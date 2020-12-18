GREENUP 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the Negro (baseball) National League.
Popular Chicagoan Rube Foster, a Black man that was one of the best pitchers in baseball around the turn of the century, began putting together the Negro National League that would be owned by African Americans. The eight original teams were the Kansas City Monarchs, Detroit Stars, St. Louis Giants, Indianapolis ABC’s, Dayton Marcos, Cuban Giants, and two Chicago teams, the Giants and the American Giants.
Full-time professional baseball began in 1869 in Cincinnati with the Cincinnati Red Stockings, and in 1876 the National League of Professional Baseball Clubs (later shortened to National League) was formed. The American Association was founded in Cincinnati in 1884 when the Redlegs switched from the National League to that league. That year brothers Moses Fleetwood Walker and Weldway Wilberforce Walker became the first openly Black players to play in the American Association.
Bluefield, West Virginia’s Toni Stone became the first woman to play professional baseball full-time when the African American replaced Aaron as the Clowns second baseman in 1953. ‘Toni Stone,’ a play based on a book about Stone, premiered in New York last year.
On Nov. 25, 1896, Clinton Cyrus Thomas, one of baseball’s all-time greatest players, was born in Greenup. Thomas quit school in the village at age 14 to move to Columbus to play baseball. He said he played a little baseball when he wasn’t working at a Kroger.
Thomas joined the Army during World War I and was a sergeant by the time the war ended. He was a second baseman and third baseman that moved to the outfield and became one of the best outfielders of his era. Thomas played in the Negro Leagues from 1920-1938. He was given the nickname “Hawk” because of his amazing hitting and athleticism in the outfield. Thomas finished his career with a remarkable .321 batting average. He also hit .311 in 35 games against white MLB teams. MLB Hall of Famer and superstar from the Negro Leagues Monte Irwin called Thomas “The Black Joe DiMaggio,” and compared his all-out style of play to that of Pete Rose.
In a 1934 game against the recently crowned World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals barnstorming team called the Bushwicks, Thomas smacked a triple off 30-game winner Dizzy Dean. Thomas many years later said that he told Cardinals third basemen Buck Lai, “S---, I can steal home on him.”
Lai called timeout and told Dean of Thomas’s plan. As Dean went into his windup, still fleet-footed at 37, the Greenup native headed for home. When the umpire shouted “safe,” Dean went into a tirade and threw at the next batter. The stolen base led Thomas’s Black Yanks to a 6-0 win.
Thomas was one of only 25 players from the Negro Leagues that was originally considered for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but denied. Only 35 players from the Negro Leagues are in Cooperstown, and several of them also played MLB.
Thomas was inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. He was the guest of honor at the Inaugural Negro League Baseball Reunion in Greenup in 1979. Mr. Cub, Ernie Banks, was even there to honor Thomas. At 83, Thomas was still working daily at a coffee shop in the state capitol in Charleston, West Virginia. Thomas died in Charleston on Dec. 2, 1990.