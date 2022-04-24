Even down 8-2 going into the sixth inning on Saturday night, Travis Feltner felt good about how things were going.
That was true in the immediate moment — even with a big late deficit against Paducah Tilghman, Lawrence County was coming off a come-from-behind victory in a similar situation in the game it had just played.
And it was so in a big-picture sense, too. Feltner, who has long publicly and passionately lobbied for a state baseball tournament classified by enrollment, was coaching in the championship game of the closest thing to it so far for schools of the Bulldogs’ size.
Lawrence County couldn’t author a second stunning comeback in as many games on Saturday in Owensboro, falling to the Blue Tornado, 14-2. But it happened in the final of the Kentucky 2A state tournament, and that was meaningful to the Bulldogs and to their coach.
"Bottom line is, our kids went down there with a feeling and a goal to win a state championship," Feltner said. "We believe that it was attainable, and it was."
Lawrence County got there by rallying from five runs down in its final at-bat to top Christian Academy of Louisville, 9-7, in the semifinals earlier Saturday. Luke Patton provided the big blow with a dramatic grand slam.
"That’s a moment that I can guarantee you he’ll remember for a lifetime," Feltner said. "(Going into the seventh), I just told them, ‘The best thing about baseball is it’s timeless. You can make this inning stretch out as long as you want to.’
"We got a leadoff hit-by-pitch, and I’m just telling you, it was on."
So, despite being in trouble early a couple of hours later when Paducah Tilghman scored five runs in the top of the first, Lawrence County felt capable of another comeback. But that wasn’t meant to be.
"We flat-out got beat by a better team last night," Feltner reflected Sunday morning while turning around the Bulldogs’ laundry after a late-night cross-commonwealth bus trip back to Louisa, "and I won’t make any excuses about it. I would take that opportunity again and feel good about it."
From Feltner’s perspective, Saturday was the second state championship game in which he’s coached. He was an assistant to Randy Keeton in Lawrence County’s 4-1 loss to Pleasure Ridge Park in the 2008 state tournament final.
With the qualifiers that Saturday’s game was played at Owensboro High School’s field instead of then-Applebee’s Park and that the crowd was smaller this time than in 2008, Feltner puts those two experiences on the same plane.
"100 percent," Feltner said.
And, he said, if football can be classified, why should baseball programs feel like an All "A" Classic or Kentucky 2A run is illegitimate?
"I’ve coached in two state finals," Feltner said. "I’ll say this: go ask Ashland Blazer’s football coach from a couple years ago if they feel like they’ve got a bastardized version of a state championship. Or go ask Belfry football, all of theirs. That’s just how we feel about it, and I’m excited to see it taking off and look forward to see where it’s gonna go in the future."
Single
This edition of the Cycle will cover the previous two weeks, with there having been neither enough pages in the newspaper nor hours in last Saturday to produce a Cycle due to the Tri-State Showcase:
• Boyd County’s 19-6 baseball bashing of Ashland on Friday night was the Lions’ 10th consecutive victory over their counterpart in the city-county rivalry.
That is Boyd County’s longest winning streak in the series, surpassing a trio of seven-game surges between 1982 and 2001.
It’s the longest such stretch in the series since the Tomcats went 29-1-1 versus the Lions from 1959-81.
Boyd County coach Frank Conley said that accomplishment carries some significance, just because it’s the Lions and the Tomcats, "but we don’t put much of an emphasis on any winning streaks and that’s probably more true with Ashland. We try to focus on the game in front of us with them."
Conley credited Boyd County’s pitching during that stretch — "Austin Mullins, Ryan Ratliff, Jonny Stevens, Jake Biggs and Jake Vanover have all had very good outings against (Ashland) since I’ve been here," he said — and timely hits, and conceded some luck was probably involved, too.
"They’ve had some very good outings from their pitchers over the last few years," Conley said of the Tomcats. "We’ve been fortunate to get some big hits and make some plays when we needed them, in addition to having some good pitching performances as well."
Either way, the Lions have established a clear upper hand in that series and can assert themselves as the 64th District’s frontrunner entering the postseason with good outings in a doubleheader tonight against Fairview.
Double
• Russell’s baseball team trailed Cooper 10-3 through an inning and a half in the final game of the Frank Bloom Tournament on April 16.
"I’m thinking this is gonna be done in five innings and have a happy Easter," Red Devils coach Tim Rice said, "and we’re all gonna go eat ham and hard-boiled eggs, and three hours later, I’m still coaching."
Rice could make a crack about it that night because Russell scored eight straight runs to take the lead. The Jaguars tallied the next four to go back ahead before the Red Devils hung a six-spot in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a wild 17-16 victory.
• Fairview also came back from seven runs down to win a baseball game two days earlier.
Grace Christian (West Virginia) scored the first seven runs of their game April 14 in Westwood but didn’t cross the dish after the second inning. The Eagles’ Tanner Johnson was principally responsible — he took the mound in relief one out into the game and produced 18 strikeouts.
Bradly Adkins supplied the two-run single to score Johnson and Tanner Reihs for the tying and go-ahead runs in the home half of the fifth inning.
Triple
• Brady Clark’s Raceland roots gave rise to a postgame interview equal parts amusing and retrospective on Friday night.
In that way that northeastern Kentucky sports media have of forming long-standing connections with their communities, James Collier — who covered Pikeville’s victory over Raceland in the All "A" Classic baseball state sectional on Friday for The Daily Independent and for WLGC — was familiar with Clark’s breaking ball long before he unleashed it on the Rams.
Collier and his family had built a wiffleball field in their Worthington backyard when Collier’s sons, Nicholas and Trey, were young. Clark — elementary-school aged at the time — lived on the next street over. He frequented the Colliers’ park, equipped with a 6-foot-high fence, foul poles, bases and a well-groomed infield with painted lines, according to Collier.
So it struck a chord in Collier’s memory when Clark — who grew up in the Raceland school system before going with his volleyball-coaching father, Jason, on a journey that has led both to Pikeville — threw a curveball Friday.
Collier mentioned that to Clark in a postgame interview, he said, and Clark laughed and responded with, "I used to throw them in your backyard all the time."
• Though overshadowed by the Tri-State Softball Showcase later in the week, the top two teams in the 16th Region in RPI at the time — Lewis County and Boyd County — met in Vanceburg on April 12.
The host Lions pulled out a 4-2 decision in one of the first legitimate challenges for defending state semifinalist Lewis County early in the year, which coach Chad Case said he expected. And, though due to wet field conditions the game was contested on the Lions’ old field on the banks of Salt Lick Creek as opposed to their sparkling brand-new facility, it still had "a regional atmosphere to it," Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said.
"It was good for us; it was good for them; it was good for our region," Wheeler continued. "Like I told (Case), I think we’re both in a good position that our paths will cross again later on in the year, and we hope we’re on the other end of it."
• Bath County’s softball team entered the Tri-State Showcase off to its best start since the KHSAA began keeping track of that online in 2002, but by coach Kenny Williams’s own admission, the Wildcats took their time rolling into the tougher parts of their schedule.
So Bath County’s encounters with Ironton, Pikeville and especially defending 15th Region Tournament champion Johnson Central were important to gauge where the Wildcats stand, Williams said.
An 8-4 win for Bath County — in which it trailed 4-0 before striking for seven runs in the top of the fifth inning — over the Golden Eagles answered that question.
"We come down here to find out, are we legit?" Williams said. "Are we the team that we keep saying we are, or is it a smoke-and-mirrors thing? And for us, it wasn’t. We came down and played some good teams and battled. I thought we hung with every team that we played."
Home Run
• Derek Runyon has seen up close what he’s getting into in an interim coaching stint for Ashland baseball lasting just the rest of this season. Runyon joined David Greene’s staff when Greene skippered the Tomcats for one year in an interim role in 2019.
Asked after he was introduced as the successor to the resigned Evan Yongue if having that distinct finish line of the end of this season in his position made it easier to handle business, Runyon replied in the affirmative — and the negative.
"I think maybe yes and no," Runyon said. "I think the hard part is, I have every intention of this going very well, and that doesn’t necessarily mean wins and losses.
"Sometimes having to say, hey, I’m gonna have to turn this off and turn it over in a few months, it’ll be a little bit sad at the end, but the good thing is, I’m not going anywhere. From a professional standpoint, I look forward to watching my kid (Reed) somewhere down the line play in that very same uniform that I got to wear as a coach."
• Lewis County’s Emily Cole spun a no-hitter against Elliott County on April 14 in a 15-0 three-inning victory for Vanceburg’s Lions. Cole needed just 32 pitches to do it and had no walks and eight strikeouts.
• Lawrence County softball picked up its 200th win under coach Kenny Horn on Tuesday with a 17-1 victory at Prestonsburg.
• Lewis County was No. 15 in last week’s Kentucky Softball Coaches Association state poll.
Other ranked northeastern Kentucky teams: No. 33 Lawrence County, 42nd-ranked Boyd County, No. 44 Johnson Central, No. 46 Bath County and tied-for-52nd East Carter.
