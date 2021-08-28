PAINTSVILLE It was a clash of champions in Paintsville on Friday night. The defending Class A champion Paintsville Tigers played host to the Beechwood Tigers, who were the 2020 Class 2A Champions.
Beechwood proved to be the best of the two Tiger teams on this occasion, as they routed the Paintsville Tigers in a 49–0 onslaught.
Beechwood got the ball first to start the game and after looking at a third-and-4 on Paintsville’s 32-yard line, Paintsville looked to hold the Beechwood offense.
Enter Cameron Hergott. The Beechwood QB turned on the jets and scampered all the way to the 6-yard line. The following play, Hergott got the go-ahead touchdown to put Beechwood up 7–0 after a successful extra point attempt by the Tigers.
The Paintsville Tigers started out on the 24-yard line and were stuck spinning their wheels on offense, resulting an third-and-5 on their own 29-yard line. AJ James threw a bomb downfield to Jonah Porter, but it was dropped, resulting in a Paintsville punt.
Beechwood again had no problems on offense, with a touchdown pass capping off the drive to make it 14–0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
Paintsville’s offense would again be tested, while looking at a third-and-1. It couldn’t gain any more yardage on the ground and punted on fourth-and-short.
The next drive saw Beechwood have a short field, while starting at the 50 with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Paintsville looked to force a turnover on downs but Beechwood was able to convert on its lone fourth down of the game with a big run by Hergott to make it first-and-10 in the red zone. Beechwood took their time trying to punch the ball in, being faced with a third-and-1 on the 6. Avery Courtney was just the man for the job as he rushed in for the touchdown to make it 21–0 with 9:39 left in the half.
The highlight of the next drive was a big run for Harris Phelps, who got one of the few first downs for Paintsville of the whole game, with a run down to Paintsville’s 41-yard line. The offense again stalled out and was forced to punt with 5:16 left in the half.
Beechwood kept up the heat, and closed out the first half with another touchdown with only 34 seconds remaining to make it 35–0.
With 4:20 left in the third, Beechwood QB Hergott again found himself in the end zone with the rushing touchdown to make it 42–0.
Beechwood would score one more time to end the game 49–0.
Hergott had 163 yards on 13 carries and was 10-for-16 in the air for 86 yards. Beechwood only had one fourth down and no punts in the game. The Paintsville Tigers recorded 84 yards on 30 carries for the entire offense. Phelps led the team on the ground with 53 of those yards on 17 carries. Paintsville went 0-for-3 on passing.