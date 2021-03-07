SUMMIT Russell needs players to step up in the absence of senior leader and point guard Charlie Jachimczuk.
Sophomore Carson Patrick was that player for the Red Devils on Saturday night at Boyd County Middle School.
Patrick logged memorable minutes, especially in the second half, after teammate Parker Doak picked up his fifth foul in the final quarter.
Griffin Downs and Mason Quinn also played a pivotal role down the stretch to help Russell secure a 60-55 win over Boyd County.
“Our kids played with emotion and that was the biggest thing,” Russell coach Tom Barrick said. “It’s no secret. We are a little shorthanded right now. You don’t lose a Charlie Jachimczuk without having some issues. Individually, our kids picked it up and played great basketball. … Our kids just rose to the occasion.”
Patrick was one of four Red Devils in double figures. The sure-handed wide receiver on the gridiron helped Russell grab the momentum late in the contest.
With a minute remaining in the fourth frame and his team clinging to a one-point lead, Patrick put back a missed shot on the offensive end. He corralled a rebound in traffic on Boyd County’s next possession and followed it up with two free throws to extend the margin.
“This win gives us a huge boost,” Patrick said. “We need to hold down the fort until Charlie comes back.
“My confidence is definitely rising a lot with basketball.”
Barrick said the forward has plenty of tools and he is an important contributor on the floor.
“Carson Patrick is extremely athletic,” Barrick added. “He can do a lot of things. He rebounds and he can finish around the rim. We like his game. It took us a little bit longer to be able to get him to where he was tonight. We are excited. The nice thing about him is that he’s a sophomore. We have a couple of good years ahead of us.”
Downs led all scorers with 18 points and was 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Brady Bell tallied four triples and finished with 16 points. Quinn collected 12 points and Patrick recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.
“Mason has been playing great for us all year,” Downs said. “He hasn’t had much varsity experience, but he looks like he has been playing it for a long time. Carson is big for us. He comes in and plays hard. If he plays like that every night, we are going to like that out of him.”
Bell sat the majority of the second quarter with two fouls. Boyd County (11-8) used its defense to close an early deficit midway through the stanza. It ignited a 14-3 run and the Lions found themselves only down two at the break.
“You can’t take anything away from Russell,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “(Downs) hit some big shots all night long. Bell is as good as there is in the region and their point guard played really well. They are well-coached. You only get better by playing good people down the stretch.”
The third quarter featured three ties, but Russell (11-7) found separation heading into the fourth after Downs hit two shots from downtown to end the quarter.
“I knew I had to step up big, but it’s a team game,” Downs said. “If everybody steps up, I know that we can win. We played together as a team.”
The Red Devils never trailed in the final eight minutes, but Boyd County mounted one last comeback attempt with a 12-6 surge. Carson Webb hit a 3 and Dawson Meade produced a bucket to knot the score for a final time at 48-48.
Bell splashed a corner 3 and Meade followed with a layup for Boyd County, but it would be as close as the Lions would get in the closing moments.
Patrick answered with four consecutive points, Quinn hit two from the charity stripe and Downs iced the contest with two more free throws with just two seconds left on the clock.
“It was a really big win for us,” Downs said. “We fell short to Raceland (on Thursday) and that hurt. Everybody played hard. Getting a win like this without our point guard, it’s really huge.”
Boyd County had three players eclipse double figures. Rheyce Deboard collected 13 points. Webb amassed 12 points and Brad Newsome added 10.
The Lions celebrated Senior Night on Saturday and chose to start all eight seniors. It allowed the Red Devils to shoot two technical free throws to start the game due to too many Boyd County players on the court.
It was the Lions fourth straight loss through a tough stretch of games. Anderson feels his team is headed for big things and appreciates his players’ commitment to the program.
“If I had it to do all over again, I would do the same exact thing,” Anderson said. “Those eight seniors deserve it. This time we were blessed to have eight. Even though we got ourselves in hole, I think it was good because that can happen in a district or region tournament. We had really good looks and we had free throws. We have to realize that. It’s what wins big games and keeps you moving forward.”
(606) 326-2654 |
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Quinn 4-6 3-4 1 12
Bell 5-11 2-5 6 16
Doak 2-2 0-0 3 4
Patrick 4-8 2-2 9 10
Downs 6-11 3-4 4 18
Moore 0-1 0-0 0 0
Blum 0-3 0-0 4 0
Team 5
TOTAL 21-42 10-15 30 60
FG Pct: 50.0. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FGs: 8-19 (Quinn 1-3, Bell 4-8, Patrick 0-2, Downs 3-4, Moore 0-1, Blum 0-1) PF: 14. Fouled out: Doak. Turnovers: 13.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Meade 3-6 0-0 2 6
Webb 4-10 1-4 5 12
Newsome 3-7 4-6 1 10
McNeil 1-6 0-0 7 2
Gibbs 2-3 0-0 5 4
Ellis 1-1 0-1 2 2
Cumpton 0-1 0-0 0 0
DeBoard 4-11 2-2 1 13
Blevins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Walter 2-4 0-0 0 6
Team 2
TOTAL 20-49 7-13 25 55
FG Pct: 40.8. FT Pct: 53.8. 3-point FGs: 8-24 (Meade 0-1, Webb 3-6, Newsome 0-1, McNeil 0-3, Cumpton 0-1, DeBoard 3-8, Walter 2-4) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6. Technical: Bench.
RUSSELL 19 10 13 18 — 60
BOYD CO. 7 20 9 19 — 55
Officials: Brian Taylor, Bill Renzi, Chester Kouns