LOUISVILLE It’s a date that University of Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson won’t soon forget. The former Ashland star was in Boston with her teammates battling Boston College on Jan. 19, as she tied the record for most career basketball games played at Louisville (145).
Fast forward three days later and Robinson had another unforgettable day as the Cardinals were up against their primary foe during Robinson’s time at Louisville, North Carolina State University. The afternoon game on ABC was at home in the KFC Yum Center.
Ironically Robinson’s 146th game played, is the record for a man or woman basketball player, since she surpassed the tally of 145 games played by former local star, Jeff Hall, who excelled on local basketball courts while playing for the Fairview Eagles in the early 1980s. Interestingly Hall also spent time at Robinson’s old school coaching the Tomcats boys’ basketball team.
Hall only missed two games at Louisville after taking a charge in a tournament in Hawaii and having a knee separated.
“I’m glad for her,” said Hall, who was the point guard on Louisville’s 1986 National Championship team. “I’m actually ecstatic. I love it that two people from the same area has got the record at U of L. I’ve been following her career. My wife knew her family because they had worked together. I have texted her or emailed her congratulating her on such a good career and being from the same area.”
Hall also coached two future NBA players, OJ Mayo and Bill Walker, while coaching at Rose Hill Christian School.
“All glory to God I just became the player with most games played in at Louisville,” Robinson said when asked about being recognized before the Sunday game for her record.
Robinson came from a strong basketball family. Mykasa’s sister Khia Robinson, is a sophomore for the Kittens that is recuperating from a torn ACL from this season’s first game. Her brother Devaunte Robinson was named the Most Valuable Player after leading Ashland to winning the 16th Region basketball tournament in 2019. Devaunte accepted a scholarship and played basketball for Campbellsville University. He transferred and is now playing for Alice Lloyd College.
Mykasa’s big sister Alexis Robinson ended her career at the University of Colorado ranked 18th in all-time scoring for the women’s basketball team. Khia also made the All-Area volleyball team as a freshman and has already been recruited for volleyball. Mykasa’s father was a star quarterback for Russell High School in the 1990s.
“I believe I started playing basketball when I was five or six at the YMCA,” Mykasa Robinson said. “And I played for the Hager Wildcats way back when, a good time, playing with my older sister and my dad coaching me.”
The Sunday battle was a tough one for the Cardinals who were trying to stop a three-game losing streak to the Wolfpack. Mykasa’s team averages 7,836 fans at home games, ranking fifth in women’s college basketball, and another huge crowd was on hand. Either North Carolina State or Louisville has won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season, or ACC Tournament the last four years.
The Cardinals were trailing when Robinson entered the game in the first quarter. Known for her defensive prowess, Robinson soon made a nifty steal as the Cardinals’ fortunes started to glisten. Following a Louisville basket, Robinson made another steal after North Carolina State put the ball in play, and made a shot near the basket, giving Louisville their first lead at 32-31.
The play brought the huge crowd again to their feet. The fans weren’t the only ones showing excitement.
“The defense of Mykasa Robinson changing the game here in the second quarter,” said ABC announcer Beth Mowins.
“If I’m a coach, give me five Mykasa Robinsons,” said color analyst and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Rebecca Lobo. “Man, that kid has so much spark and tenacity, and everything else that just doesn’t involve scoring.”
Robinson later forced North Carolina State’s star Diamond Johnson to take an impossible shot 6 feet past the 3-point line with Robinson stuck to her like glue. The attempt to beat the shot clock wound up being an air-ball landing well short of the bucket.
The first half was winding down, but the praise for Robinson wasn’t.
“How can you not love this kid,” Mowins said. “You know she just plays so darn hard, so smart. Looks like she’s having a blast doing it.”
Robinson gave the team a huge spark and the Cards finished the half on a 13-2 run. Robinson hit 1 of 2 free throws giving Louisville a 33-31 halftime lead.
“Robinson makes those defensive plays, really gets the defense going, the rotation and the offense come easier for Louisville,” said halftime analyst and former Florida Gators Carolyn Peck.
Analyst Andraya Carter added: “She’s that vocal leader. She’s huge for them.”
A technical foul was called on North Carolina State’s Jada Boyd after having contact with Robinson’s face in the third quarter. U of L’s fortunes turned sour in the fourth quarter.
The Cards first field goal in the quarter came at 1:33 left. Louisville finished the game on 1-16 shooting and lost 63-51. It was still a great game for Robinson. She collected six rebounds, went 2-4 and scored 5 points, had 2 assists and 2 steals.
Mykasa Robinson has played in three Elite 8’s and the 2022 Final Four. A career 53% career free throw shooter before this season, Robinson is a very impressive 85% from the charity stripe this season.
“This summer I worked a lot with my coach JP and Lamont on shooting, plus I went out and worked with Roger Galo and his shooting method,” Mykasa Robinson said. “They both helped a lot.”
Due to the Covid pandemic and losing playing time, players have been able to play an additional season. Robinson is somewhat the mother of the team. She’s in her fifth season at Louisville and graduated in 2021.
“I graduated with a degree in exercise science and am currently getting my certification in biostatistics,” said Robinson.
“Well, what she does, the kid is a winner,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said. “Big plays, big steal there on the inbounds pass. (She) gets fouled there in transition, makes a shot at the end of the quarter. At the defensive end is where she gets us organized. We were atrocious the first three minutes of the game.”
Mykasa’s also received huge praise from her Ashland Kittens coach that watched the record setting game on TV, Bill Bradley.
“Just that it’s rare to see a superstar who is that humble,” Bradley said. “Mykasa and Alexis were both great players but always put the team first, and never looked for accolades. (Mykasa) had to be the most highly recruited player in the 16th Region history. When Muffet McGraw flew in from Notre Dame to meet with Mykasa at Ashland Blazer, that told it all.” “I’d love to coach actually,” Mykasa Robinson added. “It’d be a way I can give back to the game. I’m just trusting in God’s plan for my future and living in the present.”