LEXINGTON Playing three games in three days, Ashland did not have one more comeback left in the tank.
The tank was hovering around empty when the Tomcats found themselves behind in the final quarter. Ashland has experienced such adversity at times this season and in the last two rounds of the 16th Region Tournament last week.
Highlands’ lengthy and athleticism won out in the end and Tomcats went the final 5:19 of the Sweet Sixteen semifinal without a point. The Bluebirds eventually pulled away for a 66-50 win at Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon.
“We took a timeout with six minutes to go, and we were down nine points,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said, “but I was still confident that we could win the game. I never lose confidence in these kids but at the 1:50 mark, I knew their juice was gone.”
“We have made a lot of comebacks this year against really good players and that are well-coached,” he added. “It’s only sustainable for so many games.”
Colin Porter eluded two defenders in the paint to hit a layup with five minutes remaining in the contest. It would be Ashland’s final field goal of the game as the team missed their final 10 shot attempts.
Highland closed out the game with a 10-0 run.
“(Highlands) just had a lot of length,” Porter said. “Every time I got past the first defender there was a second and third waiting on me. I guess I could have hit the open man more, but they did a good job of locking down our shooters. It was a difficult game.”
The Tomcats made seven of its first 12 shots but finished 19 of 52 from the field for 36.5%. Cole Villers, Ethan Sellars and Porter were all battling injuries, according to Mays. Sellars was a game-time decision due to concussion protocol after running into a screen during Ashland’s quarterfinal game against Boyle County on Friday.
“This is the second time that we have played them,” Mays said referring to the season opener between the two teams, “and I remember saying they are long (after the first meeting). We just couldn’t finish when we attacked the rim. I was hoping we could stop the clock attacking the rim and get to the free throw line. It just wasn’t in the cards. We are as good as we shoot the ball, and we missed those shots in the second half.”
Ashland used multiple defenders to try and slow down Highland’s Sam Vinson. The tall guard continually got to the rim and supplied a big basket when the Bluebirds needed it. The senior finished the game with a game-high 27 points on 12-of-21 shooting.
But it was the Highlands supporting cast that put the game out of reach with points in the paint. Luke Muller, Oliver Harris and Zachary Barth each scored inside in the closing minutes after the Tomcats made their final run to cut the deficit to 56-50.
“I don’t know if you can ever feel comfortable at the state tournament,” Highlands coach Kevin Listerman said. “We knew they had the capability to come back. They have tremendous shooters. I felt like we needed to keep getting stops. Our confidence grew every time we got a stop. We kept the pace and stretched the lead in the fourth quarter.”
Highlands (29-4) made its first four shots and opened the contest with a 7-2 lead. Villers shot his team back in the game with 10 points in the initial four minutes of the contest.
The Bluebirds took notice and altered its defensive strategy.
“William Herald made an early bucket,” Listerman said. “After that we put him on Villers, and he did an unbelievable job of limiting his touches and making things difficult for him. For a young man who is typically a scorer, and to do that at this stage, I am very proud of him. He owned it and took that challenge. It allowed the other guys to relax defensively.”
Ashland (22-5) placed three players in double figures. Porter led the way with 15 points. Villers added 12 points and Sellars tallied 13.
“They started face-guarding me,” Villers said. “They didn’t let me get to the spots that I wanted. It was hard for me to catch the ball. We play a spread offense. It’s difficult when you get face guarded. Highlands did a good job of that.”
The Bluebirds ended the first half like they did the game. Vinson’s baseline drive culminated a 10-0 burst that erased a 30-26 Ashland lead and gave his team a four-point advantage at intermission.
“We settled in and got stops and some scores,” Mays said. “We competed as good as we could have. We get to the second quarter and we have a four-point lead. In last two minutes there, we started slipping. We got a little disorganized. I wasn’t a very good play caller in that time.”
Villers was pleased to see the Tomcats get their chance to play for a title after their perfect season a year ago could not find a finale.
It was Ashland’s 16th appearance in the state semifinals. It wasn’t the outcome they desired but the team’s performance this season was still very sweet.
“It just shows that we can compete at this level,” Villers said. “I know we had a lot of doubters after last year. It feels good to finally play on the big stage again and making it to the Final Four feels great. I want to thank everybody on our team for their good year.”
Villers and Porter were named to the All-Tournament team.
Highlands defeated Elizabethtown, 79-60, to claim its first state championship on Saturday night.
HIGHLANDS FG FT REB TP
Vinson 12-21 3-3 8 27
Barth 4-8 0-0 4 9
Muller 6-9 0-0 6 15
Harris 5-8 0-0 4 10
Herald 1-4 0-0 2 3
Read 1-1 0-0 1 2
Team 1
TOTAL 29-51 3-3 26 66
FG Pct: 56.9. FT Pct: 100.0 3-point FGs: 5-13 (Vinson 0-2, Barth 1-2, Muller 3-5, Herald 1-4) PF: 7 Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 2-8 0-0 4 6
Porter 6-13 1-2 5 15
Sellars 4-11 2-2 4 13
Villers 5-14 0-0 4 12
Marcum 2-3 0-0 3 4
Atkins 0-1 0-0 1 0
Gillum 0-2 0-0 2 0
Team 5
TOTAL 19-52 3-4 28 50
FG Pct: 36.5. FT Pct: 75.0. 3-point FGs: 9-28 (Carter 2-5, Porter 2-7, Sellars 3-8, Villers 2-8) PF: 11 Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
HIGHLANDS 17 19 15 15 — 66
ASHLAND 21 11 12 6 — 50
Officials—Gerald Grey, Charles Bierbaum, David Benson