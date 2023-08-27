IRONTON Shaun Terry was depositing an earlier meal into a trash can in the locker room after Ironton's game Saturday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
As bad as Terry felt, he made Jackson suffer worse. In helping the Fighting Tigers (2-0) to a 35-14 victory over the Ironmen in the finale of the Ironton Gridiron Classic, the speedy 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior rushed twice for 99 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 80 yards and one TD, returned three punts for 45 yards and ran back one kickoff for 21 yards.
Jackson pulled within 21-14 on a 1-yard plunge by Cade Wolford with 2:19 left in the third quarter, but Terry scored on a 51-yard run when he raced right, reversed field and skirted left end behind a block from quarterback Bailey Thacker at the 7:10 mark of the fourth quarter to make it 28-14. Terry struck again with 4:24 to play, sprinting 48 yards down the home sideline for a touchdown to set the score.
"I can't say enough about him," Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said of Terry. "You put the ball in his hands and great things are going to happen. He's a great player."
Trailing 14-7 early in the third quarter, Jackson had first-and-goal at the Tigers' 5 after Wolford's 42-yard run set up by Tucker Williams' fumble recovery. Wolford, though, fumbled and Ironton recovered at the 1.
Two possessions later, Ironton's Zayne Williams raced 38 yards through a temporarily deflated Ironmen defense for a 21-7 lead. The play changed the complexion of the game, at least long enough for the Tigers to take control.
"The difference in the game is we were able to hit some explosive plays, get the ball down the field and get the ball in our playmakers' hands," Pendleton said. "We still have to clean up a lot of things. Those quick strikes on offense really helped us."
The Tigers took a 7-0 lead when Thacker hit Terry with a 76-yard pass deep down the middle with 2:19 left in the first quarter and David Fields kicked the extra point.
The Ironmen responded with a 12-play, 74-yard drive capped by a hard 1-yard touchdown run by Nolan Johnson. The key to the drive was a 15-yard pass from Nick Sites to Kaden Edwards on third-and-12 from the Tigers 41. Ethan Crabtree's extra point kick tied it 7-7 with 8:08 left in the second quarter.
Ironton needed just 2:54 to regain the lead on a 23-yard pass from Thacker to Tatum Moore in the back left corner of the end zone to make it 14-7. The Tigers took advantage of a short field, as the Ironmen were penalized for a dead ball personal foul after their touchdown, meaning Jackson kicked off from its 25 instead of the usual 40, giving Ironton the ball at the Ironmen 46.
Jackson coach Andy Hall fussed at his team for making "soft" mistakes.
"Monday, we're going to clean that up," Hall said.
Williams ran for 95 yards on 11 carries. Thacker completed 7 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two scores. Wolford led the Ironmen with 145 yards on 24 carries.
Ironton begins Ohio Valley Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday when it entertains Fairland (2-0). Jackson also is at home at 7 p.m. Friday, taking on Wheelersburg (1-1).
JACKSON 0 7 7 0 -- 14
IRONTON 7 7 7 14 -- 35
I -- Terry 76 pass from Thacker (Fields kick)
J -- N. Johnson 1 run (Crabtree kick)
I -- Moore 23 pass from Thacker (Fields kick)
I -- Z. Williams 38 run (Fields kick)
I -- C. Wolford 1 run (Crabtree kick)
I -- Terry 51 run (Fields kick)
I -- Terry 48 run (Fields kick)
J I
First downs 12 15
Rushes-yards 42-220 23-320
Passes 5-14-0 7-15-0
Passing yards 42 172
Total yards 262 492
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-45 5-36
Punts 5-43.8 3-39.3
Rushing
Jackson: C. Wolford 24-145, Johnson 5-9, B. Wolford 3-10, Broermann 9-56, Seimetz 1-0; Ironton: Terry 2-99, Thacker 8-35, Z. Williams 11-95, Copas 2-26, Hart 9-49, Schreck 1-16.
Passing
Jackson: B. Wolford 5-14-0, 42 yards; Ironton: Thacker 7-15-0, 172 yards.
Receiving
Jackson: C. Wolford 2-16, Seimetz 2-29, Broermann 1-(minus-3); Ironton: Terry 2-80, Pittman 1-40, Moore 1-23, Schreck 2-15, Roach 1-14.