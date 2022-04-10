As Marty Mills has spoken, Eli Lynd has listened.
A reporter asked Raceland’s freshman catcher after the 16th Region All “A” Classic final on Friday night how the Rams have built off their successful exploits of last year, including their region tournament title.
Lynd respectfully redirected.
“This is a different team,” he said. “We’ve put a ton of work in. (We have a) different identity from last year. It’s not really building; it’s creating.”
Or, as Mills put it, “In my opinion ... we’re not defending anything. We’re trying to win something.”
Raceland succeeded Friday night, claiming its fourth consecutive All “A” region championship in a 12-3 victory over Fairview.
Only two Rams have ever been part of a Raceland team that didn’t win the region’s small-school tournament. Seniors Andrew Floyd and Jakob Holtzapfel were seventh-graders in the 2017 Rams program that lost to West Carter in the All “A” region semifinals.
They’ve been part of teams since then that have collectively won 11 straight games in the All “A” region tournament. But, as Mills pointed out, the 2022 Rams are only responsible for two of those victories.
“This is the first championship that these guys have won together,” Mills said, “even though we have multiple people here that’s won a lot of different things. But this group, this group together (hadn’t).”
Now they have, meeting what Mills tabbed Raceland’s first goal of the year — an All “A” region title — but not its last.
The Rams’ consistent attention to detail has helped fuel their dominance in this event, Fairview coach Cody Sammons said after watching Raceland prove it again Friday against his Eagles.
And, despite the ages-old rivalry between the schools separated by seven miles, Sammons didn’t mind admitting the Rams have built the model All “A”-sized program.
“Marty’s a great coach,” Sammons said. “He has his guys doing the right things. The guys are backing up throws, they’re moving, they’re talking. That’s what you want your team to be. If I have to strive for my team to be like a region champion, that’s fine.”
Raceland has become the regular recipient of hardware in the Mills era, claiming crowns at the All “A” region, 63rd District and 16th Region levels.
At least in this moment, those don’t matter as much, the Rams might say, as the one they won Friday — or the others to which they aspire.
To that end, Mills praised Raceland’s progress over the first four weeks of the season — and anticipates continuing in that course as the campaign wears on.
“We’re nowhere near where we were two weeks ago, three weeks ago,” Mills said, “and in another two or three weeks, I think you’ll see a better version of who we are and how we want to play. That’s the fun part of coaching, is, each team takes on its own little identity. I think we’re moving that way.”
Single
• Fairview baseball met the same fate Friday it did in its last two All “A” region finals against Raceland — a loss — but the Eagles did find an indicator of progress.
In 2019, Raceland hung a crooked number in the second inning against Fairview — eight runs — and followed it with five runs in the third and nine in the fourth to secure a 23-0 victory in four frames.
Last spring, the Rams’ line score in the final against Fairview read like this: four runs in the first, three in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth and eight in the fifth. The total: 22-0, Raceland, in five innings.
Then the Rams tallied 10 runs in the third inning on Friday, and observers could be forgiven for thinking they’d seen this movie before.
But the Eagles weren’t going out like that again. They reeled off three runs in their next at-bat and stretched the game to a regulation seven innings before succumbing, 12-3.
Fairview coach Cody Sammons credited the work of four freshmen, who came in after Raceland built its big lead, with getting the Eagles back on track.
Tanner Reihs limited the damage in relief, Richard Vanhoose came in to catch and threw out a Rams runner trying to steal third, Izaac Johnson hit a pinch-hit single and Xavien Kouns “battled,” Sammons said, before taking a pitch in the face and having to leave the game for the hospital.
Rams coach Marty Mills noticed the Eagles’ progress.
“I’m pretty proud of Cody,” Mills said. “He’s done a good job with them, and they keep their wits about them. I thought they responded well, especially after the 10-run inning.”
Double
• Raceland baseball’s next All “A” Classic opponent will be the champion of the 15th Region small-school tournament. Rain pushed the semifinals of that one to Sunday and moved them from Shelby Valley to Pikeville.
Paintsville knocked off Betsy Layne, 10-0 in five innings and Pikeville run-ruled Martin County, 12-2, in six frames in Sunday’s semifinals to advance to today’s title game.
