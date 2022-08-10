GRAYSON The lights suddenly went out at Bill Ticknor Memorial Field on Tuesday night.
East Carter boys soccer coach Quinn Huddle had already witnessed plenty of bright spots in the Raiders season opener against Lawrence County.
“We played two preseason matches and didn’t score in either,” Huddle said. “We played quality opponents, but we still did not score a goal. It’s been the focus of practice for the last week and a half. We need to finish our chances. Tonight, Austin (Fruth) got free a few times early. We created some chances and our goalkeeper had two good saves.”
East Carter jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Fruth used his speed to collect two quick goals in the first half. He found a run to sprint past a Bulldogs’ defender before he blasted it past the keeper in the fifth minute of the match.
East Carter doubled their advantage five minutes later after Lawrence County could not clear a ball out of the box. Fruth collected the bouncing ball and put it in the back of the net.
The Bulldogs found more shots on goal as the first half progressed but had a solid scoring chance in the seventh minute. The Raiders were whistled for a hand ball in the box and Blake Maynard lined up a penalty kick.
He decided to send the shot low and right, but East Carter keeper Breck Sargent made a diving stop to keep the Dawgs scoreless.
“Everybody is in this together, from the back to the front,” Huddle said. “Any time your teammate can make a big play like that, it’s going to pump you up. Penalty saves are as crucial as you can get in games like this one.”
The lights at the field went out midway through the first half. There was just enough daylight to keep playing until the 13:03 mark when the referee decided to stop the match until the power could be restored.
As darkness started to fall, Fruth began to speed up again. The senior found another opening on the right side of the field and slipped a shot inside the far post for a hat trick.
The match resumed but lightning sparked another stoppage of play with nine minutes left until intermission.
After a discussion between school and game officials, the contest was postponed. They hope to resume the match on Friday with East Carter leading, 3-0.
Huddle hopes his defense can duplicate its effort when the two teams meet again.
“We did some things well,” Huddle said. “They have some good attacking players that scored a lot of goals last year. We have some guys that are learning back there (on defense). It gave us a small sample size to talk about tomorrow going into the Fleming County game. We will see where we are at.”
GIRLS
East Carter 6
Martin County 2
The reigning 16th Region champions used a strong second half in a season-opening win against Martin County.
East Carter (1-0) tallied an efficient first half, but coach Tyler Walker hoped his team would show a sense of urgency to begin the match.
“I think we started off kind of slow,” Walker said. “Once we got the hang of things, we really got going. We just have to find our rhythm. But I would like us to find it a little quicker. On Saturday, we had a scrimmage, and we played the best that we have ever played. They are looking forward to going back (and competing) for that region title.”
“They are putting in the work every day,” he added. “There are not taking it easy. They are not resting on the fact that they’ve won it one time. I love that they are pushing themselves every day.”
The Raiders took just two shots in the first half but scored on both. East Carter added four more after halftime to put the match away.
Sophomore Ellie Thomas scored three times and added an assist. Emersyn Elliott added a pair of goals and dished out an assist. Ashlyn Elliott tallied three assists and recorded a goal.