Pitching is ahead of hitting early in the season, generally speaking, Boyd County softball coach Dave Wheeler and Bath County baseball skipper Patrick Armitage both said Saturday.
Hearing how many times that has resoundingly proven true in the first two weeks of the 2022 campaign still made Armitage instinctively remark, “Wow!”
Northeastern Kentucky softball and baseball pitchers have turned in 14 no-hitters thus far. Area teams have allowed two or fewer hits in an astounding 38 games (counting all games with statistics reported to the KHSAA and/or The Daily Independent as of Saturday).
It’s worth mentioning here that, of those 38, only nine went at least six and a half innings. Fourteen of the 38 didn’t reach five innings, thanks to the mercy rule. But each demonstrated the depth of capable pitching in this area.
Lewis County’s Emily Cole and Greenup County’s Carson Wireman qualify as predictable no-hitter candidates, certainly. Among less prominent hurlers who have authored solo no-nos this season of varying lengths: Fleming County’s Braden Clark, Fairview’s Kailyn Adkins and West Carter’s Brandi McGlone.
Many of those games showcased strike-throwing synergy. Armitage’s Wildcats are a case in point, with three straight outings of outstanding pitching last week involving five different hurlers.
Bath County’s Corbin Sorrell and Adam Whitt scattered two hits on Tuesday against Paris. Braden Roussos and Jacob Easton collectively allowed one hit on Thursday versus Elliott County, and Brayden Crouch and Whitt combined to no-hit Jackson City on Friday.
“Right now, we’ve got 12 pitchers that I’m confident in putting out there,” Armitage said. “I’m not saying these guys are great, but they’re all strike-throwers and they’ve done a nice job of working up their pitch counts over these last two months.”
Other area teams have followed a similar blueprint. Greenup County’s Jonah Gibson allowed one hit to Bath County on March 18, the night before Wireman no-hit Boyd County. East Carter’s Andrew Tomolonis and Tate Scott combined on a one-hitter on Monday against Lewis County, and the Raiders’ Harley Bowen one-hit Rowan County two days later. And Boyd County’s Alex Martin one-hit Lewis County on Friday night, a day before Jacob Vanover and Townes Young two-hit West Jefferson (Ohio).
So, while the sheer number of strong pitching performances may have surprised Armitage, he understands how it’s happened.
“The 16th Region has a lot of good pitching,” Armitage said. “Every team’s got a good ‘1.’ Even the bad teams have a great ‘1,’ and they compete.”
The same has been true in softball. Boyd County sent Sara Bays out for a two-hitter against Fairview on March 17. Kylie Thompson and Jaycie Goad combined to no-hit West Carter on Monday, and Thompson did the deed herself against Morgan County on Friday.
“We use multiple pitchers, so any time we have two that go out and have success, that is a really good option come late in the year,” Wheeler said. “Where we have a righty (Thompson) and a lefty (Bays), that’s two different looks, and that’s been really beneficial for us.”
East Carter owns two one-hitters, a two-hitter and one no-no, with four different pitchers involved in that line. Laken Knipp delivered a no-hitter and Stephanie Tussey and Payton Rice combined on a one-hitter in a doubleheader sweep of Menifee County on March 14. Tussey one-hit Elliott County on Thursday, and Tussey and Alyssa Willis worked together on a two-hitter against St. Patrick on Friday.
Wheeler and Armitage both said they don’t expect the pitching dominance to last, citing warmer weather and more reps for batters against live pitching.
“As well as pitchers around here have thrown this early in the season, you wait until mid-April and you’re gonna see some really wild scores where pitching’s not gonna be playing a major factor,” Wheeler said. “You better have some people that can catch the ball around anybody that throws strikes, because people that can swing the bat will eventually get their timing down and make you pay for it.”
Single
• Lewis County had its best softball team ever last spring. The defending state semifinalist Lions have a new facility worthy of that distinction this season.
“I walk out there every day and look around, and it’s amazing,” new Lewis County coach Chad Case said. “It looks like I’ve walked into a college stadium somewhere, it’s that nice.”
Lewis County had the option to either upgrade its old field, located at the bottom of a hill and adjacent to Salt Lick Creek, into which foul balls not infrequently bounced, or to build a new field between Lewis County High School and Lewis County Middle School, at the top of that hill.
The district chose construction because the already-existing field is in a floodplain, Case said. The new facility seats 362, according to principal Jack Lykins, with 162 covered chair-back seats and 200 bleacher seats. The price tag was not immediately available.
The Lions opened their new field with a 16-1 victory over Manchester (Ohio) on Monday. Lewis County topped Bracken County, 10-0, there on Tuesday.
“The community and the fans have been there,” Case said. “The stands were packed both times, so it’s a great atmosphere right now.”
Double
• Lewis County’s most impressive result of the year — for that matter the best win by anyone thus far in northeastern Kentucky — wasn’t in Vanceburg. The Lions went to Pendleton County on Thursday in a matchup of 2021 state tournament teams and handled the Wildcats, 9-0.
