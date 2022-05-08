Lewis County’s softball team is bearing the biggest target on a region scale of any team from Vanceburg in at least four and a half decades or so.
Why wouldn’t expectations be sky-high for these Lions, after their enthralling, out-of-the-blue (and red) run to last year’s state semifinals? And returning all but one starter from that club only increased the interest in what Lewis County would do.
The veteran Lions and first-year coach Chad Case expect said target will grow heavier, bulkier and itchier once postseason play commences, but they are nearing a convincing opening statement. Lewis County enters the week two victories from completing an undefeated regular season against 16th Region competition.
Never mind the difficulty of that accomplishment. Case wasn’t completely sold the Lions would get through the first month of the year unscathed.
“At the start of the season, with the schedule that we had put together, I’m looking at it and I see Lawrence County, and we picked up Pendleton County, and Boyd County,” Case said. “We had all these tough games starting out, and I thought, ‘Ya know, we’re really gonna have to go out and play. We could start this season 2-5.’”
They didn’t. The Lions won their first 15 outings and have played only two games against region competition decided by less than five runs.
“These kids have lived up to all the expectations,” Case said. “They’ve come out and played defensively and offensively, and we are very, very fortunate to be sitting where we’re at right now.”
They also know victories over Ashland today and Greenup County on Tuesday will mean little if they slip up against Russell in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals or at any point in the 16th Region Tournament.
Narrow wins against Boyd County on April 12 and the Musketeers eight days later drove that point home, as did their three losses, all against out-of-the-area competition, Case said.
“We realized what mistakes we made and we realized how to fix it,” Case said. “The (first) Greenup County game (a 2-1 Lions win) ... was a good opportunity for us to say, ‘Hey, you see when these kids come to play you, you’re gonna get their best effort. They want to beat you, and they’re gonna give 100%. ... We go to play a district team or a regional team, you got the target. They’re coming after you.’”
No one in the region has gotten them yet as Lewis County (24-3) has assembled its winningest season in school history. And the Lions are two wins from the first undefeated regular-season region run since East Carter did it in 2018.
Those Raiders repeated as region champions, which of course is also on Lewis County’s list of goals.
Not easy. But Case likes the Lions’ chances.
“The community, their expectations for us, for the type of team we have, is to be sitting at John Cropp Stadium in June, and that’s a lot of pressure for a kid,” Case said. “But they are embracing it and they’re doing a great job ... and so far, we’re on track.”
Single
• Stepping off the diamond for a moment: Lewis County was rocked recently when Aila Paguntalan, a senior and a member of the Lions’ tennis and volleyball programs, died on April 30 as the result of a car accident.
Paguntalan was mere weeks from graduation. She’d been accepted at Vanderbilt University with a full-ride scholarship, according to her obituary in the Lewis County Herald.
“Aila is a fantastic young lady,” Lewis County High School principal Jack Lykins said Wednesday, still speaking of his school’s star pupil in the present tense, days after she’d passed. “She is one of the most brilliant students I have ever been around. She is a student who is very passionate about a wide range of topics. She is loved and admired by her teammates and classmates.”
Paguntalan was the second active Lions athlete to die as a result of an auto accident in about two and a half years. Wes Fogle, a Lewis County football player, perished on the roadways in December 2019 at age 14.
Lykins said the “very supportive community” has done its best to help.
“It was an unbelievable shock to the school and community to have a student who is so full of life taken from them,” he said. “The students have been resilient. This week has been somber, but our students are strong and they know that she would want them to be.”
Double
• Four years ago, East Carter’s baseball team lost nine of its first 10 games and carried a 7-22 record into the postseason.
Right around then, though, Jeremiah Shearer figured help was on the way.
“You kinda saw it coming,” the Raiders coach said. “We knew some of these younger guys could play. If we’d just hang in there and these guys were gonna develop, we were gonna get better as the years went on.”
He was right, and it’s culminated in a 17-4 record — East Carter’s best to this point of the season in 16 years — entering the final week of the regular year.
“I think our pitching’s been good,” Shearer said. “All these young guys have grown up and matured a lot throughout the season. Older guys, like Charlie Terry, who didn’t hit last year, stepped up and hit for us this year.
“It’s been an all-around effort, but I think we’ve still got better baseball to play.”
Two Raiders seniors — Connor Goodman and Matthew Tomolonis — were on that 2018 club as eighth-graders, according to the KHSAA website. Tomolonis has missed all of his 12th-grade year to date due to injury, while Goodman is hitting .431 and has driven in a team-high 23 runs.
