RACELAND Two items were at the top of the list for Raceland Tuesday night when the Rams welcomed Greenup County to the Palace for a key 63rd District tilt.
Take away the big swings at the net by the Musketeers and out serve their opponent who entered the match with 179 aces in 16 matches.
Check and check.
Raceland collected 11 aces—six from senior Gracie Reed—while limiting the Musketeers duo of Peyton Powell and Lucy Roy at the net to claim a 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-18) win.
“She was huge,” Raceland assistant coach Totiana Large said of Reed. “We are really getting onto our girls about serving the ball and getting it in play because you are giving points away when you don’t. We put some great serves together tonight.”
Raceland (10-2, 3-0) limited Greenup to only three aces in the match and held Roy and Powell to six and five kills, respectively by keeping the Musketeers out of system and using a double block to take away the big swings at the net.
“Our hitting errors at the net tonight were out of control,” Greenup head coach Alison Suttles said. “Even though we have some big girls (at the net), they are young and when they get a big block in front of them, they give in. That put a stop on us tonight and we’ve not seen a big block like that even in the big teams that we’ve played. It definitely hurt us a little bit.”
After both teams volleyed for position to open the contest, Reed stepped to the line and served out 10 points as Raceland claimed the opening set in convincing fashion. Set two played like a roller coaster with neither team finding separation of more than three points along the way. Tied at 23-23, Kaylee Braden shook off an attack error to finish at the net to regain the lead and Kody Haddix delivered her first ace of the evening to polish of the frame for a 2-0 lead.
“We wanted to come in like we left the first set,” Large said. “We wanted to start the second set the same way and then we just started letting things go and got sloppy. We pulled it back together and came into the third set ready to go.”
Raceland grabbed a four-point lead early in the final stanza behind the work of Skyler Brown-Morris at the net as the senior rejected a pair of attacks at the net for points which bookended her sixth of a game-high eight kills in the match.
“She’s one of our big hitters and she leads us in kill,” Large said of Brown-Morris. “So, having her on makes a big difference and she makes smart calls (at the net). There was a couple times when she could’ve had a big hit but she saw a smart way to play and it made a big change in the game.”
Brown-Morris and Reed closed the contest with back-to-back kills at the net for the win to move the Rams to 3-0 in district play.
Lakin Russell led the Musketeers with seven kills.
Raceland visits Ashland Thursday night before heading off the All “A” State Tournament Friday. Greenup County (9-8, 1-2) visits Russell in a pivotal district tilt Thursday night.