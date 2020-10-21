This Week's Circulars
Billy Ray Patton, 65, of Burnaugh, passed peacefully at Cabell Huntington Hospital Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born December 6, 1954, "Bill" was the oldest son of the late John Douglas Patton and Sue Ann Rankin Patton. He was named after his uncle - Sgt. Billy Ray Patton. Bill was pleased to …
David Ray Morrison, 76, of Rush, Ky., died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Kings Daughters Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1943, in Davin, West Virginia, a son of the late John Henry Morrison and Lizzie May Stewart Morrison. He retired from National Mines as a welder. He enjoyed workin…
Alonzo "Coach" Jones, 81, of Flatwoods, passed away October 17, 2020, in Kings Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., October 21, 2020, at Carman Funeral Home.
Christopher C. Barr, Jr., 90, died Saturday. His wife Ruby Barr survives. Services 1p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue. Burial with military honors at Golden Oaks. Visitation 11 a.m. till 1 p.m..
