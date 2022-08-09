CANNONSBURG Carter Gibson said he has the tools to play the meanest position on the pitch.
The term that the Boyd County senior used has nothing to do with playing dirty or underhanded. Far from it.
Goalkeepers must have a certain edge about them during a match. The job also requires a level of toughness.
Most of the game action does not happen near the keeper, but when it does, it’s usually the most pivotal part of the contest.
Most of all, goalies deny the most coveted item in soccer: a goal.
Gibson believes he’s always had the right temperament and mentality to excel in his important role.
“I always played football when I was little,” Gibson said. “You have to be mean back there in goal. I enjoy playing soccer, and I play the meanest position on the field.
“It’s really tough to play goalkeeper. You are put in really tough spots all the time. You need to power through when the opponent starts towards you. There’s no bigger thrill then when that ball is coming at you.”
Boyd County coach Logan Price has watched Gibson’s progression into a solid goal stopper. The senior recorded three shutouts in the postseason, including in a 16th Region Tournament final that went to kicks from the mark.
The Lions won their second region championship in four seasons by defeating host Rowan County in that match.
“There are certain players that make you feel old, and Carter really does make me feel old,” Price said. “It’s because I’ve been around him for so long. He’s never played anything else but goalkeeper. No one is going to be harder on Carter than Carter. He holds himself accountable.
“I talk to him all the time about how his sophomore year ended,” he added. “He was very hard on himself, and goalkeepers are like that sometimes. It was a very big moment playing in the shootout against East Carter (in the region tournament). Now, he’s got that confidence as a goalkeeper. If you’re going to be a captain, you need to get on the team sometimes. In the Bluegrass (State) Games (over the summer), it was good to see the other guys respond to him so well.”
Gibson had a breakout year as a junior. The Lions won their 2021 opener, but he gave up three goals.
Gibson allowed just 10 over the next 16 matches.
Boyd County scored 72 goals last season. Having a potent offense in front of Gibson surely took off some of the pressure that his position creates.
“You’ve got to have good communication as well as good vision,” Gibson said, referencing the necessary traits that a keeper should have in their arsenal. “You have to see the whole field. Everybody rotates off you. You have to lead the defense and you really have to help in transition. It’s a big boost of confidence to put the ball back out there and punt it to some good guys and good players.”
Boyd County’s defense was ranked in the state top 10 entering the Lions’ state quarterfinal match against Paul Laurence Dunbar, the eventual state champion.
The Bulldogs’ offense was relentless to open the match, but Gibson kept his team close and provided a roadblock on Dunbar’s path to a fifth state crown.
Gibson had 14 saves that day, but the Bulldogs eventually won, 4-0.
The back line for the Lions was a bright spot in a slew of shining moments for the team last year. Price expects that won’t change this season.
“It was really big,” Price said. “We lost guys on the defensive end. I look at our strengths and weaknesses just like every other coach does before you start practice each year. With Carter back there, we are in great shape. We’re getting Ethan Parsons back. He’s really stepped into the center back role, along with Spencer Gallion. … The defensive end will be a big key for us. We want to play off that back line. We want to find feet there and get started in transition. We expect a big year out of Carter.”
Gibson has also proven himself as a durable player. After a collision with a teammate against Ashland last year, Gibson sustained a deep cut on his chin. The keeper still did not want to come out of the game.
“Oh yeah, that was wild,” Gibson recalled. “I remember I took the hit at the time, and I was just lying there. I asked coach if I was good to go back in. He said, ‘No, you’re bleeding pretty bad.’”
The player affectionately known as the “Tank” only missed one game. Price promotes safety, but it seems like a tank could be the only thing that would keep Gibson away from the field.
“Safety is an important thing in sports,” Price said. “It’s not like Carter throws his safety to the side. It’s his mindset to do whatever it takes to get the job done. I’ve always known that about Carter and from Day 1, that’s how he has been. I love having him around.”
Gibson doesn’t envision himself as the leader. He’d rather describe it as each member of the team does their part to help the club succeed.
“Shane (Newsome) is our backup goalkeeper,” Price said. “Some guys could say, ‘It’s not my job to bring this guy along.’ Carter does that, and I’ve not had to say a word. It’s just his leadership and his character and it’s one reason why the guys respect him.”
Gibson expects the Lions will have another postseason run in their future.
“I really feel that way,” Gibson said. “We got a lot of good guys on this team and a lot of talented players. We lost a lot. We have before and last year we won region.
“We want to get back there and give them a better challenge,” he added about a possible postseason opponent. “We’ve still got a great team.”
Price said Gibson’s humility and his dedication to teamwork are impressive traits. Gibson will be a team captain and his coach believes it’s a role that suits him well.
“He’s still learning every day how to be a captain,” Price said. “Carter and Cole Thompson have worked on that this offseason. Rome wasn’t built a day and captains were not built in one day. It takes time and he’s doing just fine.”