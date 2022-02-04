GRAYSON Tournament bass fishing is a pretty simple concept. Catch a limit of five bass for the heaviest weight possible.
Executing that task is usually anything but simple.
However, for Lafe and Matt Messer of Kentucky Christian University’s bass fishing team, that was hardly the case when the duo left their mark on the first stop of the season for the Strike King Bassmaster College Series at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida, last month.
The brothers from Martin County tallied a two-day total of 61 pounds, 13 ounces, anchored by a 36-pound, 7-ounce limit on Day 2 to secure the program’s first-ever win. Both totals rewrote the record books for the College Series.
The two-day total shattered the previous mark of 55-12 by Cole Sands and Conner Dimauro of Bryan College in 2020 on the Harris Chain. Their limit on Day 2 broke the record of Robert Harkins and Michael Braswell of Chiro State University of 32-7 on Day 1 of the 2013 stop on California’s Clear Lake.
“It was an amazing moment and we were kind of in shock,” Lafe Messer said. “It didn’t even seem real. Catching weight like that, as a fisherman, it’s something that we all dream of. You never really expect it to happen until it does.”
With the win, the duo earned $3,070 and punched their ticket to the College Series National Championship.
Finding the Sweet Spot
The Messers spent a significant amount of time on the water prior to the event searching for a pattern that would lead to their championship performance. After a slow start in practice, things started to come around for the Messers and the fish cooperated as well.
“Starting out, we were struggling in practice,” Lafe Messer said. “We decided the best thing for us to do was to spend our time offshore and just rely on our electronics on our boat to find the fish for us. It took a few days before we found anything and a few more days to find more of what we had already found. So, we had our spots found about four days before the tournament and the fish stuck around for us.”
What the brothers had found was a motherload of largemouth bass in two separate schools over an area about 500 yards long of shell beds in 10 feet of water. Each school contained 100 to 150 bass, but getting them to eat took time and tremendous patience.
“I knew they had found a good school of fish, but we didn’t know what size the fish were,” KCU coach Gene Nordhold said. “When they came in with their bag on Day 1, I knew they had found something special and with them not messing with the other school, it gave me a good feeling they were on something. They knew what they needed to do and all I can say is I am very proud of them. They stuck with their game plan, win or lose, and that’s what I try to instill in them.”
The two massive groups of fish had gathered into the spots and had created a virtual log jam because of the weather not warming to the desired temperatures for fish to spawn.
“The situation that was going on was the fish that we were catching were all ready to spawn,” Lafe Messer said. “We had a full moon on the 17th of January, but the weather wasn’t allowing them to move up. The cold had the fish hold there that were trying to go (spawn) and at the same time, we had more fish coming in that wanted to go (spawn). So, it just created a couple big piles of fish and we were able to make the most of it.”
Tournament Day 1
Lafe Messer described the pace of fishing as painfully slow with few options available due to the size of the field of 250 boats.
“We had some boats around so we really didn’t have a whole lot of options with boat position,” he said. “We just had to sit on one place and wait. But we probably only made 100 meaningful casts that day when we had our weight.”
The duo said they had their weight on Day 1 by 10:30 a.m. and elected to leave that school in hopes of still having them hang around on Day 2 while having no idea what the other weights in the field were until weigh-in.
“We let off our fish pretty early,” Lafe Messer said. “I didn’t know what the weights were going to be like, so we had to baby our stuff, so we had something for Day 2. After the Day 1 weigh-in and the 31-pound bag (from the leader), I was hoping we didn’t leave ourselves too far back.”
Although they found themselves trailing by more than five pounds after Day 1, Matt Messer said he never though twice of making the move.
“I never really regretted our decision on Day 1 because on these two-day events you have to save fish,” Matt Messer said. “That’s how they get won.”
Tournament Day 2
One of the most difficult parts of a multiple-day tournament is finding a pattern and the fish that will hold up to the pressure while producing the best possible outcome. After plucking nearly 26 pounds from the school on Day 1, the Messers returned to that same sweet spot the next morning, only to find their fish were not as cooperative.
“After fishing for about 45 minutes on our first school and not being able to get them fired up, we thought we might have to resort to Plan B of putting flipping sticks in our hands and go grind,” Matt Messer said.
Their main spot had yet to produce a bite. But the move to the second school of fish they had found in practice but did not use on Day 1 proved to be the move of the tournament, and Matt’s first four bites that morning told them they had made the right move.
“Out of the first four fish I set the hook on that day, three of them were 8-pounders,” he said. “The bigger the school, the more the fish wanted to eat because it gives them more competition and more of a reason to bite. But whenever you have a school that big and you catch a couple out of it, the school will scatter and will move. Then we would have to wait 15 or 20 minutes without getting a bite before the school would really group back up together.”
That was when they knew they might be onto something special.
“I knew we had the potential to have a really good day, but I would never have dreamed 36 pounds,” Lafe Messer said.
By lunchtime on the second day, the Messers had cracked 30 pounds, which started some quick math to determine where they stood for the event.
“Our last fish, we culled a 5.5-pound bass for a 6.5 pounder, and with our math we figured that for anybody to catch us they would need around 30-31 pounds to beat us,” Lafe Messer said. “That’s when it really set in that we had a good shot.”
Matt Messer described the feeling as one he could never had imagined.
“I was shaking and tore all to pieces,” he said. “It was the best experience I’ve ever had in my life.”
A Win for the Program
Although the Messers’ boat provided the winning catch, both Lafe and Matt were quick to credit the win to the KCU program as a whole.
“Winning that tournament isn’t just for us,” Lafe Messer said.”It’s for every member of this team, coach and all our fishing friends back home. It feels great for us to get the win, but it feels even better to get a win for so many other people who are proud and happy for you.”
Nornhold described the work ethic of the Messers as exemplary and credited their will to work for the reason behind their record-setting win.
“You get out of it what you put into it, and these two boys are the hardest-working team on the water trying to win tournaments,” Nornhold said. “When you have quality kids who are out there working hard and doing everything they can do to make this happen, you are going to have victory and success. We are a team and we all did this together.”
Nornhold added: “I could’ve won the Bassmaster Classic and I wouldn’t have been any happier than I am for these young men and KCU’s team.”
Nornhold, who took over the program in 2020, said although the results the youthful program has seen do not surprise him, the speed of those results did.
“In eight tournaments, we’ve had seven national qualifiers and one win,” Nornhold said. “So KCU has really built their name in bass fishing.”
Matt Messer said he just wants to be a part of taking the program to another level.
“It feels great to be able to help out a program that is growing,” he said. “This program is getting bigger and it’s already great and it’s going to be an amazing program one day.”
The College Series has four regular stops on the circuit and one wild card event at the end. Stop 2 moves to Lake Norman in North Carolina, Stop 3 heads to Norfork Lake in Arkansas and the final regular stop goes to Saginaw Bay in Michigan. The date of the national championship has yet to be determined. However, with a berth in the field of College Bass Fishing’s main event already in the Messers’ back pockets, Lafe said the pressure is off and they can just focus on the next event on the calendar.
“We have several tournaments on the schedule and we are just going to take it one at a time,” Lafe Messer said. “We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. Just keep catching them and keep fishing.”