• Boyd County baseball headed home from Myrtle Beach with a 5-7 record. The Lions washed the sand out of their trunks and, with it, their inauspicious start.
Boyd County has reeled off 13 victories in 14 outings since returning to Cannonsburg.
Lions senior Jake Biggs said Boyd County “grew up a little bit” since its slow start. His coach, Frank Conley, was more direct.
“Early on, we were playing for ourselves,” Conley said, “and lately, we’ve been playing for each other. We keep doing that, and we’re gonna be all right.”
Triple
• The series of games bearing David Iery’s name has continued its proliferation this season to include games scheduled in Corbin, Owingsville and Fort Mitchell.
They began in 2012 with the David Iery Classic, at the time a one-off in Vanceburg matching Lewis County and East Carter. It honored Iery, who was paralyzed in 1989 on a play at the plate playing for the Lions against the Raiders.
The 11th David Iery Classic was scheduled for Saturday in Owingsville, but was washed out. Nine baseball and softball teams were to have played.
The DIF Redhound Rumble — DIF standing for “David Iery Foundation” — was played to completion on April 30 in Corbin. It included four games matching North Laurel, Pulaski County, Boyle County and the host Redhounds.
The second DIF Invitational is slated for Saturday at Beechwood, with Russell, Nicholas County, Louisville Southern and the host Tigers slated to participate.
The mission of the David Iery Foundation is to cure paralysis and educate youth.
• Fleming County’s baseball team had lost eight straight times to border rival Bath County — including three 61st District Tournament elimination-round games — entering a seeding doubleheader on May 8, 2021.
The Panthers and Wildcats split that day in Flemingsburg, and Fleming County ended its postseason struggles against Bath County three weeks and one day later with an emotional 4-0 victory two days after Panthers senior Buddy Morgan died.
The Panthers and Wildcats are slated to meet again in this year’s district semifinals. This time, Fleming County will carry in a bona fide series winning streak, having topped Bath County, 9-3, on Monday in Owingsville and again, 4-0, on Tuesday in Flemingsburg.
“Bath County is a great team and they compete really hard,” Panthers coach Zach McRoberts said. “We put together two good complete games this week. I know we will have to face them again in the district, so the job is not done yet. I’m happy for our seniors because (the second meeting) was Senior Day, but they know that we have more to prove.”
• Raceland native Brady Clark was on the hill when Pikeville punched its ticket to the All “A” Classic state baseball tournament against the Rams. He finished the job for the Panthers a week later.
Clark got the decision in Pikeville’s 10-7 victory over Beechwood in the small-school state final, working four innings of four-run ball. He had four strikeouts and scattered five walks and six hits.
Home Run
• Bath County’s softball team set a program record for single-season home runs on Monday when Ashlee Rogers and Kirsten Vice went deep against Boyd County.
That gave the Wildcats 29 dingers on the season, surpassing the previous high-water mark of 28.
Hat tip to Bath County certified athletic trainer Broderick Moore for the information.
• A diversion to the collegiate baseball diamond: Kentucky Christian will host the National Christian College Athletic Association baseball regional tournament this week, with the winner advancing to the NCCAA World Series in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Knights, Alice Lloyd, Asbury and Oakland City will participate in the double-elimination event, according to KCU athletic director David Manning.
The game schedule is as follows:
Tuesday — Oakland City vs. Alice Lloyd, 1 p.m.; Asbury vs. KCU, 3 p.m.
Wednesday — elimination game, 10 a.m.; winner’s bracket semifinal, 1 p.m.; elimination game, 3 p.m.
Thursday — championship, noon, 3 p.m. (if needed)
The champion goes to Kansas City Urban Youth Academy in the City of Fountains, with the NCCAA World Series beginning May 20.
• Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington is one of 11 members of the 2022-23 KHSAA Student Advisory Group, announced April 27.
Weddington plays softball, basketball and volleyball for the Lions.
The group will represent the KHSAA at the NFHS National Student Leadership Summit on July 18-20 in Indianapolis, according to a KHSAA release.
• Lewis County led the northeastern Kentucky contingent at No. 17 in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association rankings last week.
Among other area programs: Johnson Central, 37th; Boyd County, 43rd; Lawrence County, 46th; Bath County, tied for 49th; East Carter, tied for 52nd.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.