasity is a rising senior and Kiyara is a freshman-to-be for the Rams.
