LEXINGTON KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett emailed “a strong recommendation” to member principals, superintendents and athletic directors Tuesday morning to shut down activity for spring sports, basketball and wrestling.
Tackett suggested schools “consider” taking those measures until Aug. 23.
Basketball and wrestling “will not be disadvantaged by shutting things down” between now and the beginning of school according to “feedback we are receiving,” Tackett said, noting that “even one-against-one play is not permitted” according to the guidelines of Gov. Andy Beshear.
And Tackett recommended spring sports be shut down “totally, at least for now,” adding that “most baseball and softball activities and programs are preparing to take a break” following “an extensive summer period” that did not include a typical summer dead period.
Tackett reminded email recipients that fall sports are restricted to Segment 3 guidelines, which “involves only limited and necessary sharing of equipment” and small-group work. That changes Aug. 24, when fall sports mandatory practices can begin — assuming that doesn’t change at a scheduled KHSAA Board of Control meeting Aug. 20.
“I realize that some would wish for a total declaration of shutdown of facilities by this office,” Tackett wrote, adding that decision appears best left to local districts, “and still others would prefer we stand silent on the issue and open up sports full-speed. So certainly unanimity is likely not going to happen. But based on the number of inquiries, these recommendations or advice appear to be in order and are meant to assist your program.”