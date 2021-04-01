LEXINGTON Ashland sent its opponent to the school of hard “Knox” with its defense on Thursday night at Rupp Arena.
Knox Central did not record a field goal until the 6:57 mark of the second quarter after Ashland started the contest with a 10-2 lead after one quarter. The Panthers produced 11 turnovers in the opening half — which was as many points as Cole Villers had at halftime.
The Panthers increased their offensive output to close out the game, but Ashland holds off the final surge from the Panthers with free throws from Colin Porter to record a 56-38 win in the opening round of the Sweet Sixteen.
“The game plan was to create some disruption,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said, “for their team and Jevonte Turner. That kid was averaging 26 points a game. We wanted to make sure that we picked him up early. … We really focused on our half court, man-to-man defense and to get in the passing lanes.”
The Tomcats held Knox Central to 37 points below its season scoring average and its lowest point total of the year.
“Sometimes these guys get a little frustrated with how animated and intense I get with our man-to-man defense,” Mays said. “We had a discussion in the locker room. … We are going to make people finish at the rim one-on-one within the framework of our half court.”
Ethan Sellars left the game with three fouls early in the second frame. The Tomcats responded by expanding their lead with a 9-0 run. Villers hit from long range to increase the Ashland margin to 21-6.
Knox Central recorded just two baskets in the first 16 minutes. Andrew Sizemore hit a 3, but Ashland added another offensive burst to close out the first half. Hunter Gillum, Zander Carter and Ryan Atkins scored to send the Tomcats to the locker room with a 20-point lead.
Porter had a team-high 17 points. Villers added 14 points, Gillum added nine points and Atkins supplied seven.
Turner, Knox Central’s leading scorer, was held to seven points through three quarters. He collected a game-high 20 points for the Panthers. Isaac Mills had seven points for Knox Central (18-6).
Ashland (21-4) will meet Boyle County in the state quarterfinals Friday at 5 p.m.
(606) 326-2654 |