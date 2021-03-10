After the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the 2020-21 Sweet Sixteen is set to recommence after the boys and girls state tournament brackets were released on Wednesday.
On the boys side, the 16th Region champion will compete against the 13th Region winner at Rupp Arena on April 1 at 8 p.m. Defending 16th Region champ Ashland played North Laurel, a 13th Region title contender, last weekend in Lexington. The Tomcats prevailed, 86-66, behind Ethan Sellars’ career-high 37 points.
The !5th Region winner will meet the 12th Region on April 1 at 5:30 p.m.
The girls state tournament is set for the week after on April 7-10 at Rupp Arena.
The 16th Region winner will play on April 8 against the Ninth Region at 8 p.m. Ryle, ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Kentucky basketball poll, resides in the Ninth Region. The Lady Raiders are the three-time defending region champs and won the state title in 2019. Russell won the 16th Region crown last season.
The 15th Region winner will battle the First Region earlier in the day on April 1 at 11 a.m.
The girls quarterfinals are slated for April 9, the semifinals on April 10 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the championship game is on April 10 at 8 p.m.
The boys quarterfinals will commence on April 2, the semifinals on April 3 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the title game will be played on April 3 at 8 p.m.