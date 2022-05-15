Dave Wheeler got home Tuesday night and learned that Boyd County had set the 16th Region softball record for most home runs in a game that evening.
Scrolling through and seeing whose outputs the Lions topped by going deep five times at Lawrence County was like a trip down memory lane.
“You’re looking at it, and you’re like, ‘I remember that, and I remember that, and I’m remembering this,” Boyd County’s coach said, chuckling.
That’s because Wheeler was involved in two of the five times (as reported to the KHSAA) that a region team homered four times, the previous record.
Wheeler was a Boyd County assistant when the Lions hit four shots on May 1, 2014 — also against Lawrence County — and his daughter Taylor supplied one of them.
As Wheeler remembers it, one of the four long balls broke the windshield of a parent’s car that had been purchased that very day.
And Wheeler was Russell’s skipper when the Red Devils homered four times against Greenup County on April 20, 2017.
(The other three: Raceland, which went deep four times on April 10, 2018 versus West Carter, and Ashland, which accomplished that feat twice in a span of 13 days in April 2013, against West Carter and Fairview.)
Boyd County topped all that Tuesday when Jaycie Goad hit two dingers, Sara Bays and Emily Shivel went deep and Savanna Henderson chipped in a sixth-inning grand slam.
Goad is an eighth-grader and Henderson is in seventh grade. Bays and Shivel are juniors, setting the table for the potential of similar nights in the years to come.
“Vanna, she’s 13 years old,” Wheeler said. “She was playing some 18U tournaments last year with her sister (Alex Blanton), and I never doubted what she could do; it was just bringing her along at the right time and letting her feel her way. ... Jaycie swings it as well as anybody. When she’s locked in, she’s really locked in.
“When you see young kids wear it out, that’s pretty cool.”
Wheeler didn’t find it particularly meaningful, he said, that Boyd County set the record against his alma mater and his former high school teammate, Lawrence County coach Kenny Horn.
Doing it against a 24-6 Bulldogs bunch that went on three days later to knock off defending state semifinalist Lewis County? Different story.
“The part that probably meant the most to me was, they’re a quality opponent,” Wheeler said of Lawrence County. “And the girl that pitched against us (Allie Triplett) turned around and took care of Lewis County. So when you see that, in a couple days’ difference, that’s really good, because we did something against her that she didn’t figure out, and then (three) days later, she figured something out against (Lewis County).”
The Lions have done plenty of figuring out of their own, leaving Wheeler feeling good about where Boyd County stands as postseason play begins this week.
Single
• Lewis County’s softball team will carry an undefeated region record into win-or-go-home mode after defeating Greenup County, 12-0, on Tuesday in Lloyd to complete a 13-0 sweep of region competition to this point.
And that was the Lions’ 26th win — a program record and one victory away from the school’s high-water mark for a single season in any sport, according to Lewis County principal (and moonlighting radio voice) Jack Lykins.
The Lions will also enter the 63rd District Tournament having dropped two straight games for only the second time this season. Lewis County faltered against Lawrence County, 8-5, on Friday — its first loss in Vanceburg in nearly a calendar year — and fell to Pendleton County, 3-1, on Saturday.
It’s worth noting the Lions also lost their last two regular-season games last year, and it’s been well-documented how that turned out.
Double
• Bath County’s softball team won its 27th game on Friday with an 11-1 win at East Carter. That ties the school record the Wildcats set last year, coach Kenny Williams said.
And Bath County’s Ashlee Rogers hit her 11th home run of the year on Thursday against Montgomery County. That ties the single-season record Jesselin Miller set last year, Williams said.
• The good vibes have extended to both ball-and-bat programs in Owingsville. Bath County baseball is 24-12 entering postseason play — the Wildcats’ most wins since 1974, in which they won a school-record 29 games and the 10th Region Tournament. (Hat tip to Bath County certified athletic trainer Broderick Moore for that information.)
It’s the fifth consecutive season Bath County has hit 20 victories, but — at least to this point of the year — perhaps the most impressive because Wildcats coach Patrick Armitage conceded expectations were “tempered” in the preseason due to Bath County’s youth.
“Regardless of our record, this year is about building and gaining experience,” Armitage said. “There has been a quiet confidence in our dugout for the past two years. We see these guys every day and know their ceiling.”
