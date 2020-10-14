The Daily Independent's Players of the Week of the week of Oct. 4-10 are Greenup County's Dylan Stultz and Ashland's Kate Hanni.
Donald Salyers, 76, of Ashland, died Monday. Funeral 2 p.m. Friday, STEEN FUNERAL HOME 13TH STREET CHAPEL. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. steenfuneralhome.com.
Ruthie Roberts, 84, of Olive Hill, died October 12, 2020. Funeral Thursday, 2 p. m. at Sparks Funeral Home. Burial, Ross Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 12 p.m. until service at the funeral home. Online condolences at sparksfh.com
