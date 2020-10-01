CANNONSBURG With time to try things out in shorter supply than usual, Boyd County by its coach's own admission is still tinkering and tweaking.
What Katee Neltner tried Thursday worked, to the tune of four Lady Lions registering at least six kills in a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-11) sweep of Ashland on Thursday night at Rocky Adkins Gymnasium.
"That is the key to Boyd County ball this year, is that it's not on one or two shoulders," Neltner said. "I legit have five hitters out of any position right now that can put the ball down and make offensive plays. That's huge, so that if it's a bad pass or (setter) Abby (Baker)'s pulled out, I have options. And that's just imperative in this game."
It was the Lady Lions' and Volleycats' fourth meeting of the season, with Boyd County now holding a 10-1 lead in sets won in that quartet. The teams' familiarity and the ongoing search for rotations, what with the season slimmed by the pandemic, gave Neltner license to "experiment," she said.
On Thursday, the Lady Lions moved Emma Sparks from the middle to an outside hitter spot and sent Carly Mullins to the middle. Both produced with six kills apiece, to go along with Audrey Biggs's 12 kills and five blocks, Morgan Lewis's seven kills and Aly Caldwell's four kills in unofficial statistics.
"Doing it against a team that you're comfortable with -- we've seen (Ashland) four times, that's just how our schedule fell this year -- it helped because you have that level of familiarity with their offense," Neltner said of the changes.
Boyd County (10-2) also consistently scored from the service line, recording nine aces to Ashland's one. Mullins pitched in four of those -- all in the first set, and three of them in a row to turn an 18-18 tie into a three-point Lady Lions lead. It ignited an 8-1 Boyd County run to conclude Set 1.
The Volleycats' 18-17 lead before that Lady Lions burst was their last in any set. Boyd County jumped out to a 13-4 edge in the second set and claimed it comfortably behind five Biggs kills and four from Sparks. And the Lady Lions built a big advantage in the third set and kept on coming, closing it with a 5-0 flourish and Layla Brown's ace for match point.
"When you have (opponents) that can score all over the net and you're not getting touches at the net and getting blocks and pushing them back," Ashland coach Sarah Linn said, "you've gotta have defense, especially against a team like that."
Sophie Suman paced the Volleycats (6-7) with six kills and Ashland's only ace. Katie Hutchison added four kills.
The Volleycats have been without setter Kinsey Duncan for about three weeks with a back injury, but she's expected back next week, Linn said, punctuating the revelation of that information with two excited claps.
Thursday's match didn't count for 64th District seeding. That was completed last week, with Boyd County claiming the top seed, Ashland finishing second, Fairview securing third and Rose Hill Christian coming in fourth.
The Lady Lions won their ninth straight meeting in the series and have prevailed in 18 of their last 19 outings against district opponents. Even with that said, Linn didn't mind lacing them up for another match with her former teammate and current club ball colleague Neltner.
"As a coach, you would rather play the better teams in the region," Linn said. "You have to get better at some point by playing them over and over again, so I'll take Katee any day of the week."