Armitage noted that, although rainouts down the stretch may have weakened the Wildcats’ overall schedule, they weren’t far from an even better record, with a handful of losses in extra innings and/or by two runs or fewer.
Triple
• James Stephens is aware achieving double-digit wins “doesn’t mean much for most teams,” he said.
But that bar is relative, and for Rose Hill Christian’s baseball team, which didn’t win more than three games in any season between 2009 and 2018, it’s another sign of bona fide growth.
The Royals hit that mark on Tuesday, winning their 10th game of the year at Sciotoville East (Ohio), 15-9. Rose Hill hadn’t won more than eight games since it first reported relatively comprehensive records to the KHSAA scoreboard website in 2003.
The Royals did that distinction one better on Saturday. A 12-7 victory over Jackson City ensured Rose Hill (11-9) will finish with a winning record.
“Coaching and playing at a very small school has many challenges that most coaches and players never experience,” Stephens said. “We have 11 players on our roster, which creates some difficult decisions such as pitching rotation trying to play four-five games per week on limited pitches.
“But these young men stepped up when called to play positions they have never played and matured on and off the field. As a coach, my greatest enjoyment is seeing their mental maturity progression. That is what will set them on a path of future successes in life.”
• Scott Ingram has resolutely said in recent weeks that he expected Ashland’s softball team would be dangerous once the Kittens figured out how to put it together.
Ashland found some hope that has happened on the final day of its regular season on Saturday.
The Kittens knocked off Raceland, 7-3, and topped Pikeville, 5-4. Ashland had lost to the Rams, 8-4, 12 days earlier, and the Panthers have 17 wins.
With those victories, the Kittens ended an eight-game losing streak and won for the first time in 19 days. They had dropped 18 of their previous 22 since a 3-0 start.
“Two good wins to end the season,” Ingram said. “Happy to see us finally turn a corner and put a couple of complete games together to go into tournament play.”
• The road doesn’t get considerably easier for the Kittens this week.
Fairview’s softball team’s 6-3 win over Martin County on Saturday was its 19th of the year. That gives the Eagles their most victories since 2004, when they went 20-5.
Ashland and Fairview meet in 64th District Tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Boyd County. The winner gets the host Lions, who have already qualified for the 16th Region Tournament by virtue of clinching the top seed in the three-team event.
Home Run
• First-year Raceland softball coach Destiny Goins coached against her alma mater for the first time as a head coach on Monday.
The setting was different than when Goins played at Boyd County — the Lions’ beautiful new complex is new since Goins’s 2016 graduation — but still had plenty of familiar faces. Her opposite number Monday, Lions coach Dave Wheeler, was an assistant when she played in Cannonsburg, and Boyd County assistant Geoff Stewart was her head coach.
That made Monday a little more special for Goins, even if it ended with a 5-4 loss for her new program to her old one.
“It was good,” Goins said, grinning. “I love Dave, love Geoff. That’s where I’m from. Raceland’s home now. It was a good ball game.”
• Ashland and Fairview meet today in the baseball 64th District Tournament semifinals. It’s also their third encounter in 12 days and second in a span of five days.
The Tomcats and Eagles knew before their game at Alumni Field on Thursday night that they’d be playing for much bigger stakes today in Cannonsburg. That impacted pitching Thursday more than anything else — Tomcats interim coach Derek Runyon and Eagles skipper Cody Sammons each said they didn’t throw anyone who they expected to pitch meaningful innings today.
“There’s no point in that,” Sammons said.
“Offensively, I think we’re gonna see similar batting orders,” Runyon added. “We’ll come ready to play on Monday.”
• Paris’s baseball no-hitter against Menifee County on Tuesday night had another northeastern Kentucky connection beyond the Wildcats’ involvement.
The Greyhounds’ pitching coach is Nicholas Collier, a 2015 Raceland graduate. He called pitches as Paris’s Jakari Ransom and Aiden Hawkins held Menifee County hitless.
• Lewis County climbed a spot to No. 16 in last week’s Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll. Among other area programs: Johnson Central (tied for 43rd), Lawrence County (46th), Boyd County (49th), Bath County (51st) and East Carter (tied for 54th).