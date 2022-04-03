The three 16th Region schools with the most combined wins between their baseball and softball teams as of Friday night were Bath County (20), East Carter (18) and Rowan County (16).
And that trio makes sense. The baseball Wildcats have won 20 or more games four straight seasons and counting. Their softball colleagues are coming off a 27-win campaign.
The softball Raiders are four years removed from a state final four and East Carter’s baseball program is one of three in the region that owns a state championship.
The baseball Vikings three years ago tied the region’s single-season wins record, and Rowan County’s softball program under Larry Slone has long been among the best in northeastern Kentucky.
Then there’s the fourth school on that list, the list of most baseball and softball victories this spring — Fairview.
The Eagles’ diamond programs have each won seven games entering play Saturday. Getting there necessitated uncommonly strong starts for each.
Fairview’s softball team’s 7-1 record ahead of a scheduled trip to Prestonsburg on Saturday afternoon was its best at this stage since the KHSAA began compiling complete records in 2003. That equals out to the Eagles’ fastest start in at least 20 years.
More impressively, Fairview is just three years removed from a 4-24 season.
These Eagles’ goal is to finish with their first winning record since 2013, coach Bruce Gibson said. They’ve have bonded over it and the motto “Family > Team.”
“My message to them is play with heart. Win or lose, just play with everything you have,” Gibson said. “We still have a long season ahead of us; we’re going to take it one game at a time. Hopefully at the end of the season, the girls will accomplish their goal. But it’s really been just them building that family atmosphere and giving their all.”
The baseball Eagles are 7-2 entering this week’s 16th Region All “A” Classic, but it was in a loss — a 12-4 setback to Raceland on March 22 — that coach Cody Sammons saw a difference in Fairview.
The Eagles jumped on the defending region champions in the first inning and still led 3-2 halfway through the game before the Rams hung a crooked number.
“Last year, my guys would’ve given up, I believe, on that game,” Sammons said. “But this year, we continued to fight. We showed that we have the pride. No matter what the score is, we’re gonna keep going and keep going.”
Fairview’s seasons will, of course, ultimately come down to what the Eagles do against the likes of Ashland and Boyd County and in the All “A” region tournaments. But the early going this season has clearly shown progress for both programs in preparation for those upcoming tests.
Single
• To follow up on the lead item in last week’s Cycle: while the KHSAA only recognizes perfect games that go at least five innings, there is no such requirement for no-hitters, according to KHSAA spokesman Connor Link.
Point being, even if the majority of outstanding pitching performances thus far in northeastern Kentucky have failed to reach seven innings and several have not come close, they can and should be rightly celebrated with the same gusto as they would be without a mercy rule in place.
Double
• Lawrence County’s baseball team is off to an 8-1 start (pending its scheduled beach trip opener Sunday against Franklin-Simpson in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina) with a series of offensive outbursts.
The Bulldogs were averaging 10 runs per game even before whacking Betsy Layne, 30-0, on Wednesday. As a result of two 58th District seeding wins over the Bobcats by a combined 45-0, Lawrence County is now averaging 12.8 runs an outing.
The Bulldogs are capable of hitting dingers, coach Travis Feltner said, but they can manufacture offense, too.
“We’ve got a lot of speed, and our guys know the bunting game is a very big asset to us,” Feltner said. “They’ve bought into that. I’ll have our 4-guy bunt. ... They know that.
“We love our team, we really do, and excited about what we could potentially become.”
• Boyd County’s softball team has scored 98 runs in just seven outings leading into the Lions’ trip to the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach beginning Sunday.
The most impressive part of that statistic, perhaps, is that only two of those games have gone seven innings. Two of them have lasted just three frames, and Boyd County only batted twice in hanging 17 runs on Morgan County on March 25.
The math works out to a staggering 3.2 runs per offensive inning for the Lions.
Triple
• The 16th Region All “A” Classic baseball tournament is this week at Raceland. It begins today with a pair of first-round games — West Carter at Elliott County and Rose Hill Christian at Fairview.
The tournament shifts to Raceland for its final four. Menifee County and host Raceland drew byes to the semis. The Wildcats meet the Comets-Lions winner on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Rams versus the Royals-Eagles victor.
The final is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Raceland is the three-time defending small-school region tournament champion.
• Johnson Central’s baseball team was 3-8 ahead of a scheduled game against Ketchikan (Alaska) on Saturday morning in Vero Beach, Florida. (Imagine how happy the Kings — representing not royalty but king salmon, according to the online Academic Decathlon Scores and Information Center — must be to visit a city with “beach” in the title in March and April.)
Back to the Golden Eagles: though that may be a suboptimal start, coach Shawn Hall noted Johnson Central has played in seven consecutive 15th Region Tournament championship games and has had some strong moments early on. So the Golden Eagles, who graduated six seniors from last year’s region titleist, aren’t packing it in.
“I think the new guys have a lot of pressure on them because they don’t want to let anybody down and they know we have high expectations,” Hall said. “Hopefully it’ll come together. ... It’s early, March baseball. We figured on some of that. As long as we’re not just getting the brakes beat off of us, it’s OK. But our guys are optimistic.”
• Mason County’s baseball team lost, 11-6, to Fleming County on Friday in Maysville. It was the fifth game — all losses — the Royals have played against 16th Region competition in the first three weeks of the season.
Only four 16th Region teams had played more games against 16th Region opponents than Mason County as of Friday night.
The Royals have two games against 16th Region opposition this week — East Carter today in Maysville and Lewis County on Saturday in Vanceburg — and three more scheduled against the 16th Region the rest of the way.
Home Run
• Lawrence County lefty Bryce Blevins is best known for his pitching prowess — it’s garnered him a path to play at Marshall — but his bat made waves on Wednesday night.
Blevins drove in 10 runs and hit three homers in the Bulldogs’ 30-0 victory over Betsy Layne.
The 10-RBI output is tied for fifth-most in a single game in state history (among numbers reported to the KHSAA website record book) and second in 15th Region lore. Jenkins’s Kiley Hall drove in 11 runs in a 1996 game against Fleming-Neon.
And the three dingers is part of a tie for third-most in state history in a game, as well as standing alone as the most in region history, per the record book. Blevins is tied with five other northeastern Kentucky players with that distinction, including, remarkably, three East Carter players who did it 1999: Jody Adams, Zach Carper and K.W. Sexton.
The Raiders’ Art Daugherty matched that in 1984, and Russell’s Chris Clark followed suit in 2000.
• Blevins two days earlier displayed his mastery on the mound, getting the decision in a 13-0 victory at Greenup County. In chilly conditions — lower 40s and windy — Blevins worked fast, at least as long as he could.
Blevins found his rhythm and was undeterred when Musketeers stepped out of the batter’s box or asked umpires for explanations.
Blevins noted he’s in his sixth year in the Bulldogs varsity program, so “nothing really gets to me,” he said. “I’m just out here having fun, competing, doing my job for my team, and at the end of the day, getting us a win.”
• Rowan County’s Hayden Mains pitched a no-hitter on Tuesday in the Vikings’ 17-0 victory over Russell in four innings. Mains did it with just three strikeouts and was one walk in the final inning shy of facing the minimum.
Mains’s performance was at least the 15th no-no of varying lengths compiled by area baseball and softball pitchers so far this season.
• Lewis County was ranked 25th in last week’s Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll, a rise of four spots from the previous week.
Johnson Central checked in at No. 27. Also representing northeastern Kentucky: Lawrence County (40th), Boyd County (48th), Bath County (tied for 52nd) and East Carter (60th).
Reach ZACK KLEMME at