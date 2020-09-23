West Carter's Leetavious Cline and Johnson Central's Kelci Blair are this week's TDI Players of the Week.
TDI Players of the Week (Sept. 13-19): West Carter's Leetavious Cline, Johnson Central's Kelci Blair
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Esther L. Hughes, 86, of Flatwoods,Ky., died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home in Flatwoods,Ky. There is no service plan at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lazear Funeral Home in Ashland, Ky.
Jerry Tyrone Hall, 73, of Ashland, husband of Elizabeth Baer Hall, died Monday. Funeral 1 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home. Visitation 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. Friday. Online condolences may be sent to mfhfuneralhome.com.
Articles
- 3 sodomy cases among Greenup indictments
- Honing his senses: Carpenter doesn't let deafness define his play on the field
- CHARLES ROMANS: Finding comfort
- East Carter answers the bell against Fleming County
- Boyd may return to in-person school Oct. 12
- Cline goes off for Comets vs. Boyd
- UPDATE: Two Boyd jail employees test positive for COVID-19; other staff negative
- Fairview finances improving
- KDMC CEO asks for assistance, cooperation
- Ashland back to in-person classes Monday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.