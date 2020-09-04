The Ashland and Rowan County girls soccer teams are in similar predicaments.
It’s not just because of 2020’s coronavirus-shortened season. The LadyCats (who reached the state semifinals and overwhelmed Rowan County, 6-2, in last fall’s 16th Region Tournament final) and Lady Vikings must replace their leading scorers – Ashland’s Abby Huff and Rowan County’s Promise Cross.
Replacing Huff’s contributions alone – 66 goals and 16 assists – would tax just about any team. Ashland, however, has a six-way situation.
Sisters Kaitlin (19 goals, eight assists) and Reilly McLain (13 goals, 14 assists) graduated, junior goalkeeper Mikayla Martin tore her right ACL during basketball drills this summer and is gone for the season, and three other projected starters moved out of the area.
The numbers don’t fib.
Of the 137 goals Ashland scored, Huff and the McLains accounted for 98, or a little more than 71%. They provided 38 of 75 assists – or nearly 51%.
Ashland coach John Cook perhaps is taking his cue from Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit record “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”
“You’ve gotta be happy, you’ve got to play with what you’ve got,” Cook said. “We’ve got five returning seniors, we’ve got a good core of returning seniors, but yeah, other than that, we’re basically a really heavy freshman and sophomore team.”
Cross scored 35 of Rowan County’s (18-3-2) 90 goals, which adds up to nearly 39%.
Another song title, the alt-country band Clem Snide’s “I Love The Unknown,” could describe this season, too. It’s not known whether Rowan County coach Alan Evans has the 1999 tune on his smartphone, but 2020 could be as challenging as climbing Black Mountain in soccer boots in an ice storm because there were no 7-on-7 tournaments, college team camps, Bluegrass State Games, or four early-season games to work out any problems.
“You have to hit your midseason stride a little bit early and hope you peak early because we only get 10 games,” Evans said. “Other school systems, I think, are gonna play 16 games in a regular season.”
Evans stresses building skills for life after high school.
“One of the main ones is resiliency,” he said. “We want to teach them confidence and courage … whatever the adversity is.”
With 10 goals last year, senior Jess Brown is Ashland’s leading returning scorer.
“Jess is one of the higher soccer-IQ players that I’ve ever coached,” Cook said. “And she’s got a huge leg; she can score from 35 (yards) out. … She’s probably the most accurate passer that we have.”
Brown added: “I go from the wings, and I usually cross the ball in.”
Two more seniors, sisters Callie and Casey Jackson, return.
With Martin gone, freshman Laney Sorrell and sophomore Gracie Madden are the keeper contenders.
“Neither one of them has played keeper in high school, but they’re both very coachable,” Cook said. “One of my assistant coaches (Cory Brown) is a former keeper in college, so he’s really, really worked hard with them.”
Rowan County relies on two returnees, seniors Natalie Peyton (12 goals and 17 assists last year) and Evans’s daughter, Audrey Evans (10 goals, five assists), for much of its scoring. Evans played only 15 games last year because of a foot injury, and both scored a goal in the region final.
“Natalie is more of a true center (midfielder); she’d rather get the assist than the goal, she’s always looking to pass,” Alan Evans said. “Audrey’s your traditional striker; she’s gonna be looking to attack, attack, attack. She’s never seen a shot she didn’t like.”
A bond is apparent. Peyton and Audrey Evans have played together since elementary school – they were the only two girls on some of their grade-school teams.
“The boys are more aggressive than the girls, so I think we got more aggressive at an earlier age than everybody else,” Audrey Evans said.
The greater challenge for Alan Evans: not treating his daughter differently from the rest of the team. He said assistant coaches Sarah Peyton and Andrew Zaheri often relay messages.
“I’ve always been tougher on (Audrey). … It’s challenging not to be overbearing or negative,” Alan Evans said. “You’ve always got to watch your tone. You have to be careful how you present good information in front of the rest of the team. It is challenging, but it is also very rewarding.”
Senior Brooklyn Enderle and sophomore Kelsey Lewis could also give Rowan County some extra offense. Enderle missed all but one game with a concussion, and Lewis scored two goals in a 7-3 loss to Ashland last Aug. 20.
There’s also another Cross – junior forward Faith – along the front line.
Ashland is scheduled to open its season Tuesday at Boyd County, while Rowan County takes on Harrison County the next day in Cynthiana. The LadyCats and Lady Vikings meet again at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in Morehead.
Brown said the pressure to repeat last year is palpable on a 1-10 scale.
“Definitely a 9,” Brown said. “I mean, it’s a lot. I think we have a lot of good players coming in that can hold their own.”