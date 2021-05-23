Hoss Morgan threw 570 pitches for Fleming County this season. He tossed an unofficial one Wednesday more memorable and meaningful than any of the others.
The Panthers junior and his brother Buddy, a senior, headed home to their Ewing farm on May 15 after a 10-6 victory over Morgan County, which included Senior Day festivities. They didn’t get there — it’s believed their pickup truck had a tire blowout, Fleming County football coach Bill Spencer said, and collided with a mailbox. Both brothers were ejected. They were then airlifted to UK HealthCare in Lexington.
Hoss fractured his elbow and heel in addition to road rash, Spencer said. Buddy broke his pelvis and ruptured his diaphragm, among other injuries, and had to have part of his small intestine and his gallbladder removed. He has undergone a handful of surgeries, but his colon has been reattached, Panthers baseball coach Austin Hart said, and as of Saturday afternoon, with the help of dialysis, Buddy’s kidneys and liver are working well. As of Saturday, the next step was surgery to repair his pelvis, Hart said.
Buddy was still in the hospital Saturday. Hoss has gone home and already returned to a baseball field.
From a wheelchair about halfway between the mound and home plate, Hoss threw out the first pitch of Fleming County’s game at East Carter on Wednesday.
It was a knuckleball for a strike.
“It was awesome,” Hart said. “As soon as he came out to the field, the whole team just got around him and it was just an amazing sight. And for him to be in the state that he was in, too, he was up, happy. ... He was joking around just like his normal self.”
It was also special that Fleming County’s first game after the accident was in Grayson. The Raiders held a prayer vigil the next night after the crash — at the same time the Panthers were hosting one — organized by senior shortstop Ethan Tiller, who has played summer ball with several Fleming County players.
“Wanted to do it the same time Fleming was holding theirs,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said. “Really proud of him.”
Hoss’s first pitch was to Raiders catcher Charlie Terry, with both teams on the field looking on.
The Panthers have adopted “415” as a rally cry. The “4” represents Buddy’s jersey number and “5” is for Hoss. The “1” came about through happenstance, Hart said — he’d put “4” and “5” on the Panther Field scoreboard for the prayer vigil and couldn’t get the “1” in the middle off the scoreboard’s inning indicator.
“But about halfway through the prayer vigil, somebody that was speaking said, we’re with No. 4 and 5, but we are one with them right now,” Hart said. “As a group, we were ‘one’ with ‘4’ and ‘5.’ So everybody has been putting ‘415’ on their hats and on their wrists while they’re playing.”
The Panthers have noticed and appreciated support from others around the region and the area. East Carter collected a donation for the Morgans’ medical expenses and gave the Panthers pizza after the game, Hart said. Robertson County — Fleming County’s neighbor to the west — painted the brothers’ numbers on the field before their game Friday in Mount Olivet and also took donations.
Buddy’s final high school baseball game was on his Senior Day. Those ceremonies weren’t specifically planned for that day — Hart had recently checked the forecast and figured the Panthers had better get that celebration in as soon as possible to avoid it being rained out.
“I’m grateful that we got our Senior Day in when we did,” Hart said, “because Buddy has given us a scare, and it’s still pretty scary with what he’s gotta go through, but I’ve heard over the last couple days that he’s progressing well.”
The Flemingsburg branch of Peoples Bank of Kentucky has an account set up to take donations to the Morgan family, Hart said.
Single
• Bath County knows, even as it’s 23-11 and one victory from tying for its most in school history, that the attention of the eastern part of the 16th Region is likely focused elsewhere.
The Lady Cats are hopeful wins over Rowan County, East Carter and Russell and two defeats of Boyd County will change that.
Kenny Williams wasn’t sure what the perfect metaphor would be for the Lady Cats’ ascent, but he took a crack at it.
“I hate to compare a softball season to Mount Everest, but we’ve bene climbing that mountain for the 12 years that I’ve been here,” the coach said. “It’s like, some years we get to Base Camp 1 and there’s a case of frostbite and we have to turn around and come back. Some years, we get to the point where we see the summit and it’s not there.
“I get it. It’s always gonna be Ashland, Boyd, Raceland, Russell, but to be in that mix now, to pull up the KHSAA (website) and look at our RPI and see that we’re in that top tier now, that’s just a credit that goes back to kids who have moved on and had kids of their own. It’s a credit to them that they laid the foundation and these kids have come in and carried it on.”
Bath County has won 10 of its last 11 games heading into a visit from Ashland on Thursday. That stretch started the day after a loss to the Lady Vikings in which the Lady Cats lost their most talented player, freshman Taylor Hodson, to a broken finger. Williams didn’t rule out her return this season, but said, “We’re gonna have to make an awful deep run to get her back.”
Bath County has regardless tallied 10 runs or more in eight straight wins and has scored 287 runs this season, the most in the region. Five Lady Cats with at least 60 at-bats are hitting .372 or better — Hodson, Diamond Wills, Ashlee Rogers, Ashtyn Barrett and Jesselin Miller.