The game was scheduled on the fly. Lewis County’s outing scheduled for Wednesday against Portsmouth Notre Dame was called off, so Case got on the horn and found willing ears in Falmouth.
Pendleton County features Kayley Bruener, whom Case called “the No. 1 player in the 10th Region,” and Raegan Carlisle, a Northern Kentucky signee, back from a team that went 25-12 and won its first-round state tournament game last year, “so I knew that was gonna be a solid game for us,” Case said. “I looked for it to be a 3-2 game, but my kids came out to play.”
Cole fanned 15 in a complete-game shutout and six Lions scored at least one run.
“These girls have worked really hard, and they have expectations,” Case said. “Their goal is to get right back where they finished last season and not stop where they stopped.”
• Fairview and Tolsia (West Virginia) are based in similar communities, and the players on their softball teams have met often enough, that the Eagles and the Rebels have built a “great relationship,” according to Fairview coach Bruce Gibson.
The Eagles displayed it in a time of need for the Rebels on Monday.
Four Tolsia students were in a recent auto accident involving a coal truck on March 15 and taken to the hospital. Two of them were Rebels softball players who still hadn’t been cleared to play against Fairview six days later due to still being in concussion protocol, Gibson said.
The Eagles heard about the accident, Gibson said, and wanted to help. So they made gift baskets and hung signs saying “Prayers for Tolsia” before their game in Westwood.
“The Tolsia kids were very touched by our girls’ generosity,” Gibson said. “After the game, they all wanted to take a group picture together. I said that as adults, we can learn from our kids’ humanity. Our girls showed it’s more than just a game.”
Triple
• Morgan County’s baseball team lost its first five games, and the sixth seemed academic on Thursday in West Liberty. The Cougars trailed Wolfe County 11-1 in the third inning, and Morgan County eighth-grade pitcher Parker Trusty had to escape a bases-loaded jam to keep the deficit at that.
Then, a comeback for the ages. The Cougars reeled off 13 consecutive runs to stun the Wolves, 14-11.
Trusty picked up his first varsity win with 4 1-3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Andrew Patrick went 3 for 4, including an inside-the-park home run, and drove in three runs. Jordan Sexton, Dawson Hampton and Dawson Yeary each had two hits and Sexton had three RBIs.
• The most eye-catching area score of the season’s first two weeks: Menifee County softball’s 30-19 victory at Burgin on March 18.
The Wildcats were scoreless in three games before the trip to rural Mercer County and have scored 14 runs in three games since that outburst, including a 14-4 loss to the Bulldogs in the second game of the doubleheader.
But in this one, everything went right offensively. Gracie Rogers went 5 for 8, Kylee Hall had three hits and Gabby Jones, Jaycee Gevedon and Bailey Ledford picked up two apiece. Menifee County worked 23 walks and 17 hit-by-pitches.
• Ashland’s baseball team knocked off Pikeville, 5-0, on March 19 at Alumni Field. Spencer Greene pitched a complete-game five-inning shutout, allowing three hits.
That’s a 23-run swing from the teams’ most recent meeting, an 18-0 Panthers victory last April 30 in the Boyd County Derby Classic.
Pikeville went on to top Ashland, 11-4, in a rematch Thursday.
Home Run
• West Carter softball didn’t win its first two games last season until it had already played 25.
The Comets hit that mark much sooner this year, with a doubleheader sweep of Cordia, 23-7 and 18-0, on March 19 in Knott County.
Kenlee Adkins drove in four runs and Brandi McGlone, Hailey James and Camryn Burton had four hits apiece in the 23-run outburst. McGlone had three hits, three RBIs and pitched a three-inning no-hitter in the shutout.
• All six first-year area baseball and softball coaches picked up their first career wins in the season’s first week.
In softball, Lewis County gave Case his first career win with an 8-0 defeat of Lawrence County on March 17, Raceland made a first-time winner of Destiny Goins with a 14-3 win over Elliott County on March 17, and Tommy Poe Jr.’s Paintsville club topped Betsy Layne, 19-0, on March 16.
On the baseball side, Dustin Allgood picked up his first victory when West Carter beat Menifee County, 2-1, on March 16, Fleming County gave Zach McRoberts his first ‘W’ by beating Bracken County on March 18, and Tommy McCormick’s Paintsville side beat Pikeville, 6-2, on March 15.
• Rowan County’s baseball team won its 100th game under Scott Collins on March 19 in a 10-9 victory over Ashland. Collins needed just 118 games to do it, not counting the 2017 state tournament first-round game in which he filled in for Keith Prater, his late predecessor.
That’s a winning percentage of 84.7%.
• Zachary Pope, a 2019 Russell alumnus, will play baseball in Canada this summer for the Fort McMurray Giants of the Western Canadian Baseball League.
Pope will join Kentucky Christian University teammates Tyler Sunstrum and Tucker Sorenson in the league, which is expected to be scouted by Major League Baseball representatives.
The Knights won their first seven games of the season and currently stand 12-16.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.