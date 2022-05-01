Ashland’s softball team took the field Monday night with everyone’s fingers crossed, said Scott Ingram. The Kittens coach was probably holding his breath, too.
That wasn’t because of Ashland’s opponent, although Fairview is fielding its highest-achieving team in some time. (More on that in a moment.)
It was because of who the Kittens had on the infield.
Taylor Hamilton started the game at second base, Kaythan Baer headed for shortstop and Katie Crouch made her way to first.
None of that would have seemed remarkable coming into the trio’s senior season. Each played in at least 22 games in 2021. Baer in particular has been critical to Ashland’s efforts since her freshman year, in which she was pressed into a starting role due to an injury-created vacancy and played in 32 games, including a state quarterfinal.
But coming into their senior seasons, Hamilton, Baer and Crouch each sustained significant injuries — Crouch to an MCL, Baer to an ACL and Hamilton to a hip labrum, Ingram said — that, for all intents and purposes, ended their high school careers.
Until Monday.
Ashland celebrated Senior Night, and its senior Kittens took the field one more time.
They each started and played one inning. Crouch was even hit by a pitch to get on base.
Ingram had mixed emotions watching the proceedings.
“It was one of the best and worst things I have been involved with,” Ingram said. “Worst because I hate it for the kids that this is how they have to end it. Best because they at least got to say good-bye coming off the field one last time.
“It was very emotional. They deserved to go out like that. They have meant a lot to our program.”
If Crouch, Hamilton and Baer missed out on two seasons’ worth of on-field memories — having lost their sophomore season to COVID-19 before the latest setback — they enjoyed one more special one Monday.
Single
• Greenup County baseball made a point of working on its bunt game on Wednesday against Ashland, and it wasn’t necessarily just to beat the Tomcats.
“If we face McKnight again from Russell, we’re probably gonna have to bunt the baseball some more until we get that guy figured out,” Musketeers coach Greg Logan said.
No one else has had much luck either of late against JK McKnight. The Red Devils sophomore has allowed three hits or fewer in each of his last five starts, culminating in a three-hit complete-game 4-2 victory over Greenup County on Monday. He fanned 13 Musketeers in allowing only one earned run.
McKnight has rung up double-digit strikeouts four times in that span of five outings. He punched out 15 Raceland hitters on April 19, a dozen West Jessamine batters on April 9 and 10 Fairland hitters on April 2.
Monday was McKnight’s first complete game during that stretch, in which he’s allowed just two earned runs on eight hits over 27 2-3 innings — and against significant opponents at that.
“You’re talking (5A football) schools and district games,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “He’s throwing our big games and he’s been our stopper.
“He’s a legitimate ace ... and he’s only gonna get better and have a successful career in the 16th Region.”
McKnight helps himself, Rice said, with hard work and arm care between starts. It prepared him to go the distance against Greenup County.
“It’s hard for me to let a guy go 102 (pitches),” Rice said after that game, “but he was pretty good tonight.”
Double
• Fairview’s 13-3 softball loss to Ashland on Monday was the Eagles’ 51st consecutive setback against a 64th District opponent. But this one, despite the margin, was fundamentally different from most of the rest of them.
Fairview was still within four runs through five and a half innings before the Kittens scored six times in the home half of the sixth frame to end it early.
Eagles coach Bruce Gibson sees significance in that.
“For years, the (district) games were never competitive,” Gibson said. “Before the game, I told our girls to ‘be the best version of themselves. Don’t worry what name is across the other team’s jerseys. Just go out and play the game you love.’
“I believe that our girls know now that they have the ability to compete against anybody, if they believe. Ashland hits the ball very well. But for the most part, we were able to stay in the game and had opportunities that in the past weren’t there. I honestly believe that there was an intimidation factor in years past, but being competitive with a team like Ashland, who is a very good team, definitely opened our girls’ eyes and got them believing in their own game.”
The Eagles and Kittens will meet again in the district tournament semifinals as Fairview continues pursuit of its first win over a district foe since 2009.
• Rose Hill Christian baseball is 6-6. Though that wouldn’t move the needle much in some places, it qualifies for the Royals’ best mark at this point of the season since at least 2001, which is as far back as comprehensive online KHSAA records go.
“For years, we’ve been that team that everybody hits the field and says, ‘Ah, it’s Rose Hill, let’s go win this,” Rose Hill coach James Stephens said. “I don’t think people are looking at it like that now.”
Stephens was speaking after the Royals’ 5-4 win over Elliott County on April 14. Because of the Lions’ standing as a 16th Region opponent, Stephens called it “one of the biggest games of the year ... now we just gotta build on it from this.”
It was indeed the first of three straight wins for the Royals. Rose Hill then dropped its next two before upending Tolsia (West Virginia), 22-12, on Friday.
Triple
• Before Monday, Lawrence County baseball had scored 55 runs in its previous five games and hadn’t been shut out in the last calendar year.
Ashland’s Spencer Greene blanked the Bulldogs, allowing three hits in a 3-0 Tomcats victory.
“Not enough superlatives to describe how well Spencer Greene pitched tonight,” Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon said. “Spencer understands pitching and did an outstanding job of locating his pitches, working in and out, and keeping hitters off-balance.”
Greene did it with just two strikeouts. Runyon noted defensive plays by shortstop Ryan Brown and center fielder Neshawn Peppers helped preserve the shutout.
Of note, Lawrence County is the second top-flight 15th Region team Greene has befuddled this year. He also three-hit and shut out Pikeville on March 19.
What Greene doesn’t possess in raw arm talent he makes up for with, well, a bulldog mentality, his coach said.
“The best part for me tonight was Spencer always making the big pitch when he needed it and his mentality of ‘I want the ball’ and ‘this is my game to finish,’” Runyon said.
• Lewis County softball’s 9-2 win at Bourbon County on Friday was the Lions’ 23rd victory of the season. That ties the Lions’ single-season record for wins set last season, when Lewis County reached the state semifinals.
The Lions are 23-3, including 11 wins in as many games against 16th Region opponents.
• In the midst of a difficult week, Ashland softball found a bright spot.
The Kittens dropped a 10-8 decision to Lincoln County (West Virginia), but led the Mountain State’s top-ranked team, according to MaxPreps, through six innings. And Ashland rallied in the seventh to force extras before the Panthers finished off the Kittens.
That result was sandwiched in between run-rule losses for Ashland to Boyd County on Tuesday and Bath County on Friday. Are the Kittens the team that went toe-to-toe with a star-studded Lincoln County club, or the team beaten soundly by the Lions and the Wildcats?
Home Run
• West Carter’s Brandi McGlone tied a 16th Region record by driving in eight runs on Saturday.
McGlone went 4 for 4 and homered twice in the Comets’ 15-5 victory over Prestonsburg.
McGlone hit a grand slam and also doubled. She has seven dingers and 34 runs batted in this season.
McGlone’s output ties that of Chloe Collins (Raceland, 2021), McKenzie Vanover (Ashland, 2013) and Amber Riddle (Rowan County, 2008).
• Bath County’s Kirsten Vice spun a no-hitter in a 12-0 Wildcats victory over Ashland on Friday. She struck out three Kittens — per usual, pitching to contact and allowing the Bath County defense to produce the other 12 outs.
• Two interim coaches have each recently earned their first victory in that role.
Ashland baseball interim skipper Derek Runyon picked up his first win when the Tomcats topped Bath County, 9-2, on April 21.
Greenup County got its first victory under softball interim coach Seth Miller with a 5-4 win over Russell on Monday.
• Lewis County checked in at No. 17 in last week’s Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll.
Among other northeastern Kentucky schools: Boyd County, 39th; Johnson Central, tied for 40th; Lawrence County and Bath County, tied for 47th; East Carter, 58th.