“Two, three years ago, this would have probably been devastating,” Williams said of Hodson’s absence. “We’ve got a little bit more depth than we’ve had in years past.”
The Lady Cats have also claimed the top seed in the 61st District Tournament for the first time ever, Williams said.
“We’ve always had to get past that stigma that, ‘Well, you’re Bath County,’” Williams said, “and now, I think that any coach in the region would tell you we’re not that easy out. We’re not that W that you’re always counting on in years past.”
Double
• Raceland’s Chloe Collins drove in eight runs on Saturday against Russell. That tied the record for the most in a single game in 16th Region fast-pitch history, according to the KHSAA record book.
Ashland’s McKenzie Vanover drove in eight runs on April 11, 2013, and Rowan County’s Amber Riddle did it on May 13, 2008.
The eight RBIs ties for 11th in a game in state history.
• Russell hosted its annual game for cystic fibrosis awareness on Saturday afternoon. It hit home for the Lady Devils’ guests too, Raceland.
Jack Cantrell, a Raceland native, died April 24 at age 13 of cystic fibrosis. He, along with the late Kisha Bluebaum Criss, Missy Tomlin and Joey Tomlin, were recognized as “CF Angels” in a pregame ceremony before Saturday’s game in Russell.
“When you’ve got people on your team, they’re part of your family, and when they have to go through their struggles, you kinda take it on yourself,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “You just want to bring awareness, and we have a good time with it. It means more when it means something to both teams.”
The Lady Devils and Lady Rams released purple balloons — purple being the color for CF awareness — and wore purple socks and hair ribbons.
Bennett Holland, a 10-year-old battling cystic fibrosis, threw out the first pitch with a purple softball to his older sister, Lady Devils junior catcher Lilly Holland, as he did in a similar ceremony two years ago.
Triple
• Raceland softball clinched the 63rd District Tournament’s top seed with a 13-3 victory over Russell on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Rams have won 15 of 17 games since a 7-4 loss at Lewis County in their district seeding opener April 19.
“This was the hope all along,” Raceland coach Robbie West said. “Playing the difficult schedule that we played, we knew that we needed to be playing our best ball at the end of the season leading into district.”
The Lady Rams will meet Russell again in the district tournament semifinals. No. 2 Lewis County and third-seeded Greenup County will also play in an elimination game in what stacks up as one of the top district semifinal matchups in the region.
• West Carter softball was 0-25 going into the Lady Comets’ doubleheader with Menifee County on Thursday. West Carter then took home two wins in the same day, knocking off the Ladycats 21-11 and 20-5 in a pair of run-rule decisions.
Lady Comets coach Zach Stevens said Thursday “kinda felt like a new season, almost,” as a team with no returning regulars coming into the season experienced its first taste of success.
Emma McGlone, Brandi McGlone and Camryn Burton each had four hits and Chloe Lambert and Jordan Porter had three apiece in the 21-11 game. Emma McGlone, Porter, Trinity Sammons and Hailey James got three hits each in the 20-5 outing.
Emma McGlone picked up both wins in the circle.
“It was of the first times I’ve seen all of them realize, hey, we know what we’re doing a little bit,” Stevens said. “I thought a lot of the girls really played with a lot of confidence, to have some of those doubts they had about themselves put aside.”
• Zoey Keeton’s home run in the fifth inning of Greenup County’s 15-11 win over East Carter on Wednesday night found familiar hands.
Her father, Eric, formerly the Lady Musketeers’ coach, was seated in a lawn chair outside the fence in left-center in Lloyd. He hauled in his daughter’s dinger.
“Turned around and it was in my lap,” Eric said.
Home Run
• Lewis County ace Emily Cole returned in fine form from an injury to her pitching hand. She took the circle Monday at Bracken County and struck out 12 Lady Bears in six innings, allowing one unearned run, two hits and two walks.
And Thursday at Russell, Cole tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout, with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
The win Monday in Brooksville ended the Lady Lions’ five-game skid.
• Rowan County clinched the top baseball seed in the 61st District on Monday with a doubleheader sweep of Bath County, 15-5 and 8-4.
The top-seeded Vikings will meet No. 4 Menifee County in the district semifinals, and Bath County and Fleming County face off in the other matchup.
• Wolfe County’s 4-2 loss at Rose Hill Christian on Monday night was the Wolves’ 14th game against 16th Region competition this season. At the time, that was more games than five 16th Region teams had played the 16th Region, and as many games as six other region teams had played against each other.
Wolfe County coach Dylan Creech said there was no specific reason for that.
“It’s not a bad road now, with the (Mountain) Parkway (Extension),” Creech noted, “so it sort of worked out that way and it’s been good for us. We’ve had some good, competitive games and we found a lot of teams close to our level in this region, so it’s been good for I think both us and the teams we’ve been playing.”
The Wolves have one more 16th Region encounter scheduled for tonight at Menifee County. They are 7-7 in the first 14.
• Johnson Central was ranked 17th in the state in last week’s Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll. Lewis County and Raceland also received votes.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.