FRANKFORT No decisions were made Tuesday during the Kentucky Department of Education’s weekly Special Superintendents’ Webcast regarding high school sports in the fall, but KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said those events remain firmly on the table.
“We are rolling toward having fall sports,” Tackett said. “Now what that looks like could change every day.”
Tackett considers it likely sports will shut down intermittently due to COVID-19 risks, he said. That’s already happened at two 16th Region schools — Russell and Bath County — for two-week periods since the KHSAA permitted a return to group workouts.
Tackett also said crowds remain limited to 50 people for sporting events and that the KHSAA is exploring a 50% capacity limit, incorporating 6 feet of social distancing.
To help compensate for loss of attendance, school districts can each get two free cameras for livestreaming sporting events, according to a press release from the KDE. The cameras are worth $5,000 and would cost districts about $2,500 to set up, Tackett said.
Dr. Connie White, deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, reiterated the need for mask use, social distancing and hand-washing by athletes, coaches and fans whenever possible.
White said that if athletes are sent home with a temperature of above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, they must be without a fever or other possible COVID-19 symptoms for 72 hours before returning to any type of school activity, including sports, and that any other athletes living in the same house likewise would be quarantined and thence barred from school attendance or athletic practice for the quarantine period.
The KHSAA Board of Control convenes Friday in Covington for a work session and board meeting and is expected to discuss the path forward for fall sports. The work session begins at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting at 11:30. Both will be publicly live-streamed via the KHSAA YouTube channel at youtube.com/khsaatv.