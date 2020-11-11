Trending Recipes
Dorothy Metcalf, 87, of Louisa, Ky., passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Dorothy was born June 25, 1933, in Auburn, Kentucky, to the late Claude and Beatrice Walker Dunn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Robert Metcalf; three children, Donna Williams, Roger Carp…
Sandra Kay Strong Wilson Roden, 66,of Ashland, Ky., died, Saturday, November 7, 2020. Funeral services Friday, November 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. at New Life Church, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to services. hensonandnkitchen.com.
