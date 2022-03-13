LOUISVILLE Maya Dodson’s eyes got big.
The Notre Dame forward, listed at 6-foot-3, leaked out in transition early in the second quarter on Feb. 13 against Louisville. Dodson saw the Cardinals’ Mykasa Robinson, listed at 5-foot-7, retreating between her and Louisville’s basket.
Dodson, toting an 8-inch height advantage, made a beeline for the paint. She posted up on Robinson and threw her hand up to request an entry pass.
But then — what Cardinals assistant coach Sam Purcell, in a recently released Louisville online video series feting Robinson, called “Ashland tough.”
Robinson — at least to the eye test, no one’s idea of a rim protector — settled in, got a hand in there and waited for help.
Dodson missed the layup. Robinson grabbed the rebound.
Remarkably, it was the fourth consecutive Fighting Irish possession Robinson impacted or stopped outright with her defense on that Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.
Robinson recorded a steal one trip down the floor, and she walled up with a Notre Dame player trying to drive baseline on the next possession and forced her to step out-of-bounds.
The next time down the floor, Robinson got her hands up chasing an Irish player in transition and deflected an outlet pass without even seeing the ball.
Then came her bigger-than-her-height play against Dodson.
“My hustle plays, I just think I can affect the game in different ways,” Robinson said, “whether that be not letting the other team score or just giving that momentum to my team.”
Notre Dame can attest. When Robinson made the steal that started that stretch, the Irish were up, 15-14. By halftime, Louisville led, 32-21, and the then-third-ranked Cardinals were well on their way to a 73-47 victory over at-the-time No. 18 Notre Dame.
(Two weeks later, Louisville went to South Bend, Indiana, and bludgeoned the Irish. The Cardinals led 41-3 at one point — not a misprint — in an 86-64 victory.)
Controlling a game is nothing new to Robinson, though she does it differently than she did in high school at Ashland. She was already the Kittens’ leading scorer as a sophomore in 2015-16.
Not now. Entering this week’s first-round NCAA Tournament action, Robinson is averaging 3.5 points per game — which hardly matters to the Cardinals.
She’s etched a niche that isn’t dependent on putting the ball in the basket.
“So far in my career since I’ve been here, I’ve played with seven WNBA players,” Robinson said. “That’s a lot of scoring for them, so whatever role they needed me to take is what I was gonna do.”
Robinson’s play, even sans scoring, has provided not only a consistent path onto the floor — she’s made 123 career appearances despite only 22 starts — but also the ability to change the game once she gets there.
It’s reductive, not to mention cliché, to completely credit Robinson’s play to the intangibles that often seep into sports vernacular, Louisville associate strength and conditioning coach Beth Burns pointed out in the video series “Becoming Mykasa Robinson.”
“We get insulted when people say, ‘Defense is hustle; defense is effort,’” Burns said. “Of course it is. But it’s also preparation. It’s also being three frames ahead, of anticipating what somebody might do, to put yourself in a position to do the right thing.”
In other words: Robinson’s play, while visibly annoying to opponents, is more than simply the pesky presence of a housefly; more evolved than simply busting it to cover up for perceived deficiences.
And it’s recognized by her own coach, Jeff Walz, who credited Robinson’s play as a momentum-shifter against the Irish, as well as opposing bench bosses. Atlantic Coast Conference coaches voted Robinson onto the league’s All-Defensive Team this year for the second consecutive season.
“She’s tough. She’s very versatile. She plays with a level of toughness that I really respect,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said of Robinson, having just watched her wreak havoc on the Irish offense. “She’s like the glue. I just remember the past couple years, she’s like the unsung hero. She does all the things that don’t really get the accolades and show up in the stat sheet, but she’s a really tough defender. She does a really, really great job for (Louisville).”
Robinson displayed non-scoring basketball skills long ago, but they were overshadowed in high school by her ability to get buckets at will.
Which, in a roundabout way, fit into Robinson’s oft-cited willingness to do what her team needs.
“Here, we basically made her score. That’s not her DNA,” recently retired Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “She’d much rather play defense and stop the great players on the other team and draw charges. She had that in her blood to begin with, so for her, it wasn’t a real hard transition into her role (at Louisville).”
Rather, it only required a little push from Louisville assistant Jonneshia Pineda, Robinson said.
“My sophomore year, coach JP, she came up to me and she was like, ‘Kas, I think you can make a difference and you just have to accept that role,’ and I agree completely,” Robinson said. “I’m not gonna be the leading scorer, but I can do so much more.”
That’s true in a one-game-at-a-time sense, as well as from a macro perspective, because Robinson announced last month she plans to take advantage of an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA and stay at Louisville for a fifth season next winter.
“It definitely gives me a little bit more joy to know I could come back and play another year in front of this amazing community we have,” she said.
Moments before saying that, Robinson displayed her appreciation for that community. She stayed long after Louisville’s defeat of Notre Dame to sign autographs and pose for pictures, waiting out a line of fans that at one time stretched from floor level to the top of the Yum! Center’s lower bowl of seats.
It was the flip of a switch from the ultra-competitive scrapper that an hour earlier had changed a game with her grit into someone with a warm smile, the corners of which were visible peeking from behind a mask, as she thanked a reporter for making the trip from her hometown to profile her.
That Robinson is mild-mannered enough that she was briefly taken aback by her personal cheering section. She’d told them during a postgame visit that she was about to be interviewed, so, in the way that family and friends do when one of their own is the focus of attention, they did their best to good-naturedly get under Robinson’s skin on their way to the exit.
“We love you, Kasa!” that group, spotting Robinson deep in thought, yelled down toward the court.
“Love you,” she called back, pointedly adding, “Bye!”
Distance hasn’t disconnected Robinson from family, most of which remain deeply rooted in Ashland’s program. Robinson’s older sister, Alexis, a former Kittens star who went on to play at the University of Colorado, is an Ashland assistant coach. Her younger sister, Khia, just completed her freshman season for the Kittens, who went 22-6 and finished as 16th Region Tournament runner-up.
Their father, Matt, is also an Ashland assistant, and their mother, Mary, is ever-present in the stands. (Robinson’s brother, Devaunte, is a sophomore guard at Campbellsville University.)
The duality of Robinson’s persona between the lines and her nature outside them is what Walz meant when he said he’d be proud to have his daughters grow up to be like her.
“She’s got two personalities,” Walz said of Robinson, “the one that steps on the court and the one off the court, and I think that’s what makes her as unique as she is.”
Unique, and uniquely important to the fortunes of one of the top programs in America.
