Paul Alfrey, being new to Frenchburg, didn’t know Tim Swartz or much about him until he took over as Menifee County’s athletic director at the beginning of this school year.
By the end of basketball season, the Wildcats’ boys hoops coach had made an impression on his boss.
“When you have 20-plus alumni show up to a Tuesday night game to support their old head coach, that should tell you all you needed to know about Tim,” Alfrey said. “He cared about his players and the community.”
Swartz has retired after 12 seasons leading the Wildcats program.
“I told the kids, I love the kids. Never had a bitter problem out of these kids,” Swartz said. “But sometimes you know when it’s time to go.”
Swartz’s last season was Menifee County’s best under his lead. The Wildcats went 17-14, their most wins since 1992 and a remarkable turnaround from a 1-24 mark in 2021.
“I didn’t want to leave like last season,” Swartz said. “It’s hard to go through a one-win season. Of course, you had COVID going on, and I knew we were gonna be bad. We were playing some eighth-graders and freshmen, and at Menifee County, that usually doesn’t add up to a lot of success. But I knew that the next few years, we’d be pretty good, so you take that lump.”
By the same token, Swartz said he “wasn’t gonna do that again,” having already endured a 1-26 campaign in 2015-16 and the subsequent rebuild, though he doesn’t expect the Wildcats to be back in that position going into 2023.
Menifee County went 8-17 in Swartz’s first season in 2010-11, but the Wildcats authored a handful of memorable moments. Menifee County advanced to the 16th Region All “A” Classic final and knocked off blue-blooded Boyd County, 64-59, in Frenchburg before one of the more remarkable results of its era in northeastern Kentucky. The Wildcats topped Rowan County, 45-44 — the same Vikings that would go on to finish as state runner-up just six and a half weeks later.
Swartz’s Wildcats also beat Rodrick Rhodes and Cordia the next year and knocked off Lawrence County and Rowan County in the 2017-18 season.
Menifee County went 91-243 under Swartz.
“We haven’t won as much as I’d like to win,” Swartz said, “but I’m from here. I was always committed to here.”
Alfrey was less concerned with that, he said, than how Swartz ran the program.
“Records don’t matter when you leave an everlasting effect that Tim did to so many young men,” Alfrey said. “Menifee County High School is very proud and happy for him. Whoever takes over has some shoes to fill.”
Swartz said leaving on his own terms and on the heels of a strong finish were rewarding.
The Wildcats started this past season 0-6 before catching fire, as Swartz expected they would.
“Even in preseason, I knew we were gonna be a lot better,” he said. “We started getting there, and started winning some, and next thing we know, we had won 17 out of 23. In the moment, we just clicked.”
Swartz, 57, left the door open to coaching again with his son Drew, a former 1,000-point scorer at Menifee County who coaches a girls AAU team.
“If I get to missing it too much, I’ll just go down there and walk around a little while and maybe throw in a little bit of something every now and then,” he said.
Swartz also plans in his retirement to enjoy yard work, and “we’re gonna put in a pool and do some stuff like that,” he said.
And — he hopes — watch the Wildcats return to the region tournament for the first time since 2006.
“I’d love to see Menifee do good,” Swartz said. “It’s tough that we haven’t gone to the region, and that’s something I’d love to do, and still would. When they do, I’ll be there, good Lord willing and I’m able.”
