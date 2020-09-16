This Week's Circulars
Eleanor Charles Ison, 90, of Flatwoods, went to be with the Lord and is now running around Heaven after a lifetime of living with Polio, September 15, 2020, in Kings Daughters Medical Center. Ms. Ison was born in Phelps, Ky., February 17, 1930, to the late Drury and Juanita Hatchell Charles.…
Marty Moore, 64, of Ashland, Ky., died Sunday, September 13, 2020. There are no services planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lazear Funeral Home.
James Richard Chapman passed away Sept. 6 at his home. A graveside service will be Friday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Russell, with Dr. Tommy Melvin officiating.
