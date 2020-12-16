ASHLAND Does Tony Love coach at a basketball school, or does Jason Mays coach at a football school?
Mays, coach of the Ashland boys basketball team that went 33-0 last winter, chuckled good-naturedly at a variation of that question. Love, whose undefeated football Tomcats are playing in the Class 3A state title game on Saturday morning, pointed out it’s a false dichotomy: in the last two years alone, Ashland’s girls soccer team carried an undefeated record into the state semifinals and this year’s Tomcat boys reached the state quarterfinals.
That’s not to mention success Ashland’s boys and girls have enjoyed in nearly every sport in the past decade.
“Sports are important to this community,” Love said. “It’s maroon and white no matter what sport’s out there playing.”
Concurred Mays: “My honest opinion of that is, winning breeds winning. John Wooden said that. I think when student-athletes can see their fellow student-athletes winning on a state level, it creates a high tide, which will raise them as well. A high tide raises all boats.”
A similar mindset prevails in Paintsville, whose football team is playing in the Class A state final on Friday. Bill Mike Runyon would know best: he coached the hoops Tigers to the 1996 Sweet Sixteen title and eight region tournament championships. Runyon also led Paintsville’s football team to the 2005 region final, and pointed out the Tigers have had as much success in baseball on the state level as any other sport.
“So basically, this little community is just a sports community,” said Runyon, now the mayor of Paintsville. “We get excited any time that our Tigers are successful, and especially going to state finals, that’s a big deal for us.”
Ashland owns team state championships in baseball, girls basketball, boys track and field, and boys and girls swimming in addition to its four boys basketball titles and the two football championships it has that are recognized by the KHSAA (the school claims 11 football crowns, most of them from before the KHSAA instituted playoffs in 1959).
And Paintsville has been state champion in baseball and boys golf to go along with its 1996 boys basketball title. The Tigers would become the first Class A-sized program to win championships in football, boys basketball and baseball if they beat Kentucky Country Day on Friday.
“If we can make that accomplishment, that would be real big for our community,” Runyon said.
Ashland’s Hunter Gillum is uniquely qualified to comment on his school’s success: he’s won 43 games in a row between playing on the Tomcats’ team that was undefeated in a COVID-19-shortened season last winter and working at running back and defensive back on the gridiron ‘Cats.
“It made me want to go get this ring,” Gillum said of the premature stop to Ashland’s basketball season, just before the Sweet Sixteen. “We had a good chance in basketball. I saw our (football) team this year and it just fueled me even harder, because I could get (a title) this year and maybe potentially next year in basketball too.”
Gillum said the buzz in the air during the football playoff run has been a little bit stronger than during basketball tournament time.
“It’s more energy, I’d say,” he said. “It’s all buzzing. Everybody’s talking about it.”
John Radjunas, the quarterback of Ashland’s 1967 state football champions, will miss seeing the Tomcats play in person at Kroger Field on Saturday because he’s in Marco Island, Florida, “relaxing ... and dodging the virus,” he said. It’s the first Ashland football state title game Radjunas has missed: he watched Ashland win the 1958 Recreation Bowl in Mount Sterling to cap an undefeated season and after playing in the 1967 final attended the 1972, ‘75 and ‘90 games.
Radjunas said the Tomcats’ football coach when he played there, Jake Hallum, rejuvenated enthusiasm in the program during an era when Ashland was state-level good in boys basketball and baseball, too.
“I don’t think Ashland is a basketball town; I don’t think Ashland is a football town,” Radjunas said. “It’s a Tomcat town.”
The same is true for denizens of Paintsville’s school district.
“There’s gonna be as many people that will go (Friday) that they will let us go,” Runyon said, laughing. “I’ve even heard some people say they don’t care if they get in the stadium or not, they’re gonna be there if they have to stay in the parking lot.”