The Rams will host the Tigers-Panthers winner on a to-be-determined date.
• The 16th Region All “A” softball tournament resumes today in Olive Hill with the semifinals. Host West Carter meets first-round victor Raceland at 6 p.m., followed by Fairview against Menifee County.
The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Rams have won the last seven All “A” region titles and 12 out of the 17 that have been awarded all-time.
Triple
• The inaugural Kentucky 2A baseball and softball tournaments also continue this week. In Section 5 baseball, Greenup County travels to Mason County for the section championship on Tuesday.
Section 5 softball is already settled. Harrison County topped Greenup County, 2-0, on Wednesday in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — yep, you read that right — in the section tournament final.
The game was scoreless through seven innings before Harrison County tallied twice in the top of the eighth, Greenup County coach Jeani Gollihue said.
The Fillies and the Musketeers were already scheduled to play each other in the Cal Ripken Experience, Harrison County coach Chad Persinger said, so once he noticed that, he suggested that game double as the 2A meeting and Greenup County was amenable.
(No word on what 10th Region fans who were worked up about the region boys basketball tournament being contested out of the region in Covington thought of this game being played out of state in the Smokies.)
• The Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournaments get going this week in Louisa. The bracket is the same for baseball and softball, according to Bulldogs softball coach Kenny Horn.
Magoffin County and Floyd Central each drew byes to the semifinals. Rowan County and Pike County Central meet in the quarterfinals for the right to meet the Hornets, while host Lawrence County and Belfry face off, with the winner advancing to oppose the Jaguars.
• Shelby Valley knocked off Paintsville in the 15th Region All “A” softball final on Sunday, 8-3.
It was the Tigers’ and Wildcats’ third meeting of the season. They’d split the first two, with Shelby Valley winning 6-3 on March 19 in Paintsville and the Tigers getting one back, 7-2, three days later in Robinson Creek.
Home Run
• East Carter baseball lost to Frederick Douglass, 1-0, at Morehead State on Thursday night, but the Raiders felt like they got enough out of it to offset the setback.
“The game was a really well-played midseason baseball game,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said. “Both teams’ pitchers were really good, we had three hits each, and they scratched a run across and we couldn’t. We really like to put our guys in postseason atmospheres against quality competition and we were able to do that against Frederick Douglass.”
The Broncos improved to 9-3 a night later with a 16-1 win over Johnson Central.
Shearer checked with Morehead State coach Mik Aoki to find out when Allen Field would be available and then “emailed teams from GRC to Lexington asking if anyone wanted to meet in Morehead and play,” he said. Douglass responded first.
Eagles players ran the scoreboard and public address system and interacted with the Raiders, Shearer said, adding further benefit to the evening.
• To add to an item in last week’s Cycle: Russell’s Jeremy Jones hit three home runs against Wayne (West Virginia) on April 30, 2004, reports then-Red Devils coach Garry Morris. Add him to the list of northeastern Kentucky players whose mark Lawrence County’s Bryce Blevins tied on March 30 against Betsy Layne.
As Morris remembers it, Jones, “being his typical goofy self on the bus there,” predicted he would hit four homers that day against the Pioneers. He indeed went deep in his first three at-bats, and as the game got out of hand headed toward an eventual run-rule, Morris pinch-hit for Jones before a fourth trip to the plate.
• Lewis County’s Emily Cole threw a perfect game in a 10-0 win over Conner in five innings on April 2. She struck out 12 Cougars and needed just 52 pitches.
Fairview’s Bradly Adkins no-hit Rose Hill Christian in an 11-0 six-inning victory in the opening round of the 16th Region All “A” Classic on Monday.
Boyd County’s Alex Martin and Jacob Vanover combined on a six-inning no-hitter against Nicholas County in a 14-2 win on Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
• Lewis County checked in at 20th in last week’s Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll. Johnson Central was 30th, followed by Lawrence County in 38th and Bath County at 39th.
Boyd County tied for 46th and Rowan County was 48th. Ashland tied for 56th and East Carter concluded the local delegation in a tie for 59th.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.