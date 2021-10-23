GRAYSON It wasn’t long ago that East Carter struggled to find a path into the postseason.
The Raiders’ opponents are now finding that same struggle to keep them out.
A potential top seed in Class 3A, District 7 was on the line against visiting Russell on Friday night. East Carter took full advantage of its opportunity and took another giant step forward with a 42-29 win at Steve Womack Field.
Raiders coach Tim Champlin took time to reflect on his program’s journey during the celebration after the contest.
“It was something that I looked at before this game,” Champlin said. “Three years ago (this week), we played Rowan County here and a win would buy our way into the playoffs for the first time in about 12 years.
“To see this team, and all those teams in between,” he added, “keep battling and fighting and keep getting better, it’s a testament to those guys that night for showing these guys the work. It’s a testament to these guys tonight for buying into the way we do things.”
Charlie Terry has fueled the rise of the Raiders. He collected 224 yards and three touchdowns against the Red Devils. He broke free for a pair of long runs in the first half to ignite the East Carter offense.
“It’s what we have been working for over the years,” Terry said. “We have been a very talented group and we have always worked well together. We knew what was coming. We could feel it. All week and all year, we have been working towards that win.”
Terry is only one part of the team’s balanced running attack. Nikk Barnett, Isaac Boggs and quarterback Kanyon Kozee combined for 341 yards on the ground and averaged 8.3 yards per carry.
“They knew what was on the line,” Champlin said. “They knew it was a big game. We talked about it, and at the same time, it was another football game. These seniors have played hundreds of football games. They just needed to play football like they know they can. Our offensive line played extremely well tonight and opened holes for Charlie, Isaac and Kanyon. It allowed them to take big chunks of yardage.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Raiders used eight consecutive running plays, including a 47-yard sprint from Terry, to march into the red zone early in the second quarter. Kozee found Connor Goodman on the slant for a 10-yard TD pass.
Russell fumbled on the Raiders’ 32-yard line just before halftime and East Carter took advantage of the short field. Kozee kept a snap and scampered 17 yards inside the Red Devils 5.
Terry did the rest. He concluded the drive with a 3-yard TD plunge. The Raiders could not convert their extra-point attempts in the first half and headed to the locker room with a 12-0 lead.
“I know that my offensive line will block well,” Terry said. “Now, I have to run great. They will do their job and I have to do my job. That’s what we did tonight.
“We set the tone with our defense in the first half,” he continued. “I have to give it to Russell. They drove the ball and did a great job throwing it at the end of the game. Our defense played great.”
Russell coach TJ Maynard saw a more competitive team in the second half, but the Red Devils could not stop the East Carter ground game.
“(East Carter) was really excited because they had the opportunity to get the No. 1 seed in the district,” Maynard said. “They were fired up and ready to go. It wasn’t that we weren’t ready to play. We didn’t have the same energy. The effort that we played with against Raceland and Ashland, we didn’t have it (on Friday).”
East Carter (6-3, 3-1 in district play) started its third-quarter possessions in Red Devils territory. Isaac Boggs culminated a six-play drive with a 13-yard touchdown run midway through the frame. He finished with 49 rushing yards.
“Charlie is obviously our key back,” Champlin said. “He is the guy that we want to have the ball. We like Nikk and Isaac to carry it, too. Those two do a great job. We kept running an inside isolation play with Nikk. It was keeping them honest inside. ... To continually take two or three yards away from somebody and then bust one eventually, it’s key for the offense.”
Boggs’s visit to the end zone started a string of eight straight possessions that resulted in a touchdown. The two teams combined for 44 points in the fourth quarter.
Terry and Kozee each had long scoring runs in the second half as the Raiders endured a frantic final quarter. Russell’s Bradley Rose started to put the ball in the air in the final 24 minutes. He was 27 of 37 for 233 yards.
Three of his four touchdown passes went to Mason Lykins as the Red Devils tried to trim the margin in the final quarter. Doug Oborne chased down a Rose pass and made a diving TD grab to start the Russell comeback attempt.
“We had some success running the ball in the first half,” Maynard said. “We got to the point where we were down so much that we didn’t have enough time to run. We thought the best chance to get back in it was throwing the ball. Hopefully, we can take some positives there and build on that.”
Goodman had five catches for 61 yards for East Carter.
Mason Lykins hauled in eight passes for 67 yards and Oborne added nine catches and 74 receiving yards for Russell (5-4, 3-1).
The Raiders’ win produces a three-way tie atop the district standings with the Red Devils and Ashland. Seeding will be determined by RPI ranking. East Carter currently holds the top spot with a week left in the regular season.
It was the Raiders first win over Russell since 1997, and the second victory in the series.
RUSSELL 0 0 7 22 — 29
E. CARTER 0 12 8 22 — 42
SECOND QUARTER
EC—Connor Goodman 10 pass from Kanyon Kozee (pass failed), 6:35
EC—Charlie Terry 3 run (run failed), 1:08
THIRD QUARTER
EC—Isaac Boggs 13 run (Terry pass from Kozee), 5:38
R—Doug Oborne 28 pass from Bradley Rose (Nathan Totten kick), 3:27
FOURTH QUARTER
EC—Terry 2 run (Nikk Barnett run), 11:46
R—Mason Lykins 11 pass from Rose (Totten kick), 7:36
EC—Terry 52 run (Barnett run), 6:12
R—Lykins 18 pass from Rose (Rose run), 4:48
EC—Kozee 36 run (pass failed), 4:01
R—Lykins 7 pass from Rose (Totten kick), 1:49
R EC
First Downs 15 21
Rushes-Yards 25-70 41-341
Comp-Att-Int 27-37-1 6-12-1
Passing Yards 233 79
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Punts-Avg. 3-29.7 2-37
Penalties-Yards 1-5 6-49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 10-20, Rock 7-28, Rose 6-19, Kershner 1-6. Team 1-(-3).
East Carter rushing: Terry 21-224, Barnett 8-20, Kozee 4-53, Boggs 6-49, Team 1-(-5).
Russell passing: Rose 27 of 37 for 233 yards.
East Carter passing: Kozee 6 of 12 for 79 yards.
Russell receiving: Patrick 4-32, Lykins 8-67, Oborne 9-74, Richardson-Crews 2-21, Keshner 1-10, Cook 3-29.
East Carter receiving: Goodman 5-61, Boggs 1-18